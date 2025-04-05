Clinical Audiology Research Lab (2025)

Lida Alampounti (PhD Student)

Project: Assessing and optimising audiovisual integration for listening in a mixture of competing sounds.

Supervisors: Professor Jennifer Bizley and Dr Hannah Cooper.

Funded by: National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), University College London Hospitals (UCLH) Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) Hearing Theme and the UCL Ear Institute.

Project: Is hearing aid benefit affected by configuration in mild hearing loss?



My name is Chloe and I completed my undergraduate degree at The University of Manchester in Psychology. After this I worked in an office for a while and realised it wasn't for me. I then saw a job opportunity at Southend Hospital to train as an audiologist whilst working on the job. As part of the job, I applied to study at UCL and complete a masters in Audiological Science with Clinical Placement. I have been completing the course part time whilst working at Southend Hospital over the past 5 years. This year I finally graduate! My research project has been investigating whether adults with a mild sensorineural hearing loss firstly receive benefit from hearing aids and whether the configuration of their mild hearing loss has an effect on the benefit they receive from the hearing aids. Hannah has been my project supervisor over the last 2 years and has been a fantastic mentor, I have really enjoyed working on my project with her.

Project: How does early bilateral cochlear implantation affect speech tracking abilities in children?

My audiology career began in 2011 after completing my BSc In Audiology at Coimbra Health School (Portugal). I moved to the UK in 2014 and worked in the private sector for 4 years.I joined the Audiology Department at Oxford University Hospitals as an adult audiologist in 2018. In my current role I lead a severe-profound clinic that aims to provide an easy transition to the CI program as well as supporting patients that are not keen on cochlear implantation. I also conduct balance assessments as part of the MDT with the ENT Department and the Vestibular Rehabilitation Department.I took the next step in my career in 2020 when I began my MSc in Advanced Audiology at the University College of London. My research project is about the speech tracking abilities of children with bilateral cochlear implants.

Project: What are the experiences of patients with complex needs and their parents who have transitioned to adult hearing aid or Baha audiology services?

I currently work as an ATO at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in the Audiology department. Completing a Master in Audiological Science (Part time) at UCL, I am working on a project at GOSH on 'Patient and parent experiences of transitioning to adult audiology services, for hearing aid and Baha patients with complex needs'.I have completed an Undergrade in Biomedical Science (BSc). I have always had a passion for Healthcare and working at GOSH has made my passion amplified into the field of Audiology and the beauty of 'Sounds'.

