Cat Eye Nails Are the Magnetic Trend We’re Loving—Here’s How to DIY (2025)

Let's talk about the nail trend that's been filling our feeds lately: cat eye nails. These gleaming manicures are designed with a diagonal shimmer that looks like (you guessed it!) a cat’s eye when caught in the light. Using magnetic nail polish (yes, that's actually a thing), this technique creates a mesmerizing effect that shifts as your hands move. And although they look high-maintenance, we’re can confirm the trend doesn’t require a PhD in nail artistry. We tapped nail artist Lauren Ortega to walk us through how to DIY cat eye nails.

How do cat eye nails work?

Ortega explains that cat eye nail art is done with a specific type of polish that has metallic particles in it. "At first, it looks like typical glitter, but when paired with a magnet, the particles move in different directions to create a unique look.”Ortega recommends the Smoothie Cat Eye Gels ($13) from DND because they're super pigmented and the metallic particles move really well. "Any high quality gel and a magnet is all you need to create a fun look," she explains.

How do you design cat eye nails?

First things first, start with a clear gel base coat, then cure it under a UV or LED lamp. Next you’ll want to pick out your base color, then a cat eye gel polish to layer over it. Ortega points out, “When working with cat eye gels, I like to layer them over a cured layer of black polish, this makes the color really pop.” If you don’t want to opt for black, we recommend going for more rich and opulent shades to compliment the shimmer effect of the cat eye gel polish.

After you’ve swiped on your base gel layer and your cat eye gel layer, it’s important to not cure your tips just yet. Why? Because this is where the design comes in. Hold a magnet (like this nine-piece set from Amazon, $10) over the uncured polish for a few seconds. Move the magnet around to create your desired look, anything from simple lines, tiny hearts, or an all-over gleam.Ortega adds, “There aren’t any rules. I recommend starting with an uncured layer of the gel and holding your magnet along the side of the nail, almost parallel. You’ll see the particles begin to move and you can play around with the angles until you’re happy.”

Once you’ve got the look you’re going for (you can repeat the above step one more time for a bolder look), cure the polish under a UV or LED lamp and then swipe with a top coat to lock in the design.

Cat eye nail inspiration

What we love most about this trend is how it plays well with different styles. Minimalists can stick to classic nude shades with subtle magnetic lines, while maximalists might layer multiple magnetic effects for something more dramatic. Whether you're doing it yourself at home or heading to your favorite nail tech, check out these inspo photos (including some from our nail expert) to help you along in your nail art journey.

1. Galactic blues

This dark look has a ton of depth, almost like looking into the night sky. It was created by layering and repeating the cat eye process before finally curing the complete look. For deep, rich shades like this, we recommend Olive and June's Magnetic Polish Set ($40) to achieve magnetic nails of your own.

2. Glimmering green

This vibrant green is a great hue for reflecting the light with each flick of the finger. We love ILPN's Frankie ($13), a deep green that gives off serious Elphaba vibes.

3. Sapphire tips

This unique look was created by placing the magnet at the tips to guide the metallic particles in place similar to a French manicure. Ortega used DND's DC Smoothie Cat Eye Get in Galactic Sapphire ($9) to create this design, and topped her tips with 3D lines, which you can recreate using this 3D sculpting gel ($10).

4. Jelly-like frenchies

We are absolutely in love with this design Ortega created. She takes the classic French manicure and gives it a celestial edge with the cat eye technique. Ortega recommends working in think layers to avoid any bulk, but you can watch her full tutorial here to master this DIY look.

5. Negative space details

Make your tips stand out by creating different designs on just one or two fingers. Whether it's inverse French tips or asymmetrical lines, adding details to negative space give your mani an artistic touch. Have some fun playing around with designs using this cat eye magnetic set ($10).