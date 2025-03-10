Clinical Efficacy of Heel Vessel Catgut Embedding in the Treatment of Primary Restless Legs Syndrome (2025)

DISCUSSION

The main clinical manifestation of primary RLS is an urge to move the legs and the frequency of moving the legs is proportional to the severity of RLS. It is often accompanied by sensory abnormalities and occurs or aggravates at rest or night, which is relieved after exercise. These symptoms may increase the incidence of cardiocerebral vascular diseases and seriously affect the patient’s mental status and sleep. Portaluppi et al.6 found that RLS can disrupt the circadian blood pressure rhythm of the patient, causing the patient’s blood pressure to rise rapidly at night and even causing thickening of the left ventricle, which contributes to the high morbidity and mortality rates of cardiovascular disease. The RLS may also affect the patient’s mental health, especially increasing the risk of depression. Piritta evaluated depression of 1,190 patients with RLS using the Beck Depression Inventory and 22.1% of them were diagnosed with depression, ranging from low mood and disjointed thinking to suicide attempt4. The RLS also has a serious impact on sleep quality2. Romero-Peralta et al.3 showed that RLS leads to an increase in the prevalence of sleep apnea, which has a serious impact on the quality of sleep of patients.

The pathogenesis of primary RLS is unclear and may be related to abnormal dopamine metabolism9, damage to cholinergic neurons11, iron deficiency12 and endogenous opioid release13. The currently recognized mechanism for primary RLS is damage to dopaminergic neurons in the non-nigrostriatal system of the CNS13. Supplementation with dopamine or dopamine agonists may provide some relief14. Therefore, dopaminergic drugs and dopamine receptor agonists are preferably selected as the first-line medications10. Although such drugs can alleviate the symptoms, the inter-individual variability is large and the efficacy is not always satisfactory. Common adverse reactions such as aggravation of restless legs, insomnia, postural hypotension and hallucinations, as well as severe adverse reactions such as diffuse interstitial lung disease and cardiac dysfunction, may occur during drug treatment.

The RLS does not have an exact term in Chinese medicine, but the symptoms can be found in some Chinese medical writings. As early as in the “Miraculous Pivot (Ling Shu)-The Beginning of All Diseases”, there are descriptions of “derangement of meridian Qi generates foot disorders” and “foot disorders generate shin coldness, which causes the blood vessels to become astringent”. There are also records of “shin soreness” and “marrow soreness” in “Miraculous Pivot (Ling Shu)” and “Yellow Emperor’s Canon of Medicine Plain Conversation (Su Wen)”. The relevant descriptions regarding the etiology and pathogenesis of RLS in ancient Chinese medical books are as follows: The liver stores blood and the kidney stores essence; deficiency of Yin-blood results in failure to nourish the meridians and channels, which aggregates at night and leads to the desire to move the limbs; deficiency of Yin-blood gives rise to Yang and causes imbalance between Yin and Yang and hyperactivity of Yang disturbs the mind and the spirit, causing agitation and unrest and sleeplessness at night.

Therefore, the cause of RLS in Chinese medicine can be concluded as deficiency of Yin in the liver and kidney, loss of nourishment in the meridians and channels, failure of Yin to control Yang and imbalance between Yin and Yang. Treatment should be aimed at nourishing Yin subduing Yang and harmonizing Qi and blood. Yin and Yang heel vessels belong to the eight extraordinary Qi vessels, which can coordinate Yin and Yang and harmonize Qi and blood; as described in “Miraculous Pivot (Ling Shu)-Evil Guests”: “Defensive Qi does not enter Yin at night and Yang heel vessel is in excess”. Defensive Qi runs around the blood vessel and cannot enter Yin. Defensive Qi running externally leads to excess Yang Qi, which fulfills the Yang heel vessel; excess Yang and deficient Yin cause failure of Yin to control Yang when Yin and Yang convert, leading to sleeplessness at night15. Nutritive and defensive Qi meet at the Yin-Yang heel vessels and coordinating Yin-Yang heel vessels can reconcile Yin and Yang. The Yin-Yang heel vessels are part of the eight extraordinary Qi vessels, which can reserve and regulate the Qi and blood of the twelve meridians and sufficient Qi and blood can nourish the legs. Therefore, for the treatment of RLS, the Shenmai on the Yang heel vessel and the Zhaohai on the Yin heel vessel were chosen for the treatment. Shenmai is an acupoint on the bladder meridian of foot-Taiyang and Yang heel vessel, located in the lateral part of the foot, in the depression site directly below the outer ankle, which is the place where the Qi of Yang heel vessel originates; Zhaohai is an acupoint on the kidney meridian of foot-Shaoyin and Yin heel vessel, located on the medial side of the foot, in the depression site directly below the inner ankle, which is the place where the Qi of Yin heel vessel originates. The two acupoints are the meeting points of the eight extraordinary Qi vessels and the combined treatment of the two acupoints can regulate the meridian-Qi of the Yin-Yang heel vessels, nourish Yin and subdue Yang and restore the Yin-Yang balance, treat the lack of nourishment for meridians and channels and the imbalance between Yin and Yang caused by excess Yang. In addition to these two main acupoints, the combination of other acupoints can enhance the efficacy. For example, Zusanli is a He-Sea acupoint of the stomach meridian of foot-Yangming, which contains abundant Qi and blood and dredging the He-Sea acupoint of this meridian helps to clear and activate the channels and collaterals. The spleen and stomach are the foundation of acquired essence and the source for the production and transformation of Qi and blood. Acupuncture of Zusanli can tonify Qi and blood in the legs and relieve rigidity of muscles in the legs16. Sanyinjiao is an acupoint on the spleen meridian of foot-Taiyin, the spleen governs muscle and acupuncture of this acupoint tonifies the muscle17; Sanyinjiao is also the meeting point of three foot Yin meridians, in addition to strengthening the spleen and blood, tonifying the liver and kidneys, treatment of this acupoint also has the effect of tranquilizing the mind and aiding sleep18. Chengshan is an acupoint on the bladder meridian of foot-Taiyang, acupuncture of this acupoint can regulate the movement of the legs19; bladder meridian and kidney meridian reinforce each other and acupuncture of Chengshan can dredge the meridian Qi of the two meridians20; Yanglingquan is a He-Sea acupoint on the gallbladder meridian of foot-Shaoyang, but also the influential point of tendons among the eight influential points, tendons are governed by the liver and acupuncture of Yanglingquan can sooth the tendons and subdue Yang, dredge collaterals and restrain abnormal movements21. “Miraculous Pivot (Ling Shu)-Discussion on Zhongshi” stated: “Acupuncture for the chronically ill should be deeper and longer”. It means that when acupuncture is performed for chronic disease, needle insertion should be deeper and hold for a longer time. However, such exercise during ordinary acupuncture is prone to sticking the needle and needle breakage, causing unwanted pain in the patients. Acupoint catgut embedding, rooted in the idea of deep-insertion and long-staying acupuncture, provided an ideal solution to improve efficacy while avoiding accidents. Acupoint catgut embedding is a new type of complex therapy based on traditional acupuncture therapy.

The author’s research team specializes in treating RLS, sleep post-stroke dystonia and other diseases through heel vessel catgut embedding therapy. The Yin-Yang heel vessel catgut embedding therapy can regulate Qi and blood, coordinate Yin and Yang, dredge the meridians and channels and nourish the liver and kidneys. This therapy takes acupuncture and meridian theory as the basis and regulation of the Yin and Yang heel vessels as the fundamental treatment. The main acupoints for treatment are Shenmai and Zhaohai. Shenmai is an acupoint on the bladder meridian of foot-Taiyang, which is the originating site of Yang heel vessel Qi; Zhaohai is an acupoint on the kidney meridian of foot-Shaoyin, which is the originating site of Yin heel vessel Qi. The two acupoints are both meeting points of the eight extraordinary Qi vessels and combined treatment of the two acupoints can regulate the Yin and Yang heel vessels to restore the Yin-Yang balance, thereby treating insomnia. The treatment of adjuvant acupoints can enhance the therapeutic effect of the main acupoints. As a highly efficient treatment technique, acupoint catgut embedding therapy is not only convenient and quick but also improves the therapeutic effect.

This study demonstrates that heel vessel catgut embedding can effectively improve the clinical symptoms of patients with primary RLS, improve the quality of sleep and reduce anxiety. The heel vessel catgut embedding therapy can be included in the research of primary RLS to form an effective heel vessel catgut embedding regimen for promotion. It provides patients with a long-term, efficient, affordable, safe and effective means of treatment and helps to alleviate RLS patients’ pressure of inconvenient access to medical care and the discomfort of long-term medication to some extent.