Champions Trophy, Pak vs NZ Highlights Score: New Zealand register dominating win over Pakistan (2025)

PAK vs NZ Live Champions Trophy 2025 Highlights Score Updates: The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.
PAK vs NZ Live Score - Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket has been going through a phase where the ODI craves attention while its younger sibling, T20I, has been getting all the plaudits for delivering on its promise of an action-packed affair.
As the Champions Trophy returns, fans' appetite for ODI cricket is expected to return to its peak. A lot has happened since Sarfaraz Ahmed took Pakistan to glory in 2017 by overwhelming their bitter rival, India, with a 180-run victory in the final. Before fans could forget Pakistan's success story in 2017, the Champions Trophy has returned, even though it remains an awkward fit considering the amount of T20I and Test action that has unfolded over the past years.
In the tournament opener, Pakistan will face familiar foes, New Zealand, who have recently had an upper hand over the defending champions. The Blackcaps will be on familiar turf, considering no other team has played more ODIs than them in Pakistan (11) since the beginning of 2019.
New Zealand will certainly back themselves to outfox Pakistan, considering their success over Pakistan in the ODI tri-nation final just five days before in Karachi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates on Wionews.com
-
Feb 19, 2025 22:19 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: New Zealand register dominating win over Pakistan
New Zealand started their Champions Trophy campaign with a strong win over hosts Pakistan. The Blackcaps won the match in Karachi by 60 runs. For New Zealand, captain Mitchell Santner and Will O’Rourke took three wickets each.
Score:
Pakistan:260 all out in 47.2 overs
-
Feb 19, 2025 22:06 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Khushdil Shah departs as Pakistan in troubled waters
Chasing down the target of 321 runs, Pakistan find themselves under pressure as Khushdil Shah falls down to Will O’Rourke for a well made 69 off 49 balls.
Score:
Pakistan:229/8 (43.4 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 21:51 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Shaheen Afridi departs as New Zealand dominate
Matt Henry sends back Shaheen Afridi back to pavillion for 14 runs off 13 balls.
Score:
Pakistan: 200/7 (41 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 21:25 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Santner sends Babar Azam packing
Blackcaps captain got the all-important wicket of Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, who was looking in fine touch. Babar made 64 off 90 balls.
Score:
Pakistan: 153/6 (34 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 21:18 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Tayyab departs as Pakistan struggle in run chase
With 20 overs remaining in the game, the hosts find themselves under pressure in the run chase. Babar Azam hit 50. His innings was laced with five boundaries and one six.
Score:
Pakistan:136/5 (32.2 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 20:58 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 100 up for Pakistan
Depsite Pakistan struggling in the run chase, hosts brought their 100 up in 27.5 overs with Babar Azam and Salman Agha at the crease.
Score:
Pak: 104/3 (28 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 20:32 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pak struggling to break free
20 overs have passed but Pakistan have not even been able to score at a rate of 4 let lone required 6-something. Good bowling aided by some great fielding, New Zealand are firmly on top of the contest in Karachi.
Live Score:
PAK: 66/2 in 20 overs vs NZ: 320/5
PAK need 255 runs in 30 overs.
-
Feb 19, 2025 19:10 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pakistan start mammoth chase
With New Zealand posting a huge total of 320/5, Pakistan open their innings with Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam.
-
Feb 19, 2025 18:37 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Latham, Young tons guide Blackcaps to 320/5
Brilliant centuries by Will Young (107off 113 balls) and Tom Latham ( 118 not out off 104 balls) helped New Zealand put up a massive total of 320/5in their allotted 50 overs at the tournament opener against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi.
For Pakistan, Naseem Shah scalped two wickets.
Score:
New Zealand:3/4 (50 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 18:13 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 100 up for Latham
Former Blackcaps captain Tom Latham scored second century of the game as he reached the milestone in 95 balls. His innings included nine boundaries and two sixes.
Score:
New Zealand:270/4 (46.3 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 18:06 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Phillips, Latham accelerate
With five overs remaining, Tom Latham (88 not out from 88 balls) and Glenn Phillips (32 off 26 balls) are pushing the Blackcaps to take post a big total against Pakistan in the tournament opener.
Score:
New Zealand: 256/4 (45 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 17:44 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 200 up for Kiwis
A great six by Latham brings up 200 for New Zealand with nearly 10 overs left - they'd like to add at least 80-90 runs more to the total.
Live Score
NZ: 207/4 in (40 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 17:32 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Young departs
A fine, fine catch by Faheem Ashraf as Naseem Shahs gets better of Will Young who goes shortly after scoring a sensational 100.
New Zealand:191/4 (37.2 overs)
Will Young c sub (Faheem Ashraf) b Naseem Shah 107
-
Feb 19, 2025 17:21 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 100-run partnership for Kiwis
New Zealand batsman Will Young and Tom Latham forged a 100-run partnership in 19 overs. Will Young smashed the first century of the tournament from 107 balls, while Tom Latham scored his half-century in 61 balls.
Score:
New Zealand: 181/3 (35.4 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 17:14 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: A Young 100
Blackcaps opener Will Young scored a smashing century, first one in the 2025 ICC Chaampions Trophy against Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday (Feb 19).
Young scored the ton in 107 balls. His innings was laced with one six and 11 boundaries.
Score:
New Zealand:175/3 (35 overs)
-
Feb 19, 2025 16:52 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 150 up for New Zealand
The partnership between Will Young and Tom Latham has provided much needed stability to Kiwis as they cross the 150-run mark. They still have a lot of do with 20 overs left but more importantly seven wickets in hand.
Live Score
NZ:151/3 in (31 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 16:37 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 50 partnership
Will Young has looked good and strong while Tom Latham is supporting him ably. The duo has added 50 runs for the fourth wicket after Kiwis were looking in a bit of trouble at 73/3.
-
Feb 19, 2025 16:20 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 100 up for Kiwis
100 runs up for New Zealand as they keep trying to rebuild amid regular wickets by Pakistan bowlers. Will Young has scored more than half of those runs and the hosts will definitely like to take his wickets before it gets danegrous for them.
Live Score
NZ: 100/3 in (22.3 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 15:58 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Rauf strikes as Young hits fifty
New Zealand loose another wicket - their third - and it is Haris Rauf this time who takes the wicket.
Live Score
NZ: 77/3 in (17 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 15:30 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 50 up for Kiwis
First milestone achieved as New Zealand reach 50-run mark for loss of one wicket too many at least if not two. Good bowling overall by the Pakistan - keeping every NZ in check.
Live Score
NZ: 50/2 in (11 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 15:15 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Two quick wickets turn the game on
It was looking a decent partnership between Will Young and Devon Conway before two quick wickets have left the Kiwis reeling that too without 50 runs on the board.
Live Score:
NZ: 40/2 in (8.1 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 15:04 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: NZ tentative in start
Some good bowling by Pakistan in the beginning by pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah as New Zealand stay tentative in five overs. Good thinkg for Kiwis - no wickets lost yet.
Live Score
NZ: 30/0 in (5 overs) vs Pak
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:38 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Score and Updates
Ex-Pakistan spinner calls for 'teaching BCCI a lesson' over tantrums
“Their tantrums are not getting over. We are still praising them. The youngsters in Pakistan want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise?" said Mushtaq while speaking on a local media channel 24 news.
Read Full Story
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:11 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: NZ Playing XI
1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
Our XI for Champions Trophy Game 1! Batting first in Karachi after a toss win for Pakistan. Watch play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/cVlkusQf3c 📲 #ChampionsTrophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/ItFsfbi5Mb— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2025
-
Feb 19, 2025 14:10 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pakistan Playing XI
1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2025
🚨 TOSS & PLAYING XI 🚨
Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl first 🏏
Our team for Match 1 of the ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🇵🇰#PAKvNZ | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/SnAfRzZtsK
-
Feb 19, 2025 13:24 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Heah-to-head in CT
Matches played: 3
Pakistan: 0
New Zealand: 3
Last Result: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (Johannesburg, 2009)
-
Feb 19, 2025 13:13 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: PAK vs NZ H2H record in ODIs
Matches played: 118
Pakistan: 61
New Zealand: 53
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last Result: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (2025)
Last 5 Results: NZ-3 | PAK-2
-
Feb 19, 2025 12:25 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What are the squads?
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:58 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Live streaming details
When will the match start: Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025, 14:00 Local Time (14:30 IST)
Where will be the match played: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 1, National Stadium, Karachi
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:20 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Here are some interesting facts
Lahore's National Stadium has hosted 8 matches since the start of 2023, seven of being played between Pakistan and New Zealand
Devon Conway has struggled against Naseem Shah, getting thrice in three games against the pacer
Tom Latham, who hasn't been in the best of forms in 2025, has stroked three fifties across seven innings at the National Stadium
-
Feb 19, 2025 11:04 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What are the probable Playing XI's?
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam/Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Will Young/Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith/Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke
-
Feb 19, 2025 10:05 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: New Zealand team news
Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament. Kyle Jamieson has been roped in as his replacement. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, who had sustained a face injury during the tri-series has resumed his practise, but his availability is yet to be confirmed.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:35 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What is the team news?
Haris Rauf, who had sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recently-concluded tri-series, was declared available for the opening game of Champions Trophy. He has also resumed practice in the nets.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:22 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What to expect?
It's been a high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score of 289. Of the 19 venues that have hosted at least six ODIs since January 2023, it is the second highest scoring venue after Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, there is no distinct advantage for winning the toss. In the last eight games played at the venue, teams batting first and bowling first have won four times each.
-
Feb 19, 2025 09:16 IST
PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Hosts face New Zealand in curtain-raiser
The Champions Trophy is back on the calendars of cricket enthusiasts as the extravaganza fest returns after over seven years of absence with a high-profile match between Pakistan and New Zealand beginning the tournament in the revamped Karachi Stadium on Wednesday.
