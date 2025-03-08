Celebrity Hairstylists Say These Are the Best Conditioners for Natural Hair (2025)

If you have natural hair, conditioning your strands is so, so necessary. Plus, if you’re trying to revert your curls to their natural state after too much heat damage or you're transitioning to natural hair, conditioner helps restore vital nutrients while strengthening your hair follicles to prevent future breakage.
To keep your natural hair in the best possible shape, you'll want to look for a conditioner free of sulfates and parabens. It should have one or more hair nourishing oil or butter, as well as a boost of antioxidants. And while it may be tempting to steer clear of ingredients that go in a salad, whole food ingredients ranging from avocado to green tea are excellent additions to conditioners.
Since there are so many options out there, we asked celebrity hairstylists about the conditioners they rely on—and mixed in a few of our favorites—to help you pick the right one for you.
Read on for the best conditioners for natural hair.
Best Budget: Schwarzkopf Gliss Express Repair Conditioner
What We Like
- Boosts shine
- Lightweight
- Great scent
What We Don't Like
- Contains parabens
This budget-friendly, oil-rich conditioner will leave behind a healthy shine. If you're dealing with breakage, it should be your go-to because it's formulated to strengthen split ends. "I love this conditioner for natural and textured hair because the natural oils in the product keep curly hair moisturized and revived since it tends to be drier," explains Schwarzkopf celebrity stylist Larry Sims.
Hair Type: All | Size: 13.6 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Drugstore: Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner
What We Like
- Great value
- Helps detangle hair
- Expert-tested formula
What We Don't Like
- Contains methylisothiazolinone
This sulfate- and paraben-free conditioner's star ingredient is argan oil—one of the most moisturizing properties on the map. If you haven't tried out Pantene's super-affordable Gold Series haircare line yet, I highly recommend you give them a whirl. I have an arsenal of luxurious, high-end products on my hair shelf but always reach for this. Maybe it's the fact that I know it took over 10 years to formulate this collection by hundreds of African-American scientists dedicated to the natural hair community.
Hair Type: Curly | Size: 8.1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Heat Damage: Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Ultra-Nourishing Hair Mask
What We Like
- Helps strengthen damaged strands
- A little goes a long way
- Softens hair
What We Don't Like
- Strong scent
You can always depend on Carol's Daughter products to have nourishing ingredients that'll bring your strands back to life. "This conditioner helps with daily wear and tear to the hair strands," explains curl expert and Carol's Daughter lead stylist Stephanie McLemore. "If there's an excessive amount of heat styling, coloring, or just exposure to external elements, the Almond MilkUltra-Nourishing Hair Mask will help replenish proteins and restore hair back to good health. I love this conditioner because I see instant results—soft, shiny, and smooth cuticles."
Hair Type: Curly, coily | Size: 12 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Chemically Treated Hair: Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner
What We Like
- Available in multiple sizes
- Great scent
- Helps strengthen damaged strands
What We Don't Like
- Could be more hydrating
"I recommend using Moroccanoil Moisture RepairConditioner to replenish hair with the essential nutrients and vital moisture it needs," suggests Hughes. "This is so important for anyonewho chemically treats their hair, colors, or straightens it. The highly concentrated, reparative formula restores hair's health, moisture, and elasticity with antioxidant-rich argan oil, reconstructive keratin, and fatty acids."
Hair Type: All | Size: 2.4 / 8.5 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Oil: Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
What We Like
- Lightweight
- Smooth and shiny result
- Minimizes flyaways and calms frizz
What We Don't Like
- Applicator can be tricky to use
This vegan bond multiplier will help restore ends and add moisture to dry textured hair. It's a hybrid product and can be used on wet or dry hair, and is recommended post-wash.
Hair Type: All | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
What Our Testers Say
“The product excels at taming flyaways, whether you're leaving your hair down or styling it in a slicked-back ponytail.” — Melony Forcier, Product Tester
Best With Algae: Camille Rose Naturals Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask
What We Like
- Softens hair
- A little goes a long way
- Rich, creamy texture
What We Don't Like
- Doesn't create much slip
Wait until you hear what this little container is packing: pure blue-green algae; 65 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants; and unrefined cocoa and mango butters. It's basically heaven for your hair with this powerful cocktail of ingredients that'll potentially renew your locks.
Hair Type: All | Size: 8 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Leave-In Treatment: Curls So So Smooth Vitamin C Leave-In Conditioner
What We Like
- Made with organic ingredients
- Great scent
- Inexpensive
What We Don't Like
- Must be left in for a long time
With a mix of vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, this leave-in treatment is set to refresh, condition, and soften curls.
Hair Type: Curly, wavy | Size: 8 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Scent: DevaCurl One Condition Original Conditioner
You'll immediately become entranced by this enticing lemongrass scent. But once you see how shiny and bouncy your curls look after latheringthe creamy conditioner through your head, you'll be even more hooked. Made with olive oil, this conditioner will aid in adding moisture and controlling frizz.
Best for Hair Growth: The Mane Choice Green Tea & Carrot Deep Strengthening & Restore Mask
What We Like
- Contains nourishing extracts
- Great value
- Helps strengthen damaged strands
What We Don't Like
- Scent may not be for some
Looking to grow your locks longer? Try this conditioner that's packed with the secret to longer hair: biotin. We've already proven that biotin works wonders when it comes to hair growth. It also restores hydration to your hair shafts with green tea, carrot oil, and vitamins.
Hair Type: All | Size: 12 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Cruelty-Free: It's a 10 Haircare It's a 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask Deep Conditioner
What We Like
- Softens hair
- Helps detangle hair
- Smooths and helps make hair more manageable
What We Don't Like
- Expensive
"This cruelty-free mask leaves hair soft and silky, adds incredible shine, has color-protecting properties, walls in and maintains moisture levels," says celebrity stylist and curl expert Ona Diaz-Santin of 5 Salon & Spa in New Jersey,
Hair Type: All | Size: 8 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Hydrating: Mizani Moisture Fusion Intense Moisturizing Mask
What We Like
- Large size
- Ultra rich formula
- Boosts shine
What We Don't Like
- Can weigh down finer hair types
Hydrating cupuaçu butter, argan oil and honey in this hair mask will help to add moisture, control frizz, increase bounce, and leave hair feeling rich.
Hair Type: Curly, coily | Size: 16.9 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Detangling: Unite 7Seconds Condition Leave In Detangler
What We Like
- Absorbs quickly
- Lightweight
- Helps protect from UV and heat damage
What We Don't Like
- Contains alcohol
"This lightweight hybrid product is perfect for all hair types. It quickly dissolves in the hair while keeping the hair moisturized all day," says Jake Tafoya, stylist and founder of The Mod Labb. "It’s perfect on damp hair before styling and on second -day ends prior to any thermal tools."
Hair Type: All | Size: 8 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Scalp Health: Honey Baby Naturals Honey & Ginseng Energizing Hair Masque
What We Like
- Great scent
- Helps soothe an itchy scalp
- Silky texture makes it easy to apply
What We Don't Like
- Doesn't help with manageability like other options
Ginseng and mango butter come together in this intense moisture hair mask to deliver deep hydration, restore elasticity, and stimulate the scalp, potentially resulting in natural healthy hair growth.
Hair Type: All | Size: 10.5 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Unknown
What to Look For in a Conditioner For Natural Hair
Oils and Butters
There is a nearly limitless list of oils and butters that help add shine, manageability, and overall goodness to hair. From olive oil to cocoa butter, nourishing natural hair by adding moisture through this ingredient category is the easiest possible way to condition your hair. Argan oil may be considered a gold standard for hair, but there are many others that offer big benefits, too.
Sulfate- and Paraben-Free Formula
Sulfates are used to help products like shampoo get sudsy, so while they're occasionally found in conditioners it isn't terribly hard to avoid them. Parabens, however, are preservatives, which many hair products contain in some amount to keep the formula from going bad. Rose Ovensehi, founder ofFlora & Curl Botanical Haircare, told us it's best to avoid parabens by seeking products with "alternative preservatives, including sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate."
Whole Food Ingredients
Honey, green tea, avocado, and garlic are just a few of the food-grade ingredients you'll find in conditioners for natural hair. Know that these are all these for a reason: because they can improve your hair's health and/or shine. For example, honey hydrates hair, soothes the scalp, boosts moisture, and may reduce dandruff.
FAQ
What products should I use in my natural hair?
In addition to reducing the use of heat styling, conditioning is a solid way to keep natural hair healthy. Beyond a daily conditioner, you can add in an occasional deep conditioner and hair mask for even more moisture and protection.
Which oil is best for hair growth and thickness?
There are a number of oils that can help with the growth and thickness of natural hair. Maisha Stephens ofBibi Salon, NYC told us that "rosemary oil is such an underrated oil for hair growth... I always recommend it to my clients because it has anti-inflammatory qualities and improves circulation for a healthy scalp—and a healthy scalp always equals healthier hair."
How do I seal moisture in my hair?
To keep moisture in your hair, you'll want to use a product with an occlusive—that's an ingredient that helps to create a moisture barrier, keeping the oils you've applied to your skin or hair in their place, rather than dissipating. One popular occlusive is coconut oil.