Compare health insurance Netherlands - Top choices 2025 (2025)

Health insurance in The Netherlands

If you work in The Netherlands you are required to apply for a basic health insurance. Even if you have a part-time job or internship that pays at least the minimum wage.

From the moment you have a BSN, you have four months to apply for a health insurance in The Netherlands. You risk a fine if you wait too long.

Obligation

Are you unsure whether it is mandatory for you to apply for a Dutch health insurance plan, for example, when you are a student?

Then please call us at : +31 (0) 10 34 000 20.

The overview above shows Dutch insurance providers and their monthly premiums for basic healthcare.

Basis insurance

The basic insurance plan is already quite extensive and is more or less equal for all health insurance companies.

This insurance covers essential medical care, such as:

Visits and treatments by a general practitioner

Pharmaceuticals

Hospital care and other medical care, operations and treatments performed by doctors and physicians, such as surgeons, paediatricians, cardiologists and oncologists.

Psychological healthcare

Physiotherapy (only for some chronic conditions)

Dental care (until the age of 18)

Pregnancy and birth care

Emergency transport

Emergency medical care abroad (according to Dutch standards and tariffs)

Insurance premium

An insurance premium is to be paid to the insurance company every month. The average premium is about 150 euro per month for basic health care. Needless to say, the insurance premium will increase or decrease based on your preferences and chosen cover.

Deductible excess (eigen risico)

Once you use your basic health insurance you will first have to pay the deductible excess (in Dutch: eigen risico) up to 385 euro. Only after you have paid the amount the insurance company will reimburse any further costs.

The excess stacks up during the year and resets with every new year. You won’t have to pay the deductible for the general practitioner or for any health care covered by a supplemental insurance policy.

Zorgtoeslag (healthcare allowance)

International students and expats with a (part-time) job may be entitled to ‘zorgtoeslag’, a health insurance allowance from the Dutch government.

The allowance will help you to compensate the costs of Dutch health insurance. There are some conditions which must be met in order to claim a financial compensation.

You must:

Be 18 years or older

Have a Dutch health insurance

Have a BSN (burger service nummer)

Income below 37.496 euro euro for singles or 47.368 euro for families (2024)

The maximum healthcare benefit in 2024 is 123 euro per month for singles and 236 euro per month for families.