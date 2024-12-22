Complete Guide On Tattoo Techniques 2021 | Tattooing 101 (2024)

Table of Contents
Our pro tattoo artists put together guides on different tattoo techniques including proper lining, shading, and packing, as well as more advanced techniques.

Click on the techniques you’re struggling with to get tips you can apply to your tattooing right away.

Learn Linework Tattoo Techniques

Leaving a gap between your cartridge and the skin keeps ink from pooling onto the skin. Learn more on our Tattoo Linework article.

Learn Shading Tattoo Techniques

Learn Shading Tattoo Techniques 3.0mm stroke is best for shading. We recommend using round liners for stipple shading, round shaders for packing tight areas, and magnums or curved magnums for whip shading and pendulum shading. Learn more in our Tattoo Shading Techniques Article.

Learn the Fundamental Techniques of Tattooing

How to Tattoo Black and Gray

January 26, 2023

Black and gray is one of the most popular tattoo styles in ...

How to Tattoo Black and Gray

How to Saturate Solid Areas for Beginners

November 21, 2022

Being able to get good saturation in your tattoos is important because ...

How to Saturate Solid Areas for Beginners

Tattoo Machine Speed for Lining | How to Match Your Hand Speed and Machine Voltage

November 1, 2022

How fast you move your hands while tattooing and how fast your ...

Tattoo Machine Speed for Lining | How to Match Your Hand Speed and Machine Voltage

How to Improve Linework for Beginners

October 19, 2022

Being able to create professional-level linework means having good saturation, perfect needle ...

How to Improve Linework for Beginners

How to Tattoo Color on Fake Skin

October 18, 2022

One of the biggest problems new artists face when they start tattooing ...

How to Tattoo Color on Fake Skin

How to Tattoo Fine Lines

October 5, 2022

Fine line tattoos are designs made of very thin lines, often done ...

How to Tattoo Fine Lines

How to Tattoo Script

September 21, 2022

Script is one of the most popular tattoo styles in the world. ...

How to Tattoo Script

How to Set Up Your Gray Wash

September 21, 2022

Putting ink in your ink caps is a pretty straightforward process. However, ...

How to Set Up Your Gray Wash

How to Tattoo Thick Lines

September 14, 2022

Thick lines help your tattoos stand out and “pop” off the skin. ...

How to Tattoo Thick Lines

How to Tattoo Fruit

September 12, 2022

Tattooing fruit is a cost-effective way to practice using a tattoo machine. ...

How to Tattoo Fruit

Discover Tattoo History

The long history of tattooing spans thousands of years. From Ancient Egyptians and the single needle hand poke technique to modern tattoo artists and the electric tattoo machine, uncover the richness of this art form.

Our Best Tattoo Artist Technique Guides

5 Free Tattoo Classes | Mastering Basics

In these five tattoo training videos, our Lead Instructor Nathan will cover:

  • Tattoo design
  • Creating and applying stencils to human skin
  • Line work techniques
  • Shading techniques
  • Color packing techniques

These are the foundational tattoo techniques you need to become a successful tattoo artist. The better you are at them, the more success you’ll see as you create your own unique style.

Tattoo Shading Techniques

In a tattoo, shading is what creates depth by blending black ink out to a person’s skin tone. A tattoo without proper shading techniques will look flat.

If your tattoo shading looks choppy or is healing patchy and you don’t know why, changing your technique can set you on the path to smoother blends and perfect contrast.

Tattoo Line Work Techniques

Almost every tattoo style requires creating fluid line work on your client’s skin.

From knowing how to stretch the skin surface to creating the bold lines used in traditional designs, understanding the correct techniques makes line work much easier when you first start tattooing. And after reading this technique guide, you’ll be ready to tattoo lines like a professional.

Tattoo Design Techniques

Learning how to draw tattoos that work with the basic shape of the body isn’t too hard once you know a couple tricks.

By the end of this article, you’ll know how tattoo artists create drawings that look great on skin…and how to draw tattoos yourself.

Create Tattoo Flash Art in 5 Steps + 25 Free Flash Designs

Most tattoos you’ll do as a new artist will be small flash designs.

In this article, we’ll cover different techniques for creating a flash sheet that draws eyes and gets you new customers.

How Deep Does Tattoo Ink Go? Needle Depth, Explained

As a tattoo artist, knowing how far into the skin tattoo ink should go can make or break your career. If you go too shallow, your tattoo will fade in just a few days. If you go too deep with your tattoo needle, you can cause scarring, blowouts, and extra pain for your client.

To help, we’re explaining where you should be putting ink - and how to tell you’re doing it right.

The Basic Techniques of Tattooing

If you’re an aspiring tattoo artist, perfecting the fundamental techniques of tattooing is what will take you from an average tattooer to a master artist.

Learn how to hold electric tattoo machines, use different line weights, apply ink colors correctly, color blending, and other techniques.

How to Pack Color into a Tattoo

Being able to correctly pack color is what brings a color tattoo to life.

In this article, you’ll get an in-depth tutorial, including which tattoo machine to use, how to create additional colors in the tube, which needle is best for packing ink, and more.

How To Do a Perfect Tattoo

A perfect tattoo is one that is done with perfect technique. This means that your client not only gets a design that looks great on their skin, but also a long-lasting tattoo that has no healing issues.

In this article, we’ll talk about the tattooing techniques you need to know to master all different styles.

How to Tattoo a Rose for Beginners

Roses are one of the most popular tattoo designs. If you’re new to tattooing, getting the hang of such a popular design will help you prepare for clients faster.

In this article, we’ll walk through all the methods you need to know to master the art of tattooing a rose.

