Columbo: Peter Falk's Real-Life Wife Holds An Impressive Series Record - SlashFilm (2025)

Peter Falk wasn't the first choice to play the titular detective on "Columbo," but it's safe to say that he nailed the role and became synonymous with the character for most of his career. The actor helped turn the '70s procedural into a bona fide success story, winning a bunch of Emmys in the process, and making audiences fall in love with his trench coat-wearing, scruffy crime-solver. What's more, Falk's portrayal of Frank Columbo inspired Christian Bale's performance in 2022's "Amsterdam," proving that he's had a long-lasting effect on popular culture. However, Falk wasn't the only actor to leave his mark on the series, as his wife, Shera Danese, set a record for her contributions to the show.

Advertisement

Overall, Danese appeared in several episodes of "Columbo," making her the most featured guest star in the series' history. Her debut, which came about in the season 6 episode "Fade In to Murder," was also pretty special as she got to work with both her husband and the legendary William Shatner — one of the many "Star Trek" alumni who appeared on "Columbo."

Danese played various characters during her tenure on "Columbo," though she was typically cast as the love interest of the episode's main criminal or as a witness to a murder. That said, she might have gotten to sink her teeth into other characters if Falk didn't have any input concerning her creative decisions at the time.