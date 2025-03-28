Chapter 1 - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Guide - IGN (2025)

This section contains the walkthrough for Chapter 1 of Xenoblade 2, Encounters.

After the opening cutscene, you’ll enter the combat tutorial against a level 1 King Crustip.

Draw your weapon against the crustip by targeting the enemy with the R button, then pressing the A button. If for some reason you need to sheathe your weapon, you can do so by holding down R and pressing B.

The tutorial will continue teaching you how to use Arts, which are basically abilities in combat. After you defeat the King Crustip, you’ll see another cutscene giving some backstory. After the cutscene, you’ll arrive at Goldmouth Return Port in the Argentum Trade Guild.

From where you start, you’ll see a person named Sachair with a chat bubble above their head. Go to where they are, then enter the building to trigger another part of the tutorial. This part of the tutorial will explain how to use the compass, which displays your distance to your current objective or waypoint. If an arrow is above the marker on your compass, you’ll need to ascend a floor or two, if it’s below you’ll need to descend.

This part of the tutorial will conclude by telling you to visit Melolo at the Central Exchange. Melelo is straight ahead, in the cylindrical structure to your left. You only need to go a few steps to find her. Talk to Melolo to trigger another cutscene in which Melolo gives you 200G.

Next, walk a few steps forward to trigger another cutscene. A new character, Pupunin will be introduced and will inform you that you are to visit the Chairman immediately. Your marker will be updated to the Chairman’s room, which is located on the second floor. From where you spoke to Pupunin, go forward a few steps to trigger a brief tutorial about the camera. After that explainer, go up the first flight of stairs, then turn right to find a Nopon named Helehele on a desk. Proceed past Helehele and through the door to trigger a cutscene between Rex and Chairman Bana.

After the cutscene is over, Rex will receive 100,000G and your objective will be updated to go talk to Gramps back at Goldmouth Return Port. Hit X, then choose skip travel to return to the port, which will trigger a cutscene conversation between Gramps and Rex. After the conversation you’ll receive your first main story quest, Big Job Preparations.

Big Job Preparations

Your first objective is to purchase an Abyss Vest from Shynini at Shynini’s Accessories. Go back inside the Central Exchange, then walk back the way you went to the Chairman’s office. Rather than going up the stairs, turn left where you’ll find Shynini’s Accessories tucked away in a corner. Purchase the vest for 5,000G.

Once you’ve done that, follow the brief tutorial to equip the vest, then return to Melolo by following your compass. After talking to Melolo, she’ll tell you to go talk to the courier, Max. Your objective will update and a new waypoint will be registered on your compass. From Melolo, head back the way you came, as though you’re headed toward Shynini’s Accessories, then go down the stairs to your right and you should see Max nearby. Give Max 90,000G to send back. Max will give you a care package containing 3 Braised Cloud Sea Shark as a reward.

After you do this, you’ll be approached by a Nopon named Rurui. Rurui will offer you some diving tanks. Your compass will update to show a new waypoint. Follow it out behind Max’s shop to the Salvage Deck, where Rurui is waiting. Rurui will give you a silver cylinder. Walk out onto the deck where the fishing hook icon is to Rurui’s right to trigger a salvage tutorial.

Once you’ve read through the tutorial, go to the salvage point, then push A to start your dive. Select the silver cylinder Rurui gave you, then push A in time with the on-screen prompts to get some treasure. Once you’ve successfully dove, talk to Rurui and give him feedback to receive three normal cylinders as a reward.

After a brief conversation with Rurui, it’s time to purchase food for your trip at Fishy Fishy on the third floor. Follow your compass back to the staircase you took to Chairman Bana’s office and go upstairs. To the left of the Chairman’s office you’ll see another flight, take that upstairs.

Bana’s Chest

If you go inside Chairman Bana’s office and turn right at his desk you’ll find an open door leading to a room containing a chest. Make sure to loot it for a few coins before heading upstairs.

Side Quests

At this point in the chapter two side quests become available, one from Aft on the observation deck, and one from Ysolde in the Central Exchange. Check out our Side Quests page for more info.

Once you’ve cleared any side quests you like (or not), make your way to Lemour Inn, on the right just past the Canteen on the third floor and talk to the Innkeeper, Utoto. Choose short rest for 90G. If you’ve completed any side quests, you should have Bonus EXP available. Use it to level Rex up, then back out of the screen by pushing B, followed by A

Once you leave the inn, you’ll get a quick tutorial about Rex’s pouch. Read through the tutorial, then you’ll be free to do as you please.

New Side Quest

Before you continue on, you’ll see a new side quest appear on your compass. Follow your compass to Bower’s Lounge between the second and third floor and out to the observation back in the back to find a Nopon named Gegebi who will offer you the quest. For more info on this quest check out the page Better Late Than Never.

Before you leave, make sure to check out all the shops in the bazaar as they now will sell Rex items. Find an item that you’d like to add to your pouch. Once you’re done shopping, go to the Exit Dock by following the waypoint on your compass. Walking out onto the dock triggers a cutscene.

After the cutscene is over, talk to Spraine if you’ve finished your business in Argentum to board the Maelstrom. Once aboard, you’ll find several objectives have been added to your compass. Each is a person you must talk to to advance the story. The first are Dromarch and Nia, who are on your right. Talk to each of them to clear their objectives.

The next objective is Jin, who is on the second floor. Go up the first flight of stairs, then turn left and run to the end of the hall to find Jin staring out into the distance. The final two are Malos and Sever, who are on the deck. Go back the way you came, then up the stairs to your right to find the deck. Malos and Jin will be visible as you come up the stairs.

Once you’ve finished talking to everyone, you’ll need to find Monell and assume watch duty. To Jin and Malos’s right is a flight of steps. Take the stairs, then turn right to find another flight. Take those up, then turn right to find yet more steps leading to the watch platform. Talk to Monell to start your shift, which will trigger a lengthy cutscene.

After the cutscene, it’s time to dive! Take a run down the hallway and downstairs to trigger another cutscene. Next you’ll be boarding the Ancient Ship. Your party will have changed as well. The three drivers you spoke to earlier, Nia, Malos, and Jin have now joined your party. Your party, however can only accommodate three members. Once you decide your lineup, move forward to trigger a battle with a large enemy.

This fight is very easy, and requires nearly no strategy. Use your auto attacks and specials when you can, but your party members will kill the enemy in no time. Winning the battle triggers another cutscene, after which you’ll proceed into the ship. In the entrance you’ll receive a quick primer on luring enemies. Read through it, then take out the enemy in front of you.

Your compass will tell you your objective is downstairs, but let’s ignore it for a little while. Rather than use the stairs down on either side of you, go behind the structure in the center of the room to find some stairs upward. Take the stairs up to find the Ship Helm. In it you’ll find two Rankor Krabbles. Again, these two pose no threat; take them out quickly, then open the chest in the room to make some quick cash, then head back downstairs. Next, go down the stairs we saw in the main room earlier to reach the Ship Bridge, Mid-Deck. Continue down the stairs on your right and you’ll see an enemy guarding a chest in front of you. It’s another level 2 Rankor Krabble, meaning it’s no match for you. Kill it then loot the chest. Once you’ve done that, turn around and take the stairs down on either side of you.

You’ll find yourself in the first hold of the ship, an area that is littered with enemies. Continue forward and the floor will collapse beneath your feet, sending you to Hold 2. You will be surrounded by enemies, but as always, should be able to make short work of them. Clear the area, Then either turn back and head up to Hold 1 to grab the chests on the far end of the room

Hold 1 Treasure Chests

At the far end of Hold 1 you can see two staircases going up. Follow each staircase to find a treasure chest at the end of them.

Once you’ve cleared out Hold 2 and collected any treasure you wanted, move toward the big door in the back of the room, it’ll blow off and a large enemy will launch an attack on you. With two drivers on your side, the enemy is no match for you, kill it and continue forward into the Loading Bay.

To your left you’ll spot an open door with some stairs leading down, and to your right there’s a half-open door you can’t quite open containing a chest. Ignore the door on your right. Straight ahead there are several monsters guarding a chest. You should be able to run through them easily with your current party. Kill them and take the gold from the chest, then head downstairs through the door we saw on the left earlier.

Once you get down the stairs, turn right to find a chest. Loot the chest then turn around and move forward until you reach the System Control Room. Go down the stairs, turn right, then go up the matching stair case on the other side of the room. Here you'll find some more enemies including a level 5 King Crustip. Kill them, then go through the open door on the left. Follow the ramps up to find the treasure chest you couldn't get to earlier. Open it and take the loot, then come back the way you came.

When you exit the doorway, turn left. You’ll find Fuel Tank #1. Check the Cylinder bank against the left wall to get an ether cylinder. Once you have it, turn around and go back down the stairs. Walk to the back of the room and insert the cylinder, then activate the central control panel behind you. This will activate the door at the end of the room. Walk toward the door to open it, where you’ll find your first boss waiting for you.

Battling Megalo Aligo

X2b1WT0049.jpg Megalo Aligo opens the fight with an attack that knocks your entire party down and does a couple hundred damage. In just a few attacks, the big ba can take Rex out, meaning you’ll have to start the fight over. To avoid this, let your party members do the heavy lifing. Jin and Malos are far more powerful than either Rex or Nia, so if need be use both of them in your party. They can draw Megalo Aligo’s attention and let you focus on using Anchor Shot to keep the party healed as much as possible. Nia also has a healing skill, but you shouldn’t need it if you use Anchor Shot effectively. Position Rex behind Megalo Aligo and use your arts as much as possible. Keep an eye on their gauges and use them as soon as you’re full. About two cycles through should win you the fight.

Once you’ve dealt with Megalo Aligo, a cutscene will play. After the scene is over, you’ll wake up on a grassy hill, and can see a girl in the distance. There’s nothing else to do or see. Run up to the girl to trigger another cutscene.

After the cutscene, Rex will awaken as the Aegis’s driver, and Pyra, the blade known as the Aegis will join your party. Malos, Jin, and Nia have turned on Rex and are no longer his allies. Exit the party screen and begin the fight against Malos.

This fight serves as a tutorial on how drivers fight with blades. You can’t lose this fight; use auto attacks and arts until another section of the tutorial comes up, then do what it asks. You’ll be taught how to use your Blade’s special, which charges up each time Rex uses an art. If you use an art at the end of an auto attack, a blue circle will appear around Rex and your special will charge more quickly.

After you’ve hit Malos with your special, you’ll learn about Blade Combos. To use a blade combo, you must use a special, followed by another, higher level special before the blade combo gauge at the top of the screen depletes. Once you’ve completed the driver combat tutorial, the fight with Malos is brief. Take out his remaining HP with a few attacks and arts, then sit back and watch another cutscene that marks the end of Chapter 1.