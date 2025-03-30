Chicken in Morel Cream Sauce, Baby Leeks and Fettucine - James Martin Chef (2025)

Chicken in Morel Cream Sauce, Baby Leeks and Fettucine
Chicken in Morel Cream Sauce, Baby Leeks and Fettucine from Tony Tobin! Golden, chicken strips in a rich, Morel mushroom and Madeira cream sauce. Tossed with handmade fettuccine and baby leeks, this dish is the ultimate comfort-meets-elegance meal.
Comfort Food | Date Night | Dinner Party Dishes | James Martin's Saturday Morning | Main Courses | Overseas Inspiration | Poultry | Sharing
2
Ingredients
- 2 Corn fed chicken Breasts ( cut into strips)
- Oil for frying
- 100g unsalted butter
- 30g dried Morel mushrooms ( available online)
- 100mls madeira wine
- 100mls white wine
- 100mls Noily prat or dry white vermouth
- 400mls chicken stock
- 400mls double cream
- 175g baby leeks, blanched in boiling salted water, cooled and cut into 3” pieces
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- Salt and pepper
For the pasta
- 3 whole eggs
- 2 yolks
- Pinch salt
- 400g ‘OO’ Flour
- Semolina for dusting
Method
To make the pasta
- Place eggs, yolks and salt into a food processor and switch on to full speed.
- Add flour a tablespoon at a time until it resembles bread crumbs.
- Stop mixing and squeeze the crumbs together to form 2 balls, wrap in cling film and allow to rest for 30 mins in the fridge.
- Use a rolling pin to roll out each ball to 3-5mm thick, so it will fit through the pasta machine. Pass it through each setting, starting with the widest until it is the thinnest it can be.
- Attach the cutting tool to the machine and feed the sheets through to create your fettucine, dust with semolina and put to one side.
For the Chicken
- Bring the chicken stock to the boil and pour it over the dried morels in a bowl. Allow to stand for 30 minutes.
- Carefully remove the morels from the stock and put to one side.
- Strain the chicken stock into a saucepan and add the Madeira, white wine, and Noilly Prat, bring to the simmer and reduce by half.
- Add the double cream and bring back up to the simmer, cook for 5 minutes till sauce starts to thicken.
- Remove from heat, add the cooked baby leeks, soaked Morels, chives and tarragon and allow to stand. Correct seasoning.
- Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and place a little oil in a frying pan and onto the heat.
- Fry the chicken strips in the oil until golden brown on all sides, add the butter and continue to cook in the foaming butter for a further 2 minutes. Place the chicken onto some kitchen paper to remove excess oil and then drop then into the sauce and allow to sit for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile cook your fresh fettucine in the boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes and strain.
- Using tongs divide the fettucine between 4 warmed bowls
- Top with the chicken strips also equally divided between 4 and finally spoon over lashings of the morel sauce and serve immediately.
