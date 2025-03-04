Choose the Best Conductive Gel for your Microcurrent Device (2025)

For 35 years professionals have trusted SBC Skincare’s Moisturising Gels in their electrical current based therapies. Today, we are seeing at-home microcurrent devices gaining popularity for their ability to deliver the results we all want to see, like lifting, toning, and rejuvenating the skin.

Conductive gels are essential to get the best results from your microcurrent tools and devices. SBC Skincare offers a range of professional-grade conductive gels formulated to enhance the performance of your device.

Let’s take a closer look at what conductive gels are, why they’re crucial, and how our conductive gels can help improve the results of your skincare routine at home.

What is a Conductive Gel?

Let’s get technical. A conductive gel is a water-based, ionised formula that serves as a medium for electrical currents from microcurrent devices. These devices deliver low-level electrical currents to the skin to stimulate facial muscles and boost collagen production. Conductive gels act as a bridge between the device you are using and your skin, ensuring that the current is distributed evenly and without discomfort.

We formulate our Moisturising Gels with water, glycerin, and electrolytes to make them ‘conductive’ and ensure the electrolytes remain ionised by balancing the pH. You will notice all our microcurrent gels have ‘Ionised + & -‘ on the front of their packaging.

Do You Need a Conductive Gel for Microcurrent Devices?

Yes! Using a microcurrent device without a conductive gel is like trying to bake a cake without preheating the oven—it won’t give you the results you want.

Here’s why conductive gels are a must with your device:

See Also The 8 Best Microcurrent Devices to Buy in 2025, Tested and Ranked by PureWow Editors

Assist Current Flow: The gel’s formula conducts the electrical impulses, allowing your device to deliver its benefits deep into the skin. Enhance Comfort: Without a gel, the electrical currents can feel uncomfortable. A good conductive gel creates a smooth barrier that ensures a much more enjoyable treatment. Boost Performance: The active ingredients in the gel can complement your device’s work by hydrating, plumping, and nourishing the skin.

This is why SBC’s conductive gels are so special…

Why Choose SBC’s Conductive Gels for your Device?

Originally formulated for professional use, SBC Skincare’s moisturising gels provide you with an affordable conductive gel alternative. Our classic formulation has remained the same for years, trusted for its effectiveness and versatility.

SBC’s Gels not only facilitate conductivity but also address specific skin concerns. We infuse each of our conductive gels with active ingredients so you can target various skin concerns, from breakouts to anti-ageing. Plus, you can leave them on after you’ve finished your microcurrent treatment for long-lasting hydration.

What’s the Best Conductive Gel for my Device?

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our best conductive gels for microcurrent tools to target a range of skin concerns:

Hydra-Collagen: We had to start with this one. Professionals favour our Hydra-Collagen Moisturising Gel, which is infused with Marine Collagen to provide skin-plumping hydration. Leaving your skin with a youthful, plump appearance.

Propolis: Propolis is a trending ingredient in K-beauty for a reason. Our Propolis Gel soothes and hydrates, making it ideal for sensitive or problematic skin. Propolis gently soothes breakouts and helps you maintain a healthy skin barrier by restoring moisture. It’s also perfect for calming your skin post-treatment.

Aloe Vera: A refreshing classic – and a favourite during the summer months. Aloe Vera is composed of 98% water and is naturally rich in amino acids and minerals. It leaves your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, with a dewy glow.

Rosehip Oil: Infused with Rosehip Seed Oil, alongside Vitamins A, C and E, this powerhouse formula helps promote collagen production, brightens your skin, and enhances radiance, making it a top choice for anti-ageing treatments.

Hyaluronic Gel: Powered by Hyaluronic Acid, an ingredient known for its ability to draw large amounts of hydration into the skin. With a gentle fruity AHA complex, this gel will also help boost radiance and improve texture. It is our most hydrating gel for microcurrent devices.

Maybe not the first one to spring to your mind, however, our Sea Minerals & Blue Algae Gel helps to strengthen, soothe and restore suppleness. Enriched with Spirulina, Hyaluronic Acid and essential minerals, including Zinc and Magnesium. Say hello to a dewy, healthy-looking complexion, suitable for breakout-prone skin.

Cucumber: If you want to target your eye area, use this refreshing conductive gel. It will effectively conduct the microcurrent while also minimising the appearance of puffiness. Infused with Cucumber, Vitamin A and Vitamin E. Perfect for morning use!

Mix and Match for the Ultimate Customisation

One of the unique advantages of SBC’s conductive gels is that you can mix and match gels to address multiple skin concerns in a single treatment. For example, combine the Hydra-Collagen Gel with the Hyaluronic Gel to tackle dehydration and signs of ageing simultaneously. Or Propolis and Sea Minerals to soothe breakouts, irritation and dullness.

...

When it comes to achieving the best possible results at home, choosing the right conductive gel is essential. SBC Skincare’s range of conducive gels ensures your microcurrent device performs at its best while providing targeted benefits for your skin.

Ready to transform your skincare routine? Explore SBC Skincare’s range ofConductive Gelsand experience the difference for yourself!

Please note: SBC Conductive Gels are designed to be compatible with all microcurrent devices. However, we advise reviewing the manufacturer's guidelines and warranty terms for specific guidelines.