Charme Princesse Tattoo Machine Kit with Microblading Manual Pen Eyeliner Eyebrow Ruler Practice Skin Ring Cup Microblading Supplies Pigments for Eyebrows EK516 price in Saudi Arabia | Amazon Saudi Arabia | kanbkam (2025)

Multi-Functions: This permanent makeup pen provides different functions, such as eyebrow, eyeliner, lip, MTS,even small tattoo.

Easy to Use: Build-in control system,whether turn on/off or adjust speed, you don’t necessary additional pedal and power supply to operate.

Manual Tattoo Pen: Crafted from high quality aluminum alloy, The microblade needles can used with eyebrow tattoo pen to make permanent makeup.The microblade needles is made of 316 Stainless Steel.It will come with 5pcs S12 needles+ 5pcs S14 needles.

Package Includ: This kit include 1 pen kit( 1 x Eyebrow Tattoo Machine Pen,1 x AC/DC Adaptor, 1 x connection line) ,1 x Microblading Manual Pen, 1 x waterproof liquid eye liner pen ,1 x waterproof liquid eye liner,15pcs cartridge needles(1rl, 3rl, 5rl each 5pcs),10pcs manual microblading needles(Random Color),7pcs microblading pigments , 2pcs practice skin and 10pcs ring ink cup etc. It is a very comprehensive permanent makeup machine for beginners.

Gear: Tattoo Pen work with AC/DC Adapter with 3 speed control