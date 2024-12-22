Complete Guide On Tattoo Techniques 2021 | Tattooing 101 (2024)

Our pro tattoo artists put together guides on different tattoo techniques including proper lining, shading, and packing, as well as more advanced techniques.
Click on the techniques you’re struggling with to get tips you can apply to your tattooing right away.
Learn Linework Tattoo Techniques
Leaving a gap between your cartridge and the skin keeps ink from pooling onto the skin. Learn more on our Tattoo Linework article.
Learn Shading Tattoo Techniques
Learn Shading Tattoo Techniques 3.0mm stroke is best for shading. We recommend using round liners for stipple shading, round shaders for packing tight areas, and magnums or curved magnums for whip shading and pendulum shading. Learn more in our Tattoo Shading Techniques Article.
New to Tattooing?
Kick start your new career as a tattoo artist and begin your tattooing education TODAY with with our Beginner’s Guide to Tattooing.
take me there!
New to Tattooing?
Kick start your new career as a tattoo artist and begin your tattooing education TODAY with with our Beginner’s Guide to Tattooing.
take me there!
Learn the Fundamental Techniques of Tattooing
How to Tattoo Black and Gray
January 26, 2023
Black and gray is one of the most popular tattoo styles in ...
How to Tattoo Black and Gray
How to Do a PERFECT Tattoo
December 2, 2022
A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfecttechnique. This means ...
How to Do a PERFECT Tattoo
How to Saturate Solid Areas for Beginners
November 21, 2022
Being able to get good saturation in your tattoos is important because ...
How to Saturate Solid Areas for Beginners
Tattoo Machine Speed for Lining | How to Match Your Hand Speed and Machine Voltage
November 1, 2022
How fast you move your hands while tattooing and how fast your ...
Tattoo Machine Speed for Lining | How to Match Your Hand Speed and Machine Voltage
How to Improve Linework for Beginners
October 19, 2022
Being able to create professional-level linework means having good saturation, perfect needle ...
How to Improve Linework for Beginners
How to Tattoo Color on Fake Skin
October 18, 2022
One of the biggest problems new artists face when they start tattooing ...
How to Tattoo Color on Fake Skin
How to Tattoo Without Linework
October 6, 2022
Linework is usually the first step in most tattoos. However, when you ...
How to Tattoo Without Linework
How to Tattoo Fine Lines
October 5, 2022
Fine line tattoos are designs made of very thin lines, often done ...
How to Tattoo Fine Lines
How to Tattoo Script
September 21, 2022
Script is one of the most popular tattoo styles in the world. ...
How to Tattoo Script
How to Set Up Your Gray Wash
September 21, 2022
Putting ink in your ink caps is a pretty straightforward process. However, ...
How to Set Up Your Gray Wash
How to Tattoo Thick Lines
September 14, 2022
Thick lines help your tattoos stand out and “pop” off the skin. ...
How to Tattoo Thick Lines
How to Tattoo Fruit
September 12, 2022
Tattooing fruit is a cost-effective way to practice using a tattoo machine. ...
How to Tattoo Fruit
Get the knowledge you
need to excel
Discover the Tattoo Artist Accelerator Program and become a tattoo artist in just 90 days.
Click Here Now
Join the Tattooing 101 Community
The Tattooing 101 Community is about bringing artists together, no matter where they are in their tattooing journey. Our encouraging online community supports emerging artists with advice, inspiration, and personalized feedback.
YouTube Channel
Learn tattooing tips and tricks from professionals while they demonstrate new techniques and challenges. From our shop to your living room.
Private Facebook Group
Get personalized feedback from experienced tattoo artists and network with other online tattooing students all over the world.
Email Newsletter Sign Up
Get daily tips and advice you can apply immediately sent to your inbox every week.
Discover Tattoo History
The long history of tattooing spans thousands of years. From Ancient Egyptians and the single needle hand poke technique to modern tattoo artists and the electric tattoo machine, uncover the richness of this art form.
Our Best Tattoo Artist Technique Guides
5 Free Tattoo Classes | Mastering Basics
In these five tattoo training videos, our Lead Instructor Nathan will cover:
These are the foundational tattoo techniques you need to become a successful tattoo artist. The better you are at them, the more success you’ll see as you create your own unique style.
Tattoo Shading Techniques
In a tattoo, shading is what creates depth by blending black ink out to a person’s skin tone. A tattoo without proper shading techniques will look flat.
If your tattoo shading looks choppy or is healing patchy and you don’t know why, changing your technique can set you on the path to smoother blends and perfect contrast.
Tattoo Line Work Techniques
Almost every tattoo style requires creating fluid line work on your client’s skin.
From knowing how to stretch the skin surface to creating the bold lines used in traditional designs, understanding the correct techniques makes line work much easier when you first start tattooing. And after reading this technique guide, you’ll be ready to tattoo lines like a professional.
Tattoo Design Techniques
Learning how to draw tattoos that work with the basic shape of the body isn’t too hard once you know a couple tricks.
By the end of this article, you’ll know how tattoo artists create drawings that look great on skin…and how to draw tattoos yourself.
Create Tattoo Flash Art in 5 Steps + 25 Free Flash Designs
Most tattoos you’ll do as a new artist will be small flash designs.
In this article, we’ll cover different techniques for creating a flash sheet that draws eyes and gets you new customers.
How Deep Does Tattoo Ink Go? Needle Depth, Explained
As a tattoo artist, knowing how far into the skin tattoo ink should go can make or break your career. If you go too shallow, your tattoo will fade in just a few days. If you go too deep with your tattoo needle, you can cause scarring, blowouts, and extra pain for your client.
To help, we’re explaining where you should be putting ink - and how to tell you’re doing it right.
The Basic Techniques of Tattooing
If you’re an aspiring tattoo artist, perfecting the fundamental techniques of tattooing is what will take you from an average tattooer to a master artist.
Learn how to hold electric tattoo machines, use different line weights, apply ink colors correctly, color blending, and other techniques.
How to Pack Color into a Tattoo
Being able to correctly pack color is what brings a color tattoo to life.
In this article, you’ll get an in-depth tutorial, including which tattoo machine to use, how to create additional colors in the tube, which needle is best for packing ink, and more.
How To Do a Perfect Tattoo
A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfect technique. This means that your client not only gets a design that looks great on their skin, but also a long-lasting tattoo that has no healing issues.
In this article, we’ll talk about the tattooing techniques you need to know to master all different styles.
How to Tattoo a Rose for Beginners
Roses are one of the most popular tattoo designs. If you’re new to tattooing, getting the hang of such a popular design will help you prepare for clients faster.
In this article, we’ll walk through all the methods you need to know to master the art of tattooing a rose.
Our Best Tattoo Artist Technique Guides
5 Free Tattoo Classes | Mastering Basics
In these five tattoo training videos, our Lead Instructor Nathan will cover:
These are the foundational tattoo techniques you need to become a successful tattoo artist. The better you are at them, the more success you’ll see as you create your own unique style.
Tattoo Shading Techniques
In a tattoo, shading is what creates depth by blending black ink out to a person’s skin tone. A tattoo without proper shading techniques will look flat.
If your tattoo shading looks choppy or is healing patchy and you don’t know why, changing your technique can set you on the path to smoother blends and perfect contrast.
Tattoo Line Work Techniques
Almost every tattoo style requires creating fluid line work on your client’s skin.
From knowing how to stretch the skin surface to creating the bold lines used in traditional designs, understanding the correct techniques makes line work much easier when you first start tattooing. And after reading this technique guide, you’ll be ready to tattoo lines like a professional.
Tattoo Design Techniques
Learning how to draw tattoos that work with the basic shape of the body isn’t too hard once you know a couple tricks.
By the end of this article, you’ll know how tattoo artists create drawings that look great on skin…and how to draw tattoos yourself.
Create Tattoo Flash Art in 5 Steps + 25 Free Flash Designs
Most tattoos you’ll do as a new artist will be small flash designs.
In this article, we’ll cover different techniques for creating a flash sheet that draws eyes and gets you new customers.
How Deep Does Tattoo Ink Go? Needle Depth, Explained
As a tattoo artist, knowing how far into the skin tattoo ink should go can make or break your career. If you go too shallow, your tattoo will fade in just a few days. If you go too deep with your tattoo needle, you can cause scarring, blowouts, and extra pain for your client.
To help, we’re explaining where you should be putting ink - and how to tell you’re doing it right.
The Basic Techniques of Tattooing
If you’re an aspiring tattoo artist, perfecting the fundamental techniques of tattooing is what will take you from an average tattooer to a master artist.
Whether this is your first dive into the world of tattooing, or you’re just here for a refresher, this article will explain everything you need to know to nail down your technique.
How to Pack Color into a Tattoo
Being able to correctly pack color is what brings a color tattoo to life.
In this article, you’ll get an in-depth tutorial, including which tattoo machine to use, how to create additional colors in the tube, which needle is best for packing ink, and more.
How To Do a Perfect Tattoo
A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfect technique. This means that your client not only gets a design that looks great on their skin, but also a long-lasting tattoo that has no healing issues.
In this article, we’ll talk about the tattooing techniques you need to know to master all different styles.
How to Tattoo a Rose for Beginners
Roses are one of the most popular tattoo designs. If you’re new to tattooing, getting the hang of such a popular design will help you prepare for clients faster.
In this article, we’ll walk through all the methods you need to know to master the art of tattooing a rose.
Our Best Tattoo Artist Technique Guides
5 Free Tattoo Classes | Mastering Basics
In these five tattoo training videos, our Lead Instructor Nathan will cover:
These are the foundational tattoo techniques you need to become a successful tattoo artist. The better you are at them, the more success you’ll see as you create your own unique style.
Tattoo Shading Techniques
In a tattoo, shading is what creates depth by blending black ink out to a person’s skin tone. A tattoo without proper shading techniques will look flat.
If your tattoo shading looks choppy or is healing patchy and you don’t know why, changing your technique can set you on the path to smoother blends and perfect contrast.
Tattoo Line Work Techniques
Almost every tattoo style requires creating fluid line work on your client’s skin.
From knowing how to stretch the skin surface to creating the bold lines used in traditional designs, understanding the correct techniques makes line work much easier when you first start tattooing. And after reading this technique guide, you’ll be ready to tattoo lines like a professional.
Tattoo Design Techniques
Learning how to draw tattoos that work with the basic shape of the body isn’t too hard once you know a couple tricks.
By the end of this article, you’ll know how tattoo artists create drawings that look great on skin…and how to draw tattoos yourself.
Create Tattoo Flash Art in 5 Steps + 25 Free Flash Designs
Most tattoos you’ll do as a new artist will be small flash designs.
In this article, we’ll cover different techniques for creating a flash sheet that draws eyes and gets you new customers.
How Deep Does Tattoo Ink Go? Needle Depth, Explained
As a tattoo artist, knowing how far into the skin tattoo ink should go can make or break your career. If you go too shallow, your tattoo will fade in just a few days. If you go too deep with your tattoo needle, you can cause scarring, blowouts, and extra pain for your client.
To help, we’re explaining where you should be putting ink - and how to tell you’re doing it right.
The Basic Techniques of Tattooing
If you’re an aspiring tattoo artist, perfecting the fundamental techniques of tattooing is what will take you from an average tattooer to a master artist.
Whether this is your first dive into the world of tattooing, or you’re just here for a refresher, this article will explain everything you need to know to nail down your technique.
How to Pack Color into a Tattoo
Being able to correctly pack color is what brings a color tattoo to life.
In this article, you’ll get an in-depth tutorial, including which tattoo machine to use, how to create additional colors in the tube, which needle is best for packing ink, and more.
How To Do a Perfect Tattoo
A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfect technique. This means that your client not only gets a design that looks great on their skin, but also a long-lasting tattoo that has no healing issues.
In this article, we’ll talk about the tattooing techniques you need to know to master all different styles.
How to Tattoo a Rose for Beginners
Roses are one of the most popular tattoo designs. If you’re new to tattooing, getting the hang of such a popular design will help you prepare for clients faster.
In this article, we’ll walk through all the methods you need to know to master the art of tattooing a rose.