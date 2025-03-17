Comparing the 12 Best Hair Cutting Scissors in 2025 (2025)

So…

Rating Summary

Rank order Product name Features & Functionality (max. 10) Usability & Handling (max. 10) Value for Money (max. 10) Overall Rating 1. Kamisori Serenity Professional Shears 10 10 9.5 99.5 % See details 2. Hattori Hanzo HH8 Talon Shears 10 10 8.8 98.8 % See details 3. Jaguar Diamond E Shear 10 9.8 9 98.2 % See details 4. Ninja Scissors Rose Gold Dust 9.8 9.8 9.5 97.7 % See details 5. Washi Black Dragon Shears 9.8 9.6 9 96.4 % See details 6. Mizutani Sword DB-20 Scissor 9.8 9.7 8 95.8 % See details 7. Aszwor Hairdressing Shears 9.3 9.5 9.7 94.4 % See details 8. Fcysy Hair Cutting Scissors 9.3 9.5 9.3 94 % See details 9. FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors 9.2 9.5 9.3 93.2 % See details 10. HIMART Hair Cutting Scissors 9.2 9.3 9.7 92.7 % See details 11. Smith King Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors 9.3 9.1 9.4 92.5 % See details 12. Equinox Professional Hair Scissors 9 9.3 8.8 91 % See details

WiseBarber’s Top 12 Professional Barber and Home Hair Cutting Scissors in 2025

WiseBarber Top Pick Kamisori Serenity Professional Shears 99.5 % If you are searching for a balance between price and quality, the Kamisori Serenity Professional Hair Cutting Beauty Shear/Scissor is your best bet. It’s strong and comes with an exclusive lifetime warranty. Buy product from Amazon See details

10 / 10 Features & Functionality 10 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.5 / 10 Value for Money 99.5 % Overall rating

Let’s face it:

When choosing a professional hair cutting tool, sharpness, precision, and durability are always critical determinants.

Right?

Well, that’s exactly what you get from the Kamisori Serenity 5.5" (or 6”) Professional Hair Cutting Beauty Shear/Scissors.

This pair of scissors is designed to be ergonomic, lightweight, and impressively strong. Plus, with a weight of under 1.7 Oz, it is easier and more comfortable to use for extended periods .

Now:

The thing you’ll appreciate most about this tool is its unrivaled quality.

Simply put, it’s made using hand-forged, VG-10 Japanese Cobalt/Steel alloy. This material is not only super hard but also highly resistant to corrosion, rusting, and wear.

Moreover:

These scissors’ removable finger rest allows users to explore different cutting techniques when the need arises.

Pros Available in two sizes

Exemplary quality

Sharp, balanced blades

Removable finger rest for added agility

Lightweight

Easy to handle and use

Lifetime warranty

Reasonably priced

Adjustable screw Cons None, so far

Final Verdict

Should you buy the Kamisori Serenity 5.5" Professional Hair Cutting Beauty Shear/Scissor? Yes! For professional hair cutting, this is one of the best tools you’ll find in the market today. It’s designed to make haircutting and trimming fun, easy, and enjoyable.

Hattori Hanzo HH8 Talon Shears 98.8 % Much like the Serenity, the Hanzo HH8 Talon is quite a masterpiece. Its quality craftsmanship, comfortable design, and sharpness earn it a spot at the “table of men” for professional barber scissors. See details

10 / 10 Features & Functionality 10 / 10 Usability & Handling 8.8 / 10 Value for Money 98.8 % Overall rating

Now:

With regard to premium quality shears, it would be a grave mistake not to mention Hattori Hanzo HH8 Talon Hair Cutting Scissors.

Why?

Well, in a nutshell, this tool checks all the boxes, requirements, or qualities of a truly professional barber tool.

For example:

It’s made using high-quality, super-strong, and highly resistant steel alloys. This not only guarantees longevity but also makes this pair of scissors worth buying.

With a lifetime warranty, you won’t have to worry about it wearing out or failing prematurely.

What’s more?

The HH8’s design is exceptional. It comes with a 20-Degree offset angle and a well-placed finger rest to ensure your haircuts are as comfortable as possible.

Awesome, right?

Even better, this tool is available for both left and right-handed users. And to ensure it fits perfectly in your hand, you have the option to choose between six sizes.

Pros Available in different sizes

Great design

Very user-friendly

Top-tier quality

Lifetime warranty

Strong and highly resistant to damage and corrosion

Averagely priced

Adjustable screws

Available for left-handed barbers Cons Hard to come by

Final Verdict

The Hattori Hanzo HH8 Talon Hair Cutting Scissors is a strong buy for me. It’s one of those tools that will not disappoint you at any given time.

Jaguar Diamond E Shear 98.2 % Smooth like butter…? Well, that’s how it feels to cut or trim hair using the Jaguar Diamond E Shear. This tool features a simple, yet super-comfy, design and is guaranteed to give you a great cutting experience. Buy product from Amazon See details

10 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.8 / 10 Usability & Handling 9 / 10 Value for Money 98.2 % Overall rating

What’s so special about the Jaguar Diamond E Shear?

Well, aside from being a pair of world-class barber scissors, it is also available for both left and right-handed users.

You can get this tool in different sizes and handle types. This ensures that the option you buy is well-suited for your hand size and cutting preferences.

Impressive, right?

Well, like most premium tools, the Diamond E boasts the strength, sharpness, and resilience of High-Quality German/Vanadium Stainless Steel.

Generally, this blade material ensures:

The tool stays sharper for longer

Doesn’t develop scratches easily

Won’t break if it falls

Won’t easily bend

And that gives you the assurances of safety and value for your money.

Moreover, this tool is impressively lightweight with soft rubber linings on the finger rings. Thus, you can use it for long without any hassle.

Final Verdict

Small hands? Well, the Jaguar Diamond E Shear comes in different sizes. So, you’re more likely to find the best size for your palms with this purchase. So, yes; go for it!

Ninja Scissors Rose Gold Dust 97.7 % The Rose Gold Dust Ninja Scissors is an ideal option for professional barbers shopping on a budget. And don’t get me wrong. It’s not cheap – it’s affordable. But with features that match up to top-tier tools. See details

9.8 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.8 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.5 / 10 Value for Money 97.7 % Overall rating

Strong, affordable, and practical…

That’s the best way to describe the Rose Gold Dust Ninja Scissors. Like most premium, professional barber tools, this one is crafted with exemplary service delivery in mind.

This tool is perfectly balanced, lightweight, and well-designed to offer maximum comfort during use.

Also, it’s quite ergonomic.

And since it comes in different sizes, you’re bound to find one that fits your hands perfectly.

What’s more…?

Its 3D Hamaguri convex razor edge design ensures you get nice and precise cuts with every snip. The blades on the Rose Gold Dust Scissors offer impressive hardness and durability.

And that’s mainly because they are made of 440C Japanese forged stainless steel; with a ~59 hardness rating.

Plus, its polished rose gold finish adds a little bit of luxury to it.

Pros Very affordable

Made of strong steels alloys

Ergonomic

Easy to use and handle

Lightweight

Very balanced and practical

Great value for money

Luxurious look and feel

Available in different sizes

Lifetime warranty

Ample accessories Cons The brand’s sharpening services are a bit pricey

Final Verdict

If you’re shopping for a premium tool on a budget, the Rose Gold Dust Ninja Scissors is your best bet. It’s as capable as the top picks on this list but at a much lower price.

Washi Black Dragon Shears 96.4 % The Washi Scissors Black Dragon Premium Beauty Shears is the only professional barber pair on this list that comes with complementary thinners. And that’s great because you get more value for your money. $409 from Amazon See details

9.8 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.6 / 10 Usability & Handling 9 / 10 Value for Money 96.4 % Overall rating

Get this:

For new barbers setting up shop, getting a complete haircutting set is always better than buying each tool individually.

And that’s what makes the Washi Scissors Black Dragon Premium Beauty Shears kit worth it.

Now:

Unlike the rest of the barber shears above, this purchase guarantees you quality and more value.

The value aspect is brought about by the inclusion of thinners, a stylish texture razor, blade oil, cleaning cloth, a storage case, and rubber rings in the package.

In terms of quality…

Both the scissors and thinners come in different sizes. They are well-designed and made using 440C Semi-Convex Japanese stainless steel.

Overall, this is a tool kit that’s worth every penny.

Pros Accessory-rich

Available in different sizes

Made using high-quality steel

Comes with thinners and a texturizing razor

Muffled design

Very easy to use and handle

Ergonomic and stylish

Adjustable screws

Lifetime warranty

Sharp, precise blades Cons Not available in the popular 6.5” size

Final Verdict

Setting up a new shop can be quite an expensive affair. However, with the Washi Scissors Black Dragon Premium Beauty Shears, you won’t have to worry much about that; or where you are going to get most of the tools you need. It’s, simply, a value pack with so much to offer.

Mizutani Sword DB-20 Scissor 95.8 % Strong, versatile, and user-friendly… These are a few ways to describe the Mizutani Sword DB-20 Professional Hair Cutting Scissor. A great tool for professionals, especially, those who trim with shears. See details

9.8 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.7 / 10 Usability & Handling 8 / 10 Value for Money 95.8 % Overall rating

Now:

With the Mizutani Sword DB-20 Professional Hair Cutting Scissor, you get more than just top-class trims. It’s a tool that’s designed to look and feel premium.

For starters:

Since it’s made using Sintered Cobalt Powder, the resulting blades are not only super strong but also very resistant to scratches, rust, and corrosion.

Impressive?

Well, the DB-20 boasts of a very comfy and convenient design featuring a nicely-wedged finger rest and groves.

This means you’ll have an easy time holding and using it.

Even better, this pair of scissors are sharp and exceptionally precise with most of the credit going to its convex-edge design.

In my opinion, there’s nothing you won’t love about the Mizutani Sword DB-20 (with the exception of its price tag).

Pros Very strong blade material

Ergonomic design

Adjustable screws

User-friendly and easy to handle

Muffler design

Sharp and precise

Best for professional barbers

Comfy finger rest

Available in different sizes Cons Pricey

Final Verdict

Would I buy the Mizutani Sword DB-20 Professional Hair Cutting Scissor? Yes. It’s an awesome barber tool that’s designed to offer the best snips and trims. For me, the only downside would be the price. It feels overpriced.

Aszwor Hairdressing Shears 94.4 % Overall, the Hair Cutting Scissors Set by Aszwor is the best option for home hair cutting with shears. It’s a complete set that comes with thinners, combs, hair clips, and a barber cape among other accessories. $15.99 from Amazon See details

I know you might be wondering…

What makes the Hair Cutting Scissors Set by Aszwor your best option for home hair cutting?

Well:

To begin with, it is accessory-rich. This 12-piece kit comes with 2 combs, thinners, hair clips, a razor comb, duster, cleaning cloth, screw fastener, and cape.

Generally, all the tools needed for a proper home haircut.

Each tool is well designed to offer comfort, precision, flexibility, and usability.

And:

If you’re worried about durability, the blades are made using Japanese 9CR- 660C Stainless Steel; known to be strong, corrosion-resistant, and durable.

The general design also features easily adjustable screws and a muffler to ensure noiselessness.

Moreover:

Being lightweight means that the tool will stay comfy even after extended use.

Pros Strong, sharp, durable blade material

Ergonomic design

Very affordable

Accessory-packed

Flexible and versatile

Muffled design

Adjustable screws

Ideal for both professional and home use

Impressively precise

Suitable for people with thick hair

Easy to use and handle Cons The barber cape is of low quality

Final Verdict

For anyone shopping for the best home hair cutting shears, I’d highly recommend the Hair Cutting Scissors Set by Aszwor. It’s the best bargain on this list. Giving you more value and convenience at an astonishingly low cost. Try it today.

Fcysy Hair Cutting Scissors 94 % If you are looking for a decent hair-cutting starter kit for newbies, go for the Fcysy Professional Barber Sharp Hair Scissors. It’s an impressive kit that comes with haircutting essentials for home barbers. $16.99 from Amazon See details

9.3 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.5 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.3 / 10 Value for Money 94 % Overall rating

Well:

Based on user satisfaction, the Fcysy Professional Barber Sharp Hair Scissors scores above average for a home grooming kit.

So, what does it have to offer?

For starters, this set contains all the essentials you’d need to carry out a professional, stress-free haircut/trim at home or barbershop.

Both the scissors and thinners are comfortable in hand and designed to offer maximum convenience.

That’s not all…

In addition, you’ll love the fact that you can adjust its Japanese Stainless Steel blade tightness to fit your current needs.

Anyway:

Inside this 10-Piece set, you also get a Razor Comb (which proves useful in instances where the scissors or thinners won’t be ideal).

Pros Accessory-rich

Affordable

Sharp and precise

Ergonomic, comfy design

Decent size and grip

Strong, quality blades

Ideal for both home and barbershop use Cons Sometimes, blunt

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a good bargain, the Fcysy Professional Barber Sharp Hair Scissors is a great choice. It’s affordable, practical, of good quality, and packed with accessories. While it may not be a top-tier tool for professional barbers, it’s very suitable for home users.

FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors 93.2 % With the FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors Kit, you have everything you need to make nice home haircuts – except quality. It’s an ideal choice for low-budget shoppers in need of a quick, short-term solution. $13.99 from Amazon See details

9.2 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.5 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.3 / 10 Value for Money 93.2 % Overall rating

Well:

Considering its price tag, the FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors Kit is quite the bargain.

Why?

Well, it comes with a full set of accessories. Therefore, you get everything you need to do a nice home haircut.

The scissors are fairly sharp. But tend to get blunt after a few uses, therefore, knowing how to sharpen hair scissors will offer an added advantage.

Overall:

The scissors’ design and finish are impressive.

Plus, you get to enjoy a few other conveniences including adjustable screws, a finger rest, and rubber rings for added comfort and grip.

More so:

Their muffled design limits noise. While the rounded tips improve overall safety.

Pros Best budget hair cutting scissors kit for new and home barbers

Ample accessories

Impressive design

Comfy and easy to use

Adjustable screws

Rubber rings for better grip Cons Cheap, inferior quality

Final Verdict

The FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors Kit has everything going right for it except quality. Comparing its price tag to the accessories you get, it’s obvious that quality will be an issue. However, this kit works. So, if that’s enough for you, go for it.

HIMART Hair Cutting Scissors 92.7 % The HIMART Professional Home Hair Cutting Kit comes with everything you need for home haircuts and trims. In a nutshell, you’ll love it because it’s affordable, effective, and a great set (if well taken care of). $19.99 from Amazon See details

9.2 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.3 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.7 / 10 Value for Money 92.7 % Overall rating

For home hair cutting scissors, the HIMART Professional Home Hair Cutting Kit checks all the boxes.

In essence:

It comes with numerous accessories. Therefore, you won’t have to spend extra on other hair-cutting necessities.

Moreover, these scissors are lightweight and long enough for fast and easy trims.

The set’s complimentary barber cape is of high quality; plus, you get a soft neck duster to clean off hair clippings after a cut.

Quality-wise:

The blades are made of hardened stainless steel. And, although durable, they don’t really carry the best reputation as sharp or rust-resistant.

But that’s fixable, right?

Pros Ample accessories

Comes with thinners

Easy to use and handle

Impressive design

Ergonomic

Very affordable

Adjustable screws

Comes with a soft neck duster Cons Not so precise

Tend to rust if not well taken care of

Loosening issues

Final Verdict

If you are shopping for value, the HIMART Professional Home Hair Cutting Kit is among the best options out there. However, it comes with its fair share of problems. So, is it worth the compromise? I’ll let you decide.

Smith King Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors 92.5 % With the Smith King 7.0 Inches Professional Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors Set with Razor, you get more than just value. This set offers quality, efficiency, simplicity, durability, flexibility, and versatility. $28.99 from Amazon See details

9.3 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.1 / 10 Usability & Handling 9.4 / 10 Value for Money 92.5 % Overall rating

Get this:

The Smith King 7.0 Inches Professional Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors Set with Razor is worth buying for a number of reasons.

First, it’s a quality yet affordable kit.

For a home barber, added value comes in the form of thinning scissors, a razor, and a barber comb. Moreover, this tool is easy to use, well-designed and made using high-quality stainless steel.

What’s more?

Both the scissors and thinners come with adjustable screws. Plus, its long blades make this tool ideal for bulk hair removal.

Pros Comfy design

Ergonomic

Value-packed

Affordable

Great for home use

Adjustable screws

High-quality materials

Lightweight

Available in different sizes Cons For some, it may require sharpening

Final Verdict

Yes, you can use the Smith King 7.0 Inches Professional Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors Set with Razor for both professional and home use. In fact, it’s a value-packed set and a great buy. But, for better precision and cutting, you may need to sharpen it some more.

Equinox Professional Hair Scissors 91 % As an Amazon.com bestseller, the Equinox Professional Hair Scissors is the closest you’ll get to buying affordable barber scissors. They’re practical, easy to use, and well-designed; with great value for money. $19.98 from Amazon See details

9 / 10 Features & Functionality 9.3 / 10 Usability & Handling 8.8 / 10 Value for Money 91 % Overall rating

So:

Despite being an impressive home haircutting tool, the Equinox Professional Hair Scissors is also a decent tool for new barbers.

It’s affordable, practical, and sharp enough to get the job done.

In a nutshell…

This tool comes with adjustable screws that allow you to tighten/loosen them as needed. It also has a longer blade, 2.55” long, for fast and easy cuts.

Overall, it’s user-friendly and lightweight.

And while it may not give you the same level of comfort and precision you get from top-tier, professional scissors, this is a great tool to have for both home and barbershop use.

Pros Sharp and practical

Well-designed

Muffled design

Easy to use

Comfortable and user-friendly

Longer, quality blades

Safe, accident-free tips

Lightweight Cons Limited accessories

Final Verdict

Despite its popularity, the Equinox Professional Hair Scissors isn’t the most ideal tool for barbers. However, in a home setting, it offers more than just exceptional hair cutting. And, overall, it offers value for money.



1. Sizeof the Scissors

For starters:

The length of the scissors is measured from the pointed blade tips to the edge of the longest finger loop.

And:

It varies from 4.5 to 7 inches with half-an-inch increments for haircutting scissors.

Obviously:

As a barber, you want long scissors that will effortlessly align with the edges of the comb and cut large tufts of hair at a go.

However:

While opting for the longest option available, make sure the length matches that of your palm. Basically, the blades should extend beyond your index finger just by a few inches.

Otherwise:

You’ll have a hard time maneuvering the scissors.

2. Type of Scissors (Application/Task)

Fun fact:

Every kind of haircutting/styling need has a specialized and most appropriate tool.

As such:

You should ensure that the pair of scissors you go for is designed for the task. The several types of barber scissors and their proper uses are as follows:

Short-Bladed Cutting Scissors – Used for basic haircutting. They are best suited to people with smaller palms.

Used for basic haircutting. They are best suited to people with smaller palms. Long-Bladed Barber Scissors – Great for a wide variety of barber techniques like scissor over comb. Professional barbers should opt for these.

Great for a wide variety of barber techniques like scissor over comb. Professional barbers should opt for these. Wide-Tooth/Thinning Scissors – These have a small number of teeth and are used for thinning out big chunks of hair. They’re great for thick and curly hair.

These have a small number of teeth and are used for thinning out big chunks of hair. They’re great for thick and curly hair. Blending/Texturizing Scissors – They have a bigger number of teeth (30 - 34) and are used to thin out hair in smaller portions.

They have a bigger number of teeth (30 - 34) and are used to thin out hair in smaller portions. Swivel Scissors – This model features a handle that has a rotating thumb ring. It’s a good choice for you if you work for long hours.

3. Handle Design and Material

Undoubtedly:

The handle’s build and material play a chief role when it comes to comfort.

Therefore:

Choosing the ideal handle also demands utmost meticulousness.

Now:

Handles are either made of rigid plastic material or metal alloys.

On top of this, some have a thin lining ring of an elastic material or rubber. This helps to improve the grip and comfortability of the user’s fingers, thus, making the work easier.

Anyway:

The rule here is simple…

Go for barber scissors whose handle material and design sit well with your fingers. In essence, the handles should not tire, graze, or slip off your fingers after prolonged use.

4. Blade Types

Also:

Be keen on the type of blades on the scissors. Why? This greatly impacts the quality of the haircut, style, and health.

Barber scissors are available in two blade types: Beveled Edge and Convex Blades.

Generally:

a)Beveled Edge scissors are the best fit for newbies as they are serrated on either or both sides. These serrations keep the hassle that comes with hair sliding down the blades at bay. That aside, they are lighter and easier to handle.

b)On the other hand, Convex Blade scissors are ultimately sharp and best suited to professionals. Owing to their hollow inside design, they deliver smooth, clean, and impeccable cuts.

Get it?

However:

Convex-edged scissors are expensive as compared to their beveled-edged counterparts. Also, they call for professional sharpening and maintenance to ensure their durability.

These scissors are particularly superb at slicing but can still be used for other kinds of cutting.

5. Usability and Handling

Definitely:

You want a pair of barber scissors whose handling is effortless and free of fatigue.

And:

A factor that directly affects this is the handle; which is available in 3 main designs:

Level Handle: This is a typical, uncomplicated design. Here, the handles are made straight and well-proportioned.

This is a typical, uncomplicated design. Here, the handles are made straight and well-proportioned. Offset Handle: For this design, the thumb handle is shorter than the finger handle. This allows for a lower arm and elbow position which is less strenuous.

For this design, the thumb handle is shorter than the finger handle. This allows for a lower arm and elbow position which is less strenuous. Crane Handle: This design is similar to the offset but the finger handle is longer. This allows for natural hand movements; ensuring a more comfortable haircutting experience.

In addition:

There are other advanced handle designs such as twister, flex, swivel, etc. available. These types allow for unrestricted hand rotation; keeping palm strains and fatigue at a distance.

Also:

Pay attention to the screws which you use to adjust the scissors. Most scissors require a screwdriver to make adjustments but some recent models have a small knob that makes tightening a snap.

6. Pricing and Warranty

Now:

Even though a high price tag doesn’t always guarantee value, you’re more likely to land first-rate scissors when you pay more.

But:

Before making the purchase, check out the following to tell whether you’ll get value for your money:

Blades – They should be sharp, strong, and made of high-quality material(s)

They should be sharp, strong, and made of high-quality material(s) Handle – Don’t pay a fortune if the handle is typical or uncomfortable. Comfortability is paramount

Don’t pay a fortune if the handle is typical or uncomfortable. Comfortability is paramount Screws – You can pay extra bucks for barber scissors that feature adjustable screws

You can pay extra bucks for barber scissors that feature adjustable screws Warranty – If it’s a premium pair of scissors, ensure you get a long, redeemable warranty

Pro Tip:

Steer clear of cheap scissors if you are shopping for professional tools. They are obviously of lower quality and won’t perform to your expectations let alone last long enough.

