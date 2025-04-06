Chapter 2: The New Frontier Walkthrough - Xenoblade Chronicles X Guide - IGN (2025)

In Chapter 2: The New Frontier in Xenoblade Chronicles X, you officially—or reluctantly—join the BLADES and get sent on a training mission. Our walkthrough guides you through how to complete Chapter 2: The New Frontier in XCX.

This guide is based on information from Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch. While it should primarily be the same for the Wii U version, there could be some differences. This guide contains main story quest spoilers! Proceed at your own risk!

Chapter 2: The New Frontier Recommended Level Prerequisites and Required Party Members Treasure Quest Rewards Complete? 4 None 2x Mining Probe G1 • 50 EXP

• 10,000 Credits Chapter 2: The New Frontier

XCX Chapter 2: The New Frontier Walkthrough and Guide

Chapter 2 gets unofficially underway once you enter the BLADE Barracks, following your tour of the administrative district with Lin and Elma. Nagi is waiting, and informs you that the commander wants to fast-track your entrance into the BLADEs. At this point, you have two options:

Accept : Look into Nagi's eyes and nod firmly.

: Look into Nagi's eyes and nod firmly. Refuse: Shrug your shoulders and shake your head.

You can opt to refuse, but I'll save you the time: you will have to eventually accept to move forward. Enjoy the dialogue loops as much as you want, but otherwise, you're now officially a BLADE. As Lin says, welcome to the cool kids' club.

Nagi will walk you through the basics of FrontierNav and probe placement, but sometimes the best lessons are learned in the field. After the short presentation, you'll be sent off to go place a new probe in a nearby segment as your official training mission.

Make Your Way to the Probe Site

Once you leave the barracks, you'll make your way outside and find out the East Gate is now open for business. You can opt to...

Boast : Suggest it was you and Elma.

: Suggest it was you and Elma. Speculate: Suggest it was Irina and Gwin.

As far as we can tell, this has no actual bearing on your mission; just your flavor of dialogue afterwards. The camera will direct you towards the East Gate, and you'll get a brief pop-up message from Eleonora, the BLADE support lead, informing you that the segment feature of the map is now available through Main Menu > Map > Segments.

It's a useful tool, but you won't have much to do with it until there are more probes in the ground, so let's make for the East Gate and get started. Feel free to talk to some NPCs on the way out if you want some Affinity Chart tidbits, but there aren't any side quests to pick up just yet.

There's a decent stretch of plains here outside the East Gate, between you and your ultimate objective. A few enemies are roaming around too, with some docile and some that will get aggressive on sight. A nearby camp also lets you change the time of day, though you're also able to do that through the menu in the Definitive Edition.

WAIT! At this point, it's not a bad idea to fight a few monsters and get your level up. While the recommended level for this Story Mission is 4, having some extra room to breathe will make the upcoming boss fight a little less strenuous. Levels around this area range from Level 6-7, with opponents like the giant walking Wood Lepyx to the Grassland Ovis. Getting your team up to at least around Level 6 should make the upcoming fight feel breezy.

As you near your destination, you might notice several monster bodies strewn about the area. Once you get close enough, a cutscene will ensue, as your team comes face-to-face with a Tyrant, a specially named and especially dangerous category of foe found in Mira.

While running is normally an option, and one you should keep in mind for later exploration in the wild expanse of Mira, it doesn't matter what dialogue choices you opt for here. You'll need to take this big monster down to safely place the probe.

Fighting Volkampf, the Pursuer

The massive Cinicula is called Voltampf, and while it might seem imposing, it's more of a knowledge and numbers check than anything else.

WAIT! Lin will remind you of a few good pointers here, and it's a good idea to listen. First, make sure you've got the best possible equipment slotted. When in doubt, just pick high Power for Weapons and High Defense for armor. If you've been fighting some monsters along the way, make sure to check in with your Arts too. Go through Main Menu > Party > Arts and use the Y button to spend BP on upgrading your most-used skills. At this point, you're probably seeing Orange, Yellow, and Green Soul Voice assists pop up the most, so I recommend prioritizing those.

For this fight, you'll mostly need to just follow your party's Soul Voice call-outs. Focus on different appendages. Taking down the Leg can stagger Volkampf for a moment, giving you some uninterrupted time to pile on the damage. Also consider using the Tactics option (+ button on Nintendo Switch) to order them to concentrate fire, or move away when Volkampf is rearing up for a ground-pound.

Alongside some basic attacks, his moves include:

Ether Shot: a basic projectile attack.

a basic projectile attack. Smash: a close-range stomp with the leg that can Stagger.

a close-range stomp with the leg that can Stagger. Needle Bomb : a rain of projectile damage.

: a rain of projectile damage. Ether Laser: a massive attack that can do a decent chunk of damage in a line. He'll probably fire this after about half his health has been depleted.

Keep up the attacks, target appendages, and respond to your allies' Soul Voice call-outs, and you'll be fine.

Defeat Volkampf, the Pursuer. See Also Do You Need To Play The Other Xenoblade Games Before Xenoblade Chronicles X?

Once you've taken Volkampf down, Lin will set up the probe and Elma will suggest you do the honors. You can try to refuse, but ultimately, you'll push the button and send a new probe rocketing into the earth- err, Mira.

Claim your hard-won spoils—we received one Worn Survival Footwear—and enjoy the map lighting up with new segments all around the probe.

We'll deal more with probes, segments, and activities in the future. For now, head back the way you came, towards the BLADE Barracks. If it's night-time, there might be some Nocturnal Vespers around. You can probably handle them, but try not to tackle too many at once.

Head back the way you came, but beware of Nocturnal Vespers as you do. They will attack on site, so stay alert and use Knife arts to defeat the flying enemies. Battling the Vespers is a useful way to begin levelling up your party.

Enter the BLADE Barracks and you'll notice a new character hanging out with Nagi at the command table. Approach them to start a cutscene and conclude Chapter 2: The New Frontier in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

