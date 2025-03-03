Cheapest Private and Public Health Insurance in Germany: Private and Public Health Insurance for Expats and International Students (2025)

Do you want to find the cheapest health insurance in Germany? If you are living or working in Germany, you need to have health insurance coverage, as it is mandatory by law. However, choosing the right health insurance plan can be challenging, as there are many options and factors to consider.

The cheapest health insurance in Germany varies based on individual circumstances, with options like AOK, TK, Feather Insurance, and DR. WALTER.

In this post, we’ll unravel health insurance basics, explore public-private differences, and recommend providers for diverse needs. Whether it’s basic or comprehensive coverage, we’ll guide you to the most affordable and suitable plan.

Understanding Health Insurance in Germany

Understanding Health Insurance in Germany

Understanding Health Insurance in Germany can be crucial for expats, foreigners, and international students.

According to visaguide.world, approximately 90% of the population in Germany relies on statutory health insurance (SHI), also known as public health insurance. This system comprises 110 sickness funds, covering roughly 88% of the population.

However, based on a report by eurohealthobservatory.who.int, the self-employed and employees exceeding a certain income threshold can opt for private health insurance (PHI) offered by 41 private health insurance providers, which caters to about 10% of the population.

Notably, civil servants have PHI, while the rest, such as the military, are covered through special schemes.

Unfortunately, an estimated 0.1% of the population lacks health insurance due to administrative or premium payment issues.

Expats, foreigners, or international students in Germany should choose insurance based on their circumstances. Explore providers for the most suitable coverage.

Cheapest Private Health Insurance Providers

Feather Insurance – One of The Best Private Health Insurance Companies

Feather Insurance is a private health insurance provider in Germany that offers comprehensive coverage, faster appointments, and flexible plans to match your lifestyle.

Public insurance, or statutory health insurance, is often considered the default. However, private health insurance (private krankenversicherung) can benefit young families or individuals seeking comprehensive coverage.

Cost of Health Insurance from Feather

Feather’s private health insurance cost factors include age at enrollment and following healthcare cost trends. Historically, public and private insurance costs rose around 2% annually.

Here are the specific Feather Insurance policies:

For expats, Feather offers a policy at just 72 EUR, making it an affordable choice for foreign residents in Germany.

Students can benefit from a policy priced at 110 EUR, ensuring their health insurance needs are met while staying within their budget.

Employees can access a comprehensive health insurance plan for 130 EUR, providing valuable coverage.

Self-employed individuals can secure private health insurance for 261 EUR, guaranteeing peace of mind and protection.

Unemployed individuals can also enjoy health insurance coverage for 72 EUR, helping them maintain their health security during challenging times.

Language and exchange students are not left out, with a policy available at 72 EUR, ensuring that their specific needs are addressed within the German health insurance system.

Feather Insurance, a reliable German private health insurer, provides flexibility and affordability. Whether employed, self-employed, a student, an expat, or unemployed, they offer tailored plans for everyone.

Feather Health Insurance Coverage

You’ll get your money’s worth if you choose private health insurance from this company. Feather Health Insurance offers a comprehensive range of health insurance coverage options designed to cater to various German health insurance system needs.

Public Health Providers: Feather offers four German government-approved health providers, giving you options for essential coverage in the national healthcare system. Comprehensive Coverage: Feather provides enhanced private insurance, offering comprehensive coverage. It’s cost-effective, especially if enrolled early, with stable premiums. Dental Coverage: Feather excels with comprehensive dental coverage, filling public insurance gaps. From preventive care to cleanings, your oral health is secure. Health Insurance for Newcomers: Feather also caters to those new to Germany, providing essential health insurance coverage for individuals who may have recently relocated to the country, ensuring they meet the necessary health insurance requirements. Travel Abroad Coverage: Feather extends its services to include health coverage when traveling abroad, offering peace of mind to its members outside Germany or in other EU countries. Convenient Access to Healthcare: Most doctors reserve appointments for private health insurance holders, making accessing healthcare easier, especially in densely populated areas like big cities.

Choose Feather Health Insurance for reliable, flexible coverage at competitive prices in the German healthcare system, catering to various needs.

DR. WALTER

DR-WALTER, a prominent German insurance company, is renowned for providing cost-effective private health insurance solutions in Germany. Specializing in international students, trainees, language students, and study applicants, their health insurance policies cater to diverse needs in Germany.

Health Insurance Policies

DR. Walter provides tailored private health insurance for international students, trainees, and language students in Germany. It’s an affordable and attractive option.

EDUCARE24

According to DR. Walter’s website, this policy provides comprehensive healthcare coverage, exceeding the required minimum of 30,000 euros. It offers unlimited coverage of medical costs, ensuring you have peace of mind while studying in Germany.

EDUCARE24 costs start at 33 EUR/month, with a maximum of 100 EUR/month based on your chosen coverage. It is tailored for international students and includes pre-existing conditions, dental care, and medical aids.

STUDENT-PLUS

Tailored for international students studying in Germany, the STUDENT-PLUS policy includes medical expense coverage, liability, and accident insurance. It offers comprehensive protection and financial security.

Dr. Walter’s website says that for the first 12 months, the policy costs just 39 EUR per month, and from the 13th month onwards, it increases to 54 EUR per month.

An excellent choice for students seeking comprehensive health coverage, this policy includes dental care and essential medical aids within the German system.

My Opinion: As an international insurer, DR. Walter ensures students in Germany access supplementary private insurance complementing the public system, providing essential health coverage.

With competitive pricing and comprehensive coverage, it’s a cost-effective choice for students and applicants in the German healthcare system.

DR. Walter Health Insurance Coverage

This Health Insurance offers comprehensive coverage for international students, trainees, and language students in Germany, aligning with the local health insurance system.

Outpatient and Inpatient Treatment: DR. WALTER’s health insurance coverage encompasses both outpatient and inpatient treatment, ensuring that you are well-protected in case of medical needs during your stay in Germany. Medically Necessary Rehabilitation: The insurance plan also includes coverage for medically necessary rehabilitation measures, emphasizing your recovery and well-being. Outpatient Medical and Dental Treatment: DR. WALTER’s insurance offers coverage for outpatient medical and dental treatment up to the rate defined by either the Physician Fee Schedule (GOÄ) or Dentist Fee Schedule (GOZ), valid in Germany. This ensures access to essential medical and dental care when required. Exclusion of Pre-Existing Medical Conditions: It’s important to note that pre-existing medical conditions, including those existing before entering Germany, are generally not covered by the insurance policy, emphasizing the importance of preventive healthcare. Personal Liability Insurance: Certain DR. WALTER insurance plans, such as EDUCARE24 M, L, and XL, provide an added layer of protection with full personal liability insurance. This covers bodily injury, property damage, and damage to rented property, ensuring comprehensive coverage beyond health needs.

The company prioritizes international students in Germany, providing reliable private coverage with comprehensive health and personal liability protection.

Public Health Insurance Providers in Germany

Public health insurance in Germany operates within the statutory health insurance scheme. The cost of this type of health insurance is contingent on your occupation, with a standard contribution rate of 14.6% of your gross salary, according to Statista.

Additionally, there’s an extra contribution determined by your specific public health insurance company. The German healthcare system, regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, guarantees essential services, including basic dental care.

Based on the principle of universal access, it ensures comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of income.

AOK

Many statutory health insurance physicians suggest AOK. It is one of the most notable and cost-effective public health insurance providers in Germany, catering to a diverse range of individuals, including expats and students. AOK’s reputation as a leading health insurance provider, offering affordable coverage within the German healthcare system, is well-deserved.

The Cost of AOK Health Insurance

The cost of AOK health insurance in Germany varies depending on the region and the specific level of coverage desired. AOK offers competitive pricing across different regions, ensuring individuals can access affordable health coverage.

Here are some examples of the monthly premiums for AOK health insurance in various regions, according to edubao.org:

Bavaria: Monthly premiums range from 118.32 EUR to 121.16 EUR.

Monthly premiums range from 118.32 EUR to 121.16 EUR. Baden-Württemberg: Monthly premiums vary from 118.32 EUR to 121.16 EUR.

Monthly premiums vary from 118.32 EUR to 121.16 EUR. Bremen/Bremerhaven: Monthly premiums fall between 120.75 EUR and 123.59 EUR.

These regional variations accommodate the diverse needs of residents while maintaining the quality and accessibility of medical services within the German healthcare system.

Ensuring competitive pricing, AOK allows broad access to reliable healthcare, freeing individuals from the burden of high private insurance premiums.

AOK Health Insurance Coverage

The company offers health coverage for a wide range of medical expenses within the public health insurance system. Their health insurance coverage includes the following services:

Treatment by Doctors and Dentists: AOK covers the cost of treatment by doctors and dentists, encompassing consultations, check-ups, and various treatments. Prescription Medications: AOK includes coverage for prescription medications, ensuring that necessary drugs are accessible. Therapy: The insurance plan extends to cover the cost of therapy, including massages, physiotherapy, and other forms of therapeutic interventions. Assistive Equipment: AOK includes coverage for assistive equipment, such as walking aids, to aid individuals with mobility issues. Hospital Treatment: AOK covers the expenses related to hospital treatment, encompassing both inpatient and outpatient care and providing comprehensive healthcare services. Preventive Examinations: AOK pays for all legally required preventive examinations and offers health promotion advice and courses. Contraception: AOK covers medical consultation and examination for contraception, as well as specific contraceptives for insured persons up to the age of 22, including medically prescribed contraceptives. Vaccinations: AOK covers 100% of the costs for all vaccinations recommended by the STIKO (German Standing Committee on Vaccination) and relevant booster jabs. Additional Services: AOK goes beyond statutory insurance coverage by offering supplementary services, such as selected health courses for yoga, fitness, and nutrition. Members can also participate in free webinars to further promote their well-being.

Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) – Notable Provider In Public Health Care System

Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) is one of Germany’s premier public health insurance providers, serving an extensive clientele of over 10 million insured individuals.

According to their website, TK health insurance costs are income-dependent, with a standard contribution rate of 14.6% ensuring access to quality healthcare within the public health insurance scheme.

Cost of TK Health Insurance in Germany

TK (Techniker Krankenkasse) offers extensive coverage and accessibility. The cost of TK health insurance remains consistent across various regions of Germany, ensuring affordability and consistent access to quality healthcare services.

Here are some examples of the monthly premiums for TK health insurance in different regions:

Berlin: 170.50 EUR

Hamburg: 170.50 EUR

Munich: 170.50 EUR

Frankfurt: 170.50 EUR

Stuttgart: 170.50 EUR

TK ensures uniform pricing, simplifying access to comprehensive healthcare across Germany. Their commitment to consistent premiums underscores their dedication to accessible healthcare in the German public system.

What Does TK Health Insurance Cover?

TK (Techniker Krankenkasse) is recognized as one of Germany’s leading public health insurance providers, offering extensive coverage for a wide range of medical expenses within the public health insurance system. Their health insurance includes:

Medical Treatment: TK covers the cost of medical treatment, ensuring that insured individuals have access to essential healthcare services. Prescription Medications: The insurance plan includes coverage for prescription medications, making necessary drugs more affordable and accessible. Hospital Treatment: TK covers expenses related to hospital treatment, encompassing both inpatient and outpatient care, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services.

In addition to the standard statutory health insurance benefits, TK provides the option for additional coverage, which may come with extra costs. These additional benefits are available in different packages, and the offerings and terms may vary regionally.

Notable Providers With Cheap Health Insurance

In Germany, several private health insurance providers offer affordable coverage to cater to the needs of various individuals, including expats and international students. Here are some notable providers with cheap private health insurance options:

Offers cost-effective private health insurance options for foreigners, with plans starting at €30.00 for 30 days and a maximum insurance period of 2 years. They also provide private health insurance starting at €24.50 per month, specifically tailored to postgraduate international students, scholarship holders, students in German language courses, and prep school students.

Versicherungsbüro Weiss

Versicherungsbüro Weiss is an English-speaking health insurance broker that offers private health insurance policies designed to accommodate the requirements of expats in Germany. Their expertise in navigating the German health insurance system makes them a valuable resource for expatriates seeking private insurance.

According to Versicherungsbüro Weiss’s website, they offer public health insurance at a cost directly related to income. However, their website does not provide the exact costs of these options.

It’s essential to keep in mind that the cost of a private health insurance plan in Germany can vary based on factors such as age, health condition, and the desired level of coverage.

Use tools like Quickity for estimating premiums and making informed comparisons among private insurance plans. These providers ensure affordable and tailored options for individuals, including expats and students, in Germany’s healthcare landscape.

How to Pick The Right Healthcare Insurance in Germany?

Choosing healthcare in Germany is crucial, depending on your circumstances and needs. The decision is challenging due to the variety of options, including public and private providers.

Let’s analyze and guide you in deciding when and who should choose each type.

1. Feather Insurance – Private Health Insurance Provider:

Who Should Choose Its Private Insurance Plan: Choose Feather Insurance for expats, students, and the self-employed in Germany. Ideal for comprehensive or flexible health plans, especially for young families.

Choose Feather Insurance for expats, students, and the self-employed in Germany. Ideal for comprehensive or flexible health plans, especially for young families. When to Choose This Private Health Insurer: Consider Feather Insurance if you value faster appointments, flexibility, and personalized healthcare options. Ideal for those seeking reliable German coverage and timely access to medical facilities.

2. DR. WALTER – International Student Germany Health Insurance:

Who Should Choose It: DR. WALTER specializes in international students, language students, trainees, and study applicants in Germany. This insurance is tailored to their specific needs and is a cost-effective solution.

DR. WALTER specializes in international students, language students, trainees, and study applicants in Germany. This insurance is tailored to their specific needs and is a cost-effective solution. When to Choose It: If you are an international student or applicant in Germany, DR. WALTER’s health insurance policies, such as EDUCARE24 and STUDENT-PLUS, provide comprehensive coverage that exceeds the minimum requirements. These policies are designed to ensure your peace of mind during your stay in Germany.

3. Public Health Insurance Providers in Germany – AOK and TK:

Who Should Choose It: AOK and TK, leading public insurers, provide comprehensive coverage for German residents, including citizens and permanent residents, in the SHI system.

AOK and TK, leading public insurers, provide comprehensive coverage for German residents, including citizens and permanent residents, in the SHI system. When to Choose It: Public health insurance in Germany, income-dependent and cost-effective, is the default choice, especially for eligible employees, including expats.

Notable Private Health Insurance Providers for Expats and International Students:

HealthInsuranceGermany.com : This provider offers cost-effective private health insurance options for foreigners, including international students. It’s a valuable option for those with specific temporary insurance needs, such as postgraduate students or language course participants.

This provider offers cost-effective private health insurance options for foreigners, including international students. It’s a valuable option for those with specific temporary insurance needs, such as postgraduate students or language course participants. Versicherungsbüro Weiss: This English-speaking broker that tailors private health and nursing care insurance for expats in Germany. Expertise in navigating the local system makes them a valuable resource.

Additional Considerations When Choosing Between Public and Private Health Insurers:

If you are an EU citizen, you may be eligible for the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which provides basic healthcare coverage in Germany. However, it’s essential to complement this with additional insurance, as EHIC may not cover all medical expenses.

Consider specific healthcare needs, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions, dental care, mental health, or maternity. Evaluate how well each insurance provider caters to these needs.

Affordability, accessibility, and the ability to choose healthcare providers should be key factors in choosing health insurer or sickness funds.

Public or private insurance? When deciding between public and private health insurers, weighing the benefits, costs, and personal circumstances is essential. For expats, the decision may depend on their income, employment status, and preferences.

Final Thoughts About The Cheapest Health Insurance in Germany

In conclusion, choosing the right health insurance in Germany is a critical decision that depends on your individual needs, circumstances, and preferences.

Explore AOK or TK for public health insurance, or consider Feather Insurance and DR. WALTER for tailored private options. Affordable choices exist for expats, international students, and residents.

To explore further details and make an informed choice, click the links in the article and delve deeper into this important topic. Your health and well-being in Germany deserve the best coverage.