🚁Cave A. ① Get ready to explore the cave A | Sons of the Forest (2025)

Doyoon · Follow 12 min read · Jun 26, 2024 --

In the content below, will show you how to locate nearby cannibal camps and abandoned camps before entering the cave, how to loot the cannibal camp, and how to utilize the cooking buff. introduce information about the mutants in this cave and how to defeat them where they first appear.

※ The content below contains extremely disgusting cannibals, monsters, and emotionally burdensome screenshots. If you do not want to see these things, please don’t read this article.

🗺️

⛺Locations of lootable cannibal camps near caves

🏹Loot the cannibal camp | 🪧Mark the cannibal camp on the map

🍜Cooking Buff

⚠️Cave A | ⚠️Narrow passages | ↘️Downhill

💀Mutants from this cave

🥶Puffy | 👉Fingers | 👶Mutant Baby | 🐌Sluggy

🔥Wall Torch | 💀4 Puppies, 1 Fingers

🏹Puppy Hunting, 🏹Fingers Hunting①

📚Sons of the Forest (2024) Walkthrough Contents