🚁Cave A. ① Get ready to explore the cave A | Sons of the Forest (2025)

12 min read · Jun 26, 2024
In the content below, will show you how to locate nearby cannibal camps and abandoned camps before entering the cave, how to loot the cannibal camp, and how to utilize the cooking buff. introduce information about the mutants in this cave and how to defeat them where they first appear.
※ The content below contains extremely disgusting cannibals, monsters, and emotionally burdensome screenshots. If you do not want to see these things, please don’t read this article.
🗺️
⛺Locations of lootable cannibal camps near caves
🏹Loot the cannibal camp | 🪧Mark the cannibal camp on the map
🍜Cooking Buff
⚠️Cave A | ⚠️Narrow passages | ↘️Downhill
💀Mutants from this cave
🥶Puffy | 👉Fingers | 👶Mutant Baby | 🐌Sluggy
🔥Wall Torch | 💀4 Puppies, 1 Fingers
🏹Puppy Hunting, 🏹Fingers Hunting①
Sons of the Forest (2024) Walkthrough Contents
Part 1.
① Entrance, ② Narrow passages, ③ Downhill, ④ 4 Puppies, 1 Fingers
Part 2.
⑤ Mutants Area, ⑥ Crossroads, ⑦ Blocked: Artifact Entrance
⑧ Blueprint: Cross Light, ⑨ Artifacts 1
Part 3.
⑩ Radio, ⑪ 2 Puppies & 1 Fingers, ⑫ Mutant Baby, ⑬ Stun Gun
⑭ Rebreather, ⑮ Exit ft. Shark
⛺Locations of lootable cannibal / abandoned camps near caves
The content below is near Cave A where the helicopter crashed, so I only played using a lighter and a wall torch without obtaining a flashlight.
If possible, use Map Genie to check the locations of nearby camps. I recommend looting cloth or other necessary supplies before starting. After the release of 1.0, the supplies in the cannibal camp have become more diverse, and duct tape is more common in abandoned camps.
Sons of The Forest Map | Map Genie
Sons of The Forest Interactive Map - Find all Points of Interest, Collectibles, Caves, GPS Locators, Items, Resources &…
mapgenie.io
🏹Loot the cannibal camp
First, replenish your energy by eating food and water within sight of the camp. Run with your bow aimed at your target with the intention of taking out at least one cannibal and get as close as possible to the nearest cannibal who is staring blankly at you. Shoot the arrow right in front of the cannibal. This way you won’t miss your target.
If you sprint and get as close as possible as shown on the left below and shoot at it in close range, if you hit a headshot while it is flinching as shown on the right, it will jump up and then just fall down.
Female cannibals are not very dangerous unless they are wearing green or red shiny clothes or are large, so it is best to target and defeat other male cannibals first.
If you have a hard time defeating them all, just run away. When the camp is large and you think you have defeated everything and looted leisurely, the Golden Mask or Tall Cannibals will come and attack you as shown below, so you must decide whether to defeat them right away or attack them in a hit-and-run manner.
Run away from the cannibals first, attack them again if they don’t follow, loot them when you kill them all, and finally mark their camp location for further looting later.
🪧Mark the cannibal camp on the map
If you build a tent with a tarp in the cannibal camp, it will not be destroyed by the cannibals and will remain intact, so your game will also be saved, and your GPS will show a yellow house icon as shown. It’s in the bottom right so you don’t have to look for it again in Map Genie when you go back to loot later.
Likewise, if you pitch your tent in an abandoned camp, it will be easier to return later.
Cannibal Camp loot is now more varied than before 1.0. There is a variety of loot available. Still, you can get plenty of cloth, tarps, rope, etc. provided by each camp.
🍜Cooking Buff
Before entering the cave, cook some boiled meat, take a sip, and then go in to receive a cooking buff.
When you enter the cave, there is a laptop GPS in front. This GPS shows the location of the entertainment bunker.
Surrounding it are 9mm ammo, air tanks, flares, laptops, etc. If you break the laptop, the circuit board will come out.
There is a piece of newspaper that is one of the notes you need to collect.
⚠️Narrow passages
The lighting here has become a little brighter.
↘️Downhill
This is where mutations appear.
💀Mutants from this cave
🥶Puffy
The puffy’s characteristic is that when it spots an enemy, it raises its head and howls to attract its companions. It walks slowly, but when it starts running on all fours, it is quite fast, so it approaches right in front of you and attacks by swinging mercilessly with both hands. It is very dangerous to remain still when attacking.
It is said that they have no sense of sight or smell, only hearing and touch. If you shine a flashlight on them, they will be stimulated and they will chase you. Since they cannot swim, if they fall into deep water, they struggle and drown.
It is a humanoid entity whose weak point is its head. If you aim at Puffy’s neck in the center of the screen and hit it with an axe, you can cut off its head in one hit, but what worked well in the Early Access version doesn’t work now. Similarly, before the official release, if you hit a headshot with an arrow or gun, you would be knocked down in one hit, but after the release of version 1.0, you will no longer be knocked down in one hit. A second headshot attempt was impossible because he was moving too fast.
👉Fingers
The characteristic of Fingers is that it has no arms and its upper body is made up of fingers. They often make heading attacks by running toward their target or swinging their heads right in front of them.
Because they can’t swim, if they fall into deep water, they struggle, vomit, and drown. Cannibal villages, bunkers, caves, etc. spit out living spaces. (Territory indication)
It may be difficult to hit at first, but its weak points are the legs and head. If you hit Fingers’ leg while standing, he will kneel for a moment and then stand up. If you’re constantly attacking your knees while sitting, it won’t work.
👶Mutant Baby
These mutants crawl around and attack by spinning and lunging when you get close. They run very fast on all four legs, although sometimes they are a bit slow. It moves around well in the water.
Shooting the head with a pistol is the easiest, and stabbing the head with a crafted spear is effective. They are most effective when caught with a katana, but katanas can be obtained from residential bunkers, making these mutants one of the most annoying enemies early on.
You’ll need to attack it twice with the spear, but you can take it down in one hit by aiming with a stone arrow and shooting it at close range when it’s right in front of you. Otherwise, it’s much easier to just ignore it and move on to your destination.
🐌Sluggy
When a sluggy comes in front of you, it swings its short arms and attacks. Its attack power is weak, but there is no reason to hit it in front of the ball. You can defeat it with melee attacks or arrows, but its high health means you’ll have to attack it for quite some time. Therefore, it is advantageous to kill them in one hit with a grenade, sticky bomb, or explosive arrow.
In this cave, you can only see through a gap, as shown in the left screenshot below. It comes from Cave B (Rope Gun) and Cave C (Shovel) with the passages blocked. This also appears in the residential bunker cutscene.
After the release of the full version, one of the cheat codes, Cavelight, was discontinued as it was no longer used, and wall torches were instead used to light up areas where combat was expected.
Lights attached to flashlights and firearms have dimmed, but lights installed inside the cave have become significantly brighter.
Place two wall torches in the same location, one on the wide front side and one on the back, and run forward to lure the mutant. It’s set up so mutants can’t climb up here, so they attack this area that way.
🔥Wall Torch
Caves that existed before the official release allow construction-related items to be built inside. On the other hand, there are some caves that have not been created since the official release, but in most cases, the creation of wall torches, etc. indoors is not allowed.
First of all, it is possible here.
💀4 Puppies, 1 Fingers
On the second day of normal level survival, there is a Finger at location 4 on the map below, four Puppy’s between 3 and 4, and a Finger at the entrance leading to direction 5.
🏹Puppy Hunting
Lighting conditions during playback are as shown below, left. Light the lighter and run towards it. If you see it, shoot it once in the head, stimulate it, and then run to a safe place.
The rear 5-way entrance is brightly lit, making it easy to know your approximate location. In the bottom right, the image has been brightened to make it easier to distinguish.
Below is a screenshot with colors adjusted for ease of understanding.
I returned to my safe position below and continued shooting stone arrows once I could see them, or roughly where I thought they were. Until they fall~
Just wait and the first two will chase you. Puffy is clearly visible right in front of the light on the left below, so if you focus on the left and shoot, Puffy on the right will run towards you and try to attack you, but most of the time, when you are in this position, the enemy’s attacks will not hit you.
Stand right in front of it, pause, and move back one space when it attempts to attack. In that case, you may be attacked, but if you attack while moving quickly as shown in the picture on the right below, you will not be attacked.
This way you can safely defeat the Puffies, and if you don’t attack the Fingers, it will return to its original position.
After the fingers are gone, lift the Puffies and then put them down and all the arrows will fall out. Quickly retrieve the arrows and defeat the remaining Puffies in the same way.
Alternatively, when they are all in one place, it is good to use grenades or explosive arrows, but if you use explosives, the lights on the right will be destroyed. However, if you use explosives on Fingers, you will not get the Creepy armor.
🏹 Fingers Hunting①
When you reach the lower position, Fingers wanders back and forth. Sometimes they come together with 4 Puffies. To defeat Fingers, you must hit 19 stone arrows (6–7 poison arrows). You can get Creepy armor instead.
I’ve been here countless times as I write this, so I came here without armor.
If possible, I recommend making bone armor and wearing it before entering this cave. By looting the cannibal camps and abandoned camps around this cave, you can obtain rope or duct tape to make bone armor, and bones can be found by throwing cannibals over a bonfire and burning them.
Fingers also only has developed hearing and touch. Continue shooting from a distance below, and if they notice and chase you, avoid to a safe place.
If the arrow you shoot hits the wall, Fingers will make a header into the air at the point where the arrow was stuck (it’s often mistaken for the sound and attacks).
If you notice it, avoid to a safe place and keep shooting, and you will be knocked down in 19 shots. For Fingers, an icon for tearing off the leather appears as shown on the right below.
Mutants whose leather can be obtained as Creepy Armor include Fingers, Twins, Caterpillar, Puffy Boss (an entity with blue or spotted body), Holey, Legsy, Armsy, Creepy Virginia, and Demon.
