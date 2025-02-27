Comprehensive Guide to Permanent Makeup Needle Cartridges (2025)

Introduction to Cartridges
Permanent makeup needle cartridges are essential tools for achieving precise and controlled pigmentation. These cartridges consist of a needle enclosed in a disposable casing, ensuring safety and hygiene. Different cartridges cater to various techniques and skin types, making it crucial to select the right one based on specific needs.
Structure of a Cartridge
A needle cartridge typically includes the following components:
- Needle: Made from medical-grade stainless steel for safe skin penetration.
- Plastic Housing: Provides structure and a protective barrier around the needle.
- Membrane: Prevents ink backflow, maintaining hygiene and preventing cross-contamination.
- Silicone Ring: Ensures smooth needle movement during the procedure.
Key Parameters of Cartridges
When selecting a needle cartridge, consider these four main parameters:
- Diameter: Determines the thickness of the needle and affects the size of the pixel created.
- Type of Taper: Refers to the length and sharpness of the needle’s point, influencing penetration depth and line thickness.
- Texture: Whether the needle surface is smooth or textured, impacting pigment retention.
- Configuration: Ranges from single-needle to multiple-needle configurations for different shading and lining effects.
Taper length affects the needle's penetration and control:
- Long Taper (LT): Sharp and precise, suitable for fine lines and details, approximately 7.5 mm in length.
- Medium Taper (MT): Balanced sharpness, versatile for various techniques, around 3.5 mm long.
- Short Taper (ST): Blunt, optimal for shading and filling large areas, producing thicker lines.
Common diameters include 0.25 mm, 0.30 mm, and 0.35 mm, indicating the thickness of the needle and the size of the pixel it creates. Larger diameters create bigger pixels and are better suited for thicker skin.
Different configurations offer varying effects:
- Single Needle (e.g., /01): Ideal for precise line work, available in various diameters.
- Multiple Needles (e.g., /03): Used for shading and coloring, with configurations such as:
- Round Liner (RL): Needles grouped in a circle, perfect for detailed line work.
- Round Shader (RS): Needles arranged for softer, more even shading.
- Magnum (M1, M2): Needles used for filling larger areas, with options for weaved (M1) or stacked (M2) arrangements for different shading effects.
General Recommendations for Skin Types
Understanding the labeling on cartridge boxes is crucial for selecting the right needle:
Needle Diameter: Common diameters include 0.25 mm, 0.30 mm, and 0.35 mm, indicating the thickness of the needle and the size of the pixel it creates. Larger diameters create bigger pixels and are better suited for thicker skin.
Some brands, like MAST, use alternative markings:
- 8 indicates a needle diameter of 0.25 mm.
- 10 indicates a needle diameter of 0.30 mm.
- 12 indicates a needle diameter of 0.35 mm.
- 14 indicates a needle diameter of 0.40 mm.
Number of Needles: The number following the diameter represents the quantity of needles grouped together (e.g., /01 for a single needle, /03 for three needles).
Needle Configuration:
RL (Round Liner): For fine, detailed lines.
RS (Round Shader): For soft shading.
M (Magnum): For broad coverage, available as M1 (weaved) or M2 (stacked).
RM (Round Magnum): For soft, blended shading.
- Taper Type: Indicated by letters such as LT (Long Taper), MT (Medium Taper), or ST (Short Taper), specifying the needle's sharpness and suitability for various techniques.
- Texture: Textured needles, often marked with a 'T', are designed for increased pigment retention but are not suitable for dry, sensitive, or mature skin.
Decoding Cartridge Configurations
Selecting the appropriate needle configuration based on skin type enhances the procedure’s effectiveness:
- 0.25 mm: Ideal for fine, detailed work on dry, sensitive, or mature skin.
- 0.30 mm: A versatile size suitable for eyebrows, lips, and most skin types.
- 0.35 mm: Best for dense pigmentation on oily or thick skin, not recommended for use around the eyes.
Practical Examples and Usage Tips
- Example Configuration "35/3RLMT":
- 35: Indicates a needle diameter of 0.35 mm, suitable for thicker skin.
- 3: Denotes three needles grouped together.
- RL: Specifies a Round Liner configuration for detailed work.
- MT: Indicates a Medium Taper, providing a balance between sharpness and control.
Shop PMU Cartridges
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 25/01 RLLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 30/01 RLLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 35/01 RLLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 25/01 RLMT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 35/03 RLLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Sold out
Supreme Cartridges 30/03 RSLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Save $11.09
Supreme Cartridges 35/03 RSLT with Safety Membrane for Professional Permanent Makeup Artists Pack of 20
Supreme Permanent
Regular price
$36.95 $25.86 Sale
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 20/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 25/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Sold out
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 30/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 35/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PLUS PMU Cartridges 25/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PLUS PMU Cartridges 30/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 25/03 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron Optima PMU Cartridges 30/03 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$42.49
- Unit price
- /per
Kwadron
View all
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.20 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.25 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.33 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Sold out
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.38 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.25 mm Medium Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 1 / 0.33 mm Medium Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 3 / 0.20 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix Pico Round Liner 3 / 0.25 mm Long Taper (20 pack)
Supreme Permanent
$39.95
- Unit price
- /per
Vertix
View all
Sold out
Them Cartridges 25/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
Them Cartridges 30/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
Them Cartridges 33/01 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
Sold out
Them Cartridges 35/01 RLMT Round Liner Medium Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
Sold out
Them Cartridges 25/03 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
Them Cartridges 30/03 RLLT Round Liner Long Taper Box of 20
Supreme Permanent
$44.95
- Unit price
- /per
PMU Needle Cartridges by Marika 30/01 RLLT Blue
Supreme Permanent
$28.95
- Unit price
- /per
PMU Needle Cartridges by Marika 30/03 RLLT Orange
Supreme Permanent
$28.95
- Unit price
- /per
PMU Needle Cartridges by Marika 35/01 RLLT Pink
Supreme Permanent
$28.95
- Unit price
- /per