Chicken in Morel Cream Sauce, Baby Leeks and Fettucine - James Martin Chef (2025)

Chicken in Morel Cream Sauce, Baby Leeks and Fettucine from Tony Tobin! Golden, chicken strips in a rich, Morel mushroom and Madeira cream sauce. Tossed with handmade fettuccine and baby leeks, this dish is the ultimate comfort-meets-elegance meal.

Comfort Food | Date Night | Dinner Party Dishes | James Martin's Saturday Morning | Main Courses | Overseas Inspiration | Poultry | Sharing

Ingredients

  • 2 Corn fed chicken Breasts ( cut into strips)
  • Oil for frying
  • 100g unsalted butter
  • 30g dried Morel mushrooms ( available online)
  • 100mls madeira wine
  • 100mls white wine
  • 100mls Noily prat or dry white vermouth
  • 400mls chicken stock
  • 400mls double cream
  • 175g baby leeks, blanched in boiling salted water, cooled and cut into 3” pieces
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • Salt and pepper

For the pasta

  • 3 whole eggs
  • 2 yolks
  • Pinch salt
  • 400g ‘OO’ Flour
  • Semolina for dusting

Method

To make the pasta

  • Place eggs, yolks and salt into a food processor and switch on to full speed.
  • Add flour a tablespoon at a time until it resembles bread crumbs.
  • Stop mixing and squeeze the crumbs together to form 2 balls, wrap in cling film and allow to rest for 30 mins in the fridge.
  • Use a rolling pin to roll out each ball to 3-5mm thick, so it will fit through the pasta machine. Pass it through each setting, starting with the widest until it is the thinnest it can be.
  • Attach the cutting tool to the machine and feed the sheets through to create your fettucine, dust with semolina and put to one side.

For the Chicken

  • Bring the chicken stock to the boil and pour it over the dried morels in a bowl. Allow to stand for 30 minutes.
  • Carefully remove the morels from the stock and put to one side.
  • Strain the chicken stock into a saucepan and add the Madeira, white wine, and Noilly Prat, bring to the simmer and reduce by half.
  • Add the double cream and bring back up to the simmer, cook for 5 minutes till sauce starts to thicken.
  • Remove from heat, add the cooked baby leeks, soaked Morels, chives and tarragon and allow to stand. Correct seasoning.
  • Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and place a little oil in a frying pan and onto the heat.
  • Fry the chicken strips in the oil until golden brown on all sides, add the butter and continue to cook in the foaming butter for a further 2 minutes. Place the chicken onto some kitchen paper to remove excess oil and then drop then into the sauce and allow to sit for 5 minutes.
  • Meanwhile cook your fresh fettucine in the boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes and strain.
  • Using tongs divide the fettucine between 4 warmed bowls
  • Top with the chicken strips also equally divided between 4 and finally spoon over lashings of the morel sauce and serve immediately.
