Comparison of sterols and fatty acids in two species of Ganoderma (2025)

The content of ergosterol is much higher in G. lucidum than in G. sinense. Palmitic acid, linoleic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid are main fatty acids in Ganoderma and their content had no significant difference between G. lucidum and G. sinense, which may contribute to their antitumoral proliferation effect.

Ergosterol, a specific component of fungal cell membrane, was rich in G. lucidum and G. sinense. But its content in G. lucidum (median content 705.0 μg·g -1 , range 189.1-1453.3 μg·g -1 , n = 19) was much higher than that in G. sinense (median content 80.1 μg·g -1 , range 16.0-409.8 μg·g -1 , n = 13). Hierarchical clustering analysis based on the content of ergosterol showed that 32 tested samples of Ganoderma were grouped into two main clusters, G. lucidum and G. sinense. Hierarchical clustering analysis based on the contents of ten fatty acids showed that two species of Ganoderma had no significant difference though two groups were also obtained. The similarity of two species of Ganoderma in fatty acids may be related to their antitumoral proliferation effect.

Two species of Ganoderma, G. sinense and G. lucidum, are used as Lingzhi in China. Howerver, the content of triterpenoids and polysaccharides, main actives compounds, are significant different, though the extracts of both G. lucidum and G. sinense have antitumoral proliferation effect. It is suspected that other compounds contribute to their antitumoral activity. Sterols and fatty acids have obvious bioactivity. Therefore, determination and comparison of sterols and fatty acids is helpful to elucidate the active components of Lingzhi.

Background

Ganoderma (Lingzhi in Chinese) is a genus of well-known medicinal mushrooms with multiple benefits to human health. So far, more than 120 species of Ganoderma have been reported in the world, 98 species of which could be found in China [1]. However, only two species of Ganoderma (Figure 1), G. lucidum (Leyss.ex Fr.) Karst. and G. sinense Zhao, Xu et Zhang, are documented as Lingzhi in Chinese Pharmacopoeia (2010) [2]. Modern studies have revealed that Lingzhi contain a variety of bioactive ingredients, including triterpenoids, polysaccharides, sterols, fatty acids, nucleosides and alkaloids [3], and possess multiple pharmacological activities, such as antitumor [1,4], immunomodulation [5,6], anti-inflammatory [7], antiviral [8], anti-aging [9] and anti-diabetic [10] effects. It is usually considered that triterpenoids and polysaccharides are the main active components in Lingzhi [3]. However, our previous study has revealed that the contents of triterpenes are significantly different between G. lucidum and G. sinense [11]. Actually, little or no triterpene was detected in G. sinense [1,11,12]. It is very interesting that ethanol extracts of both G. lucidum and G. sinense, at the same cytotoxicity concentration, have similar antitumoral proliferation effect through both apoptosis pathway and cell cycle arrest effect [1], which indicates that some other compounds may contribute to their activity besides triterpenoids and polysaccharides.

Figure 1. Open in a new tab

To date, several sterols and fatty acids, which have significant bio-functions in fungi [13,14], were separated or identified from Ganoderma [7,8,15-17]. Ergosterol and its analogues contained in Ganoderma had multiple pharmacological effects such as anti-HIV-1 [7], anti-complement [8], anti-aging [9] activities, and protecting cerebral cortical neurons from hypoxia/reoxygenation injury [18]. On the other hand, free fatty acids (FFAs) are not only essential nutritional ingredients but also significant to many cellular functions through receptors of FFAs [19]. Especially, long chain fatty acids in the spores of G. lucidum could triggers tumor cell death through induction of apoptosis [20]. Therefore, analysis of sterols and fatty acids in two species of Ganoderma is not only important for evaluation of their quality but also beneficial to the elucidation of their pharmacological activities.

Up to date, TLC [21-23], HPLC [11,24-28], GC [16,29-31], MEKC [32] have been developed for analysis of triterpenoids [11,21-24,26,27], polysaccharides [25,28-31] and nucleosides [32] in Ganoderma. However, few researches focus on the analysis of sterols or fatty acids in Ganoderma [15,16,33]. In present study, ergosterol and ten free fatty acids, including lauric acid (C12:0), myristic acid (C14:0), pentadecanoic acid (C15:0), palmitic acid (C16:0, PA), palmitoleic acid (C16:1), stearic acid (C18:0, SA), oleic acid (C18:1, OA), linoleic acid (C18:2, LoA), docosanoic acid (C22:0) and lignoceric acid (C24:0), in two species of Ganoderma were determined by using pressurized liquid extraction (PLE) and GC-MS analysis after one-step TMS derivatization. The contents of the free sterol and fatty acids in G. lucidum and G. sinense were also compared.