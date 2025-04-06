Chris Brown's $500 Million Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Escalates (2025)

Chris Brown, Ample, and Warner Bros. are neck-deep in a legal battle, and it is heating up!

The R&B superstar and the producers of the "Chris Brown: A History of Violence" documentary have turned the heat up on their back-and-forth, with the production companies insisting they did no wrong.

In January, Chris Brown publicly accused Warner Bros of promoting a project that he deemed defamatory. He claimed that the project falsely portrayed him as having committed sexual assault and numerous acts of violence against multiple women.

Chris Brown Was Suggested To Shoulder Legal Fees For The Ongoing Case

Ample and Warner Bros. replied to Brown in court this week, defending themselves against allegations of wrongdoing according to his initial filing. The producers firmly denied the claims, citing free speech as a central part of their defense. Their lawyer asserted that the basis of Brown’s claims was flawed.

They further argued that any statements made were either not materially false or substantially true. Furthermore, they contended that the singer, a public figure, could not prove that the defendants acted with actual malice in any statements about him.

The producers also rejected Brown’s assertion that he suffered emotional distress due to their actions and urged the court to dismiss the case. According to In Touch, the defendants further requested that the performers be held responsible for their legal fees.

The ‘New Flame’ Singer Insisted He Was Never Accused Of Any Sex-Related Offense

In the lawsuit filed in January against the producers of the docuseries, Brown claimed that the series is filled with false narratives. He accused Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample, and other parties involved in its production of spreading defamatory statements about him.

As shared by The Blast, the singer reiterated that he has never been guilty of any sex-related crime, countering the portrayal of him as a "serial rapist and a sexual abuser."

In addition, he also pointed out that the main character of the docuseries had withdrawn her lawsuit, admitting that her allegations were untrue.

The Father-Of-Three Claimed The Allegations In The Docuseries Unearthed Buried Pains

Brown expressed strong disapproval of the production crew for exploiting an old narrative for fame and profit. He claimed the accounts shared in the docuseries not only brought back painful memories but also harmed his reputation, career, and business opportunities.

He slammed the producers and the main character of the docuseries for disregarding crucial evidence pointing towards his innocence, accusing them of aiming to tarnish his image.

Brown reflected on the lengthy process of repairing his controversial reputation, emphasizing that it has taken over a decade and that he continues to work on it.

Acknowledging his history of domestic violence, particularly against Rihanna, he affirmed that he had taken responsibility for his past mistakes and noted significant personal and professional growth since then.

The singer demanded $500 million in damages, which he promised to give to survivors of sexual abuse should he clinch the win.

The Grammy Winner Slammed By Former Housekeeper For Destroying Evidence In Dog Attack Lawsuit

Brown is also stuck in another legal battle with his former domestic staff, who dragged him to court over an attack by his dog. In a report by The Blast, Maria Avila claimed the attack left her with severe injuries and permanent damage to sensitive parts of her body, including her face.

Avila’s lawyer added that the singer witnessed the attack but failed to provide help. Instead, he reportedly instructed his bodyguards to get rid of the dog in order to eliminate pieces of evidence.

The bodyguards involved relocated her dog to Humboldt County in Northern California, where they ultimately abandoned it. The humane society later discovered the dog and euthanized it shortly thereafter.

He also allegedly failed to take her to the hospital or provide any support following the attack. Avila then presented photographs of her injuries.

Chris Brown Has Reportedly Failed To Honor Multiple Deposition Requests

The former housekeeper requested a court hearing to address several issues in her case, particularly seeking to depose the singer and a representative from his company, Black Pyramid LLC.

Unfortunately, both parties have declined to provide witnesses for the deposition process. Avila’s attorney highlighted the difficulty in scheduling the singer's deposition, as they have reached out six times during February and March without receiving a positive response.

In her lawsuit, the former housekeeper detailed the gory incident where she was attacked by a large Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog owned by Chris while she was working in his Los Angeles home alongside her sister.

Avila explained that the attack happened while she disposed of the trash. The dog reportedly yanked off major parts of her skin, as provided in the pictorial evidence of her injuries, which she attached alongside her demand for $90 million in damages from Brown.

In what way will the hammer of justice swing for Chris Brown and the docuseries producers?