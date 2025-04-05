Chester Zoo unveils amazing new African savannah attraction (2025)

Chester Zoo is set to unveil one of the UK's largest and most ambitious habitats, where giraffes, zebras and antelopes will roam freely together. The Heart of Africa zone, which spans over 17 football pitches (22.5 acres), is nearing completion and will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, April 5.

The new zone, designed to mimic the grasslands of central Africa, will house 57 endangered African species. For the first time, visitors to Chester Zoo will be able to see northern giraffes, Grevy's zebras, roan antelopes and ostriches living side by side in a vast open savannah.

The safari lodges, known as The Reserve, are also eagerly anticipated and due to open in August. The zoo also revealed its new indoor habitat, Hidden Savannah, where visitors can observe naked mole rats burrowing through tunnels and other rodent species such as short-eared sengi and pygmy mice.

The habitat will also house 11 ectotherms species ("cold-blooded animals") including the African bull frog, the largest frog species found in Africa, 10,000 locusts, dung beetles, red spitting cobra, Ethiopian viper and critically endangered pancake tortoises. Read the biggest stories in Wales first by signing up to our daily newsletter here.

Bird enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover 31 species of bird across several new aviaries at the zoo, including a group of 120 iconic greater flamingos and three species of critically endangered vultures: white-headed vultures, African white-backed vultures, and hooded vultures. Also on display are colourful black cheeked lovebirds, Africa's rarest lovebird species, and the Verreaux's eagle owl, the continent's largest owl, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The exhibit also features 15 different mammal species, among them are meerkats, African wild dogs, aardvarks, Eastern black rhinos, yellow mongooses, rock hyraxes, and dik-diks. Zoo conservationists have hailed the Heart of Africa exhibit as a "vibrant symbol of the zoo's commitment to conservation across the continent".

The savannah is anticipated to draw an extra 200,000 visitors annually, create 30 new jobs at the zoo, and provide a substantial economic uplift for the broader Cheshire area. The expected revenue increase will support the zoo's ongoing conservation efforts.

Chester Zoo's CEO Jamie Christon said: "Heart of Africa is the largest and most ambitious zoo development ever undertaken in the UK. It stands as a vibrant symbol of our commitment to safeguarding wildlife across Africa, ensuring its future for generations to come.

"As a charity, it'll provide a boost to our funds that will see us protect even more of Africa's incredible wildlife, with plans already in place to save new species of reptile and amphibians from extinction. Introducing such a diverse range of species into one shared habitat is a first for us."

"We want visitors to feel fully immersed in the sights and sounds of the African savannah, and what better way to achieve that than by seeing northern giraffe, Grevy's zebra, ostrich, and roan antelope roaming together. It's truly a breathtaking sight."

The zoo are also bringing back meerkats, African wild dogs, aardvarks, porcupines, and critically endangered eastern black rhinos and have partnered with organisations across the continent to preserve essential habitats, combat poaching, illegal wildlife trading, and promote sustainable community development.

Dr Gerardo Garcia, Chester Zoo's Head of Ectotherms, remarked, "Africa is one of six regions where we're actively working to protect some of the planet's most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems. Our efforts range from supporting the safe translocation of northern giraffes to protected national parks in Uganda, to developing cutting-edge AI trail cameras to protect giant pangolins from illegal trafficking."

"We hope this huge new part of Chester Zoo inspires action from those who visit - whether that's making more sustainable choices or supporting conservation efforts. Together, we can help ensure that Africa's wildlife not only survives but thrives into the future."

In addition to the wildlife experiences, Heart of Africa will also feature Pamoja Village, a new cultural space offering visitors a taste of African traditions, from authentic street food to immersive storytelling from the wild.