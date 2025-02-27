Comprehensive Guide to Permanent Makeup Needle Cartridges (2025)

Understanding the labeling on cartridge boxes is crucial for selecting the right needle:

Needle Diameter: Common diameters include 0.25 mm, 0.30 mm, and 0.35 mm, indicating the thickness of the needle and the size of the pixel it creates. Larger diameters create bigger pixels and are better suited for thicker skin.

Some brands, like MAST, use alternative markings:

8 indicates a needle diameter of 0.25 mm.

10 indicates a needle diameter of 0.30 mm.

12 indicates a needle diameter of 0.35 mm.

14 indicates a needle diameter of 0.40 mm.

Number of Needles: The number following the diameter represents the quantity of needles grouped together (e.g., /01 for a single needle, /03 for three needles).

Needle Configuration:

RL (Round Liner): For fine, detailed lines.

RS (Round Shader): For soft shading.

M (Magnum): For broad coverage, available as M1 (weaved) or M2 (stacked).

RM (Round Magnum): For soft, blended shading.