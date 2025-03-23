Comparing 3 Popular Microcurrent Devices — Skinthusiast (2025)

As many of you know, microcurrent devices have become a key part of my morning skincare routine. If you’re not familiar, these innovative tools use low-grade electrical currents to tone facial muscles, enhance skin elasticity, and improve overall texture. While there are plenty of great options out there, I find myself consistently reaching for three favorites. In this blog, I’ll share my experience, reviews, and thoughts on the Foreo Bear 2, NuFACE Trinity, and ZIIP Halo. If you’re curious about microcurrent devices or on the market for one, this blog is for you! You absolutely do NOT need more than one microcurrent device, but since it’s my job to test and review things like this, these are the 3 I kept in my rotation and why.

NUFACE TRINITY

code AMYNF saves you here

Arguably the most popular, we will cover the Nuface Trinity. Dubbed “fitness for your face,” this FDA cleared device offers five intensity levels to customize each treatment. The device is designed to tone facial muscles, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also claims to enhance the penetration of active ingredients in your skincare products (aka making your routine more effective).

The newest version is magnetic for easy changing of the attachments which include the main microcurrent attachment (the one I use most often) along with a red light attachment and an eye and lip attachment. The Eye & Lip is helpful because it has skinnier probes allowing you to get into hard to reach areas of the face. To be honest I never use the red light attachment because I regularly use a Red light mask at home which does the job. This version also comes with 3 intensity settings and an additional Boost Button which amplifies microcurrent power by 25% (I always make sure this is on). This device maxes out at 340 microamps of microcurrent at the highest setting with the boost button enabled.

The app for this one is really user friendly with many different microcurrent routines to choose from. You can also take photos within the app to track progress. I’ve used this one for years so I rarely open the app anymore but it’s a great resource. I will also note that this brand’s conductor gel is my favorite of the 3. I do still rinse it off before continuing on with the rest of my routine.

If you’re not ready to commit to the Trinity, the brand also has a “mini” version with the same power (minus the booster) that I travel with!

ZIIP HALO

code AMYHALO saves you 20% here

Next up is the ZIIP Halo. To me, what stands out about this one is for its dual-waveform technology, combining microcurrent with nanocurrent. While microcurrent works at the muscular level to tone and lift, nanocurrent targets the skin at the cellular level, stimulating collagen and elastin production and promoting skin healing and rejuvenation. This dual approach can deliver both immediate and long-term benefits. The device also offers a variety of treatments via the ZIIP app, ranging from quick, targeted sessions to longer, full-face routines. Treatments like “Instant Gratification” provide immediate glow and plumping, while options like “The Works” offer a more intensive experience for comprehensive lifting and contouring.

The device is pre-programmed with a 4 minute “facial” aka microcurrent routine that allows you to use the device without the app.

FOREO BEAR 2

code AMYK10 saves you here

The FOREO Bear 2 combines traditional microcurrent technology with its unique T-Sonic pulsations (something the brand uses to set themselves apart from other devices on the market). The microcurrent works by delivering low-grade electrical currents that mimic your body’s natural bioelectricity, stimulating facial muscles and promoting the production of collagen and elastin. I also personally love that the device also features an Anti-Shock System, which supposedly measures your skin’s resistance to electricity and adjusts the microcurrent intensity for a safe and comfortable experience. This is one of my favorites for first-time users who may be hesitant about trying microcurrent. Like most of the microcurrent devices on the market this one comes with an app for ease of use. Regardless of what device I’m using I always follow the app for that specific device. After 2-3 days I pretty much have the routine memorized.

This device employs 4 different types of microcurrent: Advanced Microcurrent. A steady current stimulates muscles to strengthen them, while tightening skin above. Lifting Microcurrent which epeatedly staggers current from low to high frequency, gently coaxing muscles into naturally lifting, for a contoured look. Tapping Microcurrent for quick and short waves of current flow through the upper layers of the skin, to brighten and plump. And finally Sculpting Microcurrent channels microcurrent deeper into muscles to effectively tone them, for a firm & sculpted appearance.

Now that we have gone over a little debrief of each device, I want to break down a couple of different variables you should consider before deciphering which one makes the most sense for you!

PRICE

Ok I won’t lie, when it comes to price, all three devices are an investment in your skincare routine. I truly believe with devices like these, it’s hard to find a cheap version that is science-backed and can produce the same results. So I, personally, find it completely worth the investment! Here’s a breakdown:

See Also Wat zijn microcurrent behandelingen?

Foreo Bear: Priced at $329, this is the most affordable of the three options.Again you can use my code AMYK10 for an additional discount.

NuFACE Trinity: Depending on the kit and attachments, the NuFACE Trinity ranges from $339 to $525. The higher price reflects its modular design, allowing you to add features like red-light therapy for additional benefits. However, you can find the mini for under $200! My code AMYNF works on NuFace devices here!

ZIIP Halo: At $399, the ZIIP Halo sits in the mid-to-high price range. My code AMYHALO saves you 20% on the ZIIP website.

EASE OF USE

Foreo Bear: The Foreo Bear is incredibly beginner-friendly, thanks to its app-guided tutorials that walk you through each step of the process. It offers five adjustable intensity levels, making it easy to tailor treatments to your comfort level and skin’s needs. Also, the device’s Anti-Shock System that I mentioned before, ensures a safe and painless experience by adjusting the microcurrent intensity based on your skin’s resistance.

NuFACE Trinity: I personally love the intuitive vibration cues from this one. I find that it makes it rather straightforward to use, even for first-timers. It offers five intensity levels, allowing you to customize your treatment based on your preferences or specific skin concerns.

ZIIP Halo: This one is perfect for users who want a more personalized and adjustable experience. Its app offers a variety of treatments designed for different skin concerns, from quick brightening sessions to comprehensive lifting routines.

RESULTS

Full transparency, each of these aim to achieve similar results. With that, each one has a little bit of a niche focus!

Foreo Bear: The claim here is definitely more on an immediate depuffing and lifted cheekbones. With consistent use, the device ideally helps improve overall firmness and elasticity.

NuFACE Trinity: The NuFACE Trinity aims to provide a hydration boost and a more contoured appearance. Over time, it claims to enhance skin tone and elasticity, and maximize the benefits of skincare products.

ZIIP Halo: ZIIP Halo claims to offer immediate brightening and smoothing effects, with potential significant improvements in texture, tone, and fine lines emerging after about 6 weeks. Its dual-waveform technology can also help achieve both short- and long-term results.

Just to wrap things up, you really can’t go wrong with any of these 3. With that, I hope this provides a little more clarity in what each can offer, so you can pick the best one for your skin goals! Have any questions on microcurrent devices, or any other skincare devices? DM me!

xx Amy

Hungry for more? Check out my Comprehensive Skincare Guide in the Skinthusiast Shop!

**Disclaimer: This post does not constitute medical advice. Please speak to your Dermatology provider before adding any at home procedures or products into your routine!

***This post contains affiliate links.***