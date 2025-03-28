Commonly Asked Questions About Lipofoam (2025)

How to Use Lipofoam Sheets?

Lipo foam boards, how to use? Lipo foam is easy to use. Insert the foam between a garment and suctioned areas or adhere it to the surface using Hollister Adhesive spray. ContourMD recommends purchasing five or more sheets at a time, so you are not missing any when you need to replace one. When used correctly, lipo foam reduces bruising and makes healing quicker and more comfortable. Typically, you wear Lipo Foam for 2-14 days post liposuction surgery. But always consult directly with your physician for your recommended use. ContourMD’s Lipo Foam is surgeon-recommended and has the highest quality available. These foam sheets are applied directly to the abdomen/suctioned areas and are exceptional for flattening abdominal skin after surgery. Use it with any compression garments at all stages of the recovery process (but stages 1 & 2 are most crucial). How long do you wear lipo foam? Consult with your physician to ensure you are using Lipo Foam correctly and for any recommended techniques or schedules. They will help monitor your post-op recovery status and ensure you are achieving your desired results. It is essential to stay in communication through regular check-ins with your physician or care technician after your surgery.