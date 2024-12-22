Complete Guide On Tattoo Techniques 2021 | Tattooing 101 (2024)

5 Free Tattoo Classes | Mastering Basics In these five tattoo training videos, our Lead Instructor Nathan will cover: Tattoo design

Creating and applying stencils to human skin

Line work techniques

Shading techniques

Color packing techniques These are the foundational tattoo techniques you need to become a successful tattoo artist. The better you are at them, the more success you’ll see as you create your own unique style.

Tattoo Shading Techniques In a tattoo, shading is what creates depth by blending black ink out to a person’s skin tone. A tattoo without proper shading techniques will look flat.

If your tattoo shading looks choppy or is healing patchy and you don’t know why, changing your technique can set you on the path to smoother blends and perfect contrast.



Tattoo Line Work Techniques Almost every tattoo style requires creating fluid line work on your client’s skin. From knowing how to stretch the skin surface to creating the bold lines used in traditional designs, understanding the correct techniques makes line work much easier when you first start tattooing. And after reading this technique guide, you’ll be ready to tattoo lines like a professional.

Tattoo Design Techniques Learning how to draw tattoos that work with the basic shape of the body isn’t too hard once you know a couple tricks. By the end of this article, you’ll know how tattoo artists create drawings that look great on skin…and how to draw tattoos yourself.

Create Tattoo Flash Art in 5 Steps + 25 Free Flash Designs Most tattoos you’ll do as a new artist will be small flash designs. In this article, we’ll cover different techniques for creating a flash sheet that draws eyes and gets you new customers.

How Deep Does Tattoo Ink Go? Needle Depth, Explained As a tattoo artist, knowing how far into the skin tattoo ink should go can make or break your career. If you go too shallow, your tattoo will fade in just a few days. If you go too deep with your tattoo needle, you can cause scarring, blowouts, and extra pain for your client. To help, we’re explaining where you should be putting ink - and how to tell you’re doing it right.

The Basic Techniques of Tattooing If you’re an aspiring tattoo artist, perfecting the fundamental techniques of tattooing is what will take you from an average tattooer to a master artist. Whether this is your first dive into the world of tattooing, or you’re just here for a refresher, this article will explain everything you need to know to nail down your technique.

How to Pack Color into a Tattoo Being able to correctly pack color is what brings a color tattoo to life.

In this article, you’ll get an in-depth tutorial, including which tattoo machine to use, how to create additional colors in the tube, which needle is best for packing ink, and more.



How To Do a Perfect Tattoo A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfect technique. This means that your client not only gets a design that looks great on their skin, but also a long-lasting tattoo that has no healing issues.

In this article, we’ll talk about the tattooing techniques you need to know to master all different styles.

