Cleansing Balm vs. Oil vs. Micellar Water: A Guide to Cleanser Textures (2025)

If there’s one skincare rule everyone should follow—other than wearing sunscreen—it’s washing your face before you go to bed. While we sleep, our skin works on repairing itself, so hitting the hay with makeup, sunscreen, pollution, and everything else that your complexion can pick up throughout the day, literally disrupts your beauty sleep.

Naturally, the next question is how to wash your face. From foaming face washes to makeup-removing wipes, there are many options for achieving a clean slate. If you don't know where to start, you are not alone. To help settle the debate, we turned to the pros to break down three very common ways to wash your face: Cleansing balm vs. cleansing oil vs. micellar water.

“I think cleansing is one of the most fundamental routines in taking care of your skin,” says Jodi LoGerfo, a medical and cosmetic dermatologist at Orentreich Medical Group. “Each [type of product] has a unique formulation and mechanism for skin cleansing.”Read on for everything you need to know about cleansing balm vs. cleansing oil vs. micellar water, from the major differences to finding the best one for your skin type.

What is Cleansing Balm?

“Cleansing balms are a thick, solid consistency formulated with oils that can be massaged into the skin. [This process] helps break down makeup and remove buildup and residue while also being gentle on the skin barrier,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. “Based on the principles that oil attracts oil, using an oil-based product can help to draw out excess oil and makeup without irritating the skin.” By far the thickest texture, cleansing balms tend to be nourishing and cushiony.

Consistency Level: Thick.

Thick. Best For: “Cleansing balms and cleansing oils are great for drier skin types since they are hydrating,” says Nazanin Saedi, MD, board-certified dermatologist, and clinical associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University.

What is Cleansing Oil?

“A cleansing oil works similarly to micellar water, as the oil molecules attract and lift dirt, makeup, and excess oil from the skin,” says Kseniya Kobets, MD, Director of Cosmetic Dermatology, Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. While cleansing oils can help hydrate the skin, they can increase the risk of clogged pores. “I recommend following up with a double cleanse using a gentle [formula] enriched with ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid," adds Kobets. "This helps remove leftover oil while preserving the skin's natural hydration.”

Consistency Level: Lightweight to medium.

Lightweight to medium. Best For: Cleansing oil can be used by all skin types and are especially helpful for those looking to remove makeup and buildup without leaving the skin feeling dry or tight, according to Dr. Garshick. “Cleansing oils help to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and excess oil on the skin, without stripping your natural oils,” she says. “Because oil attracts oil, it can also be used by those with oily skin , providing it is non-comedogenic ."

What is Micellar Water?

An impressive and effective multitasker, micellar water has been growing in popularity. “It’s comprised of micelles—colloidal particles formed by surfactant molecules in a water-based solution,” Dr. LoGerfo says. “Micellar water works by inviting and encapsulating impurities from the skin without causing dryness. The micelles in micellar water attract grime, sebum, debris, and dirt. This unique formulation allows it to serve as a makeup remover and a skin cleanser, making it an indispensable addition to many skincare routines. One of the notable advantages of micellar water is its user-friendly nature; it does not require rinsing with water, which adds to its convenience.”

Consistency Level: Very lightweight.

Very lightweight. Best For: “Micellar water is very gentle, making it especially helpful for individuals with sensitive, dry, or irritated skin—it provides hydration while effectively cleansing,” says Dr. LoGerfo. It’s also a good option for those who wear a lot of makeup.

How to Choose

Ultimately, all three options are great at cleansing the skin. It simply comes down to your needs, what you’re looking for in a cleanser, and your personal preference.“Cleansing oils, balms, and micellar water each offer a medium to cleanse the skin,” Dr. LoGerfo says. “The difference is their formulations, ancillary ingredients, and overall experience, as well as what you need for your skin type." Below, find a list of her quick takeaways to keep in mind when perusing the skincare aisle.

Cleansing Oils : Great for dissolving makeup while preserving the skin barrier.

: Great for dissolving makeup while preserving the skin barrier. Cleansing Balms : Offer a rich, soothing, almost spa-like feeling and can be beneficial and silky. They feel like you are pampering yourself.

: Offer a rich, soothing, almost spa-like feeling and can be beneficial and silky. They feel like you are pampering yourself. Micellar Water : Considered easy to use, lightweight, and OK for acne-prone or oily skin types. This can also be an extremely affordable option.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, cleansing balms, cleansing oils, and micellar water effectively clean your face. Do some experimenting and see what texture works best for your skin—remember, all three products can also be mixed and matched. “They are all effective ways to remove makeup and sunscreen and can be used as a single cleansing step or as part of a double cleansing routine,” says Dr. Garshick. While considering your options, be sure to carefully check the active ingredients to avoid any unwanted irritation or allergic reactions. Happy cleansing!