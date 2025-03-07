Center for Abdominal Wall Surgery & Complex Hernia Repair (2025)

Abdominal wall surgery is a clinical focus aimed at delivering the most advanced science and practices in surgical hernia repair. The Center is focused on not only providing the most advanced surgical approaches to hernia pathology, such as robotics, but also ensuring patient access to preoperative optimization and postoperative recovery services.

Interdisciplinary Approach

The Center for Abdominal Wall Surgery Health is dedicated to performing the most complex of hernia repairs. Additionally, we provide a tailored surgical plan both before and after surgery to ensure a positive recovery by utilizing a team approach. The center has access to numerous specialists with the sole purpose of ensuring a positive hernia repair outcome. We enlist assistance from the following specialties if needed: bariatric surgery, urology, surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, plastic surgery, anesthesia, pain medicine, physical therapy, radiology, nutrition, and all medical specialties as well.

Referral Center for the most complex Hernia Cases

At the USF Health/TGH Center for Abdominal Wall Surgery offers the newest approaches to open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery for all types of hernias, from the simplest to the most complex. Protocol-driven and evidence-based, the center is also a referral center for the most complex, difficult cases. The group of our expert surgeons have well over a two decades of combined experience in complex hernia repair, published numerous research studies on the topic of hernia, and strive to have the best hernia outcomes.

Whether the hernia is primary, recurrent, or in the setting of other complex medical issues, such as obesity, we are always happy to evaluate the patient and offer them the best course of action. Our surgeons focus a large portion of their practice on complex hernia repair which ensures patients receive expert surgical recommendations and care in dealing with their complex hernia.

Conditions We Treat:

Inguinal Hernias

Incisional Hernias

Umbilical Hernias

Ventral Hernias

Recurrent Hernias

Hernia Incarceration/Strangulation

Chronic Groin or Abdominal Wall Pain after Hernia Repair

Diaphragmatic Hernias

Spigelian Hernias

Lumbar, Obturator, and Flank Hernias

Diastasis Rectus

Hernias in the setting of Obesity

Fistulas and Hernia

Surgical Approaches:

Open Hernia Repair

Laparoscopic Hernia Repair

Robotic Hernia Repair

Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

Component Separation

Totally Extraperitoneal Hernia Repair

Non-Mesh Hernia Repair (Suture only repair)

Mesh Excision

Nerve Resection

Hernia Repair under Minimal Anesthesia

Robotic Surgery

The center is committed to utilizing and incorporating the most advanced surgical techniques available today to improve surgical outcomes. Robotic surgery has been introduced to all hernias which allows surgeons to prove the most precise hernia repair possible. We also perform very complex hernia repairs robotically, such as component separation (transversus abdominus muscle release), if indicated, which allows the patients to avoid a traditional open procedure. Performing complex hernia repairs robotically allows the patient to recover much more quickly and often reduces a patient’s length of stay by over 50%.

A Personalized Approach

The Center offers a variety of treatment options for the hernia pathology, such as robotic, laparoscopic, open hernia repair, abdominal wall surgery, component separation and totally extraperitoneal approaches (such as eTEP).

Our Center also assists patients suffering from chronic pain following previous hernia procedures. We can assist in both conservative treatments for chronic pain such as nerve injections, to surgical interventions such as nerve resections.

Most important, we evaluate the patient’s medical history, surgical history, imaging, post-operative goals, and the need for preoperative optimization and create a care plan tailored to each patient’s specific situation.

Bariatric & Abdominal Wall Surgery

Dr. Docimo, who sits on the Board of the American Hernia Society and is a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, dedicates a portion of his clinical and research practice to complex hernia repair in the morbidly obese patient. Dr. Docimo, who also performs bariatric surgery, has published on the subject of obesity and hernia repair. Patients deemed non-surgical candidates for abdominal wall surgery due to obesity have a place for hope in our Center as we have experience in dealing with complex hernias and morbid obesity.

Research has demonstrated a reduction in surgical complications and improved hernia outcomes in non-obese hernia populations. However, as the incidence of obesity increases, we see an increase in the number of hernia patients who are also obese. In collaboration with the bariatric center, patients with a complex hernia and suffering from obesity will first undergo a bariatric surgical procedure. Once the patient meets their weight loss goals, typically 6-12 months after weight loss surgery, they will then undergo their complex hernia repair.

Hernia Research

The center is committed to providing the most up-to-date, evidence-based hernia repairs.

Research has demonstrated a reduction in surgical complications and improved hernia outcomes in non-obese hernia populations. However, as the incidence of obesity continues to increase, we continue to see an increase in the number of hernia patients who are also obese. In collaboration with the TGH/USF Bariatric Center, patients with a complex hernia and suffering from obesity will first undergo a bariatric surgical procedure. Once the patient meets their weight loss goals, typically 6-12 months after weight loss surgery, they will then undergo their complex hernia repair.