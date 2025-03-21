Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) $9.92 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on orders over $35 (2025)

Community Voting Price Intelligence Deal History
Posted by BBQchicken | Staff • Last Wednesday
Mar 5, 2025 9:10 AM

Mar 5, 2025 9:10 AM

$9.92

$17

41% off

Amazon

0 Comments 1,299 Views

Deal Details

Amazon [amazon.com] has Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) for $9.92. Shipping is free with Prime or on $35+

Community Voting

Deal Score

+3

Good Deal

Price Intelligence

Model: Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush, 3/4-Inch

Deal History

Deal History includes data from multiple reputable stores, such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The lowest price among stores for a given day is selected as the "Sale Price".

Sale Price does not include sale prices at Amazon unless a deal was posted by a community member.

Sale Price

Slickdeal

    • Today

      Current Prices

      Sort: Lowest to Highest | Last Updated 3/14/2025, 03:50 AM

      Sold By Sale Price
      Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) $9.92 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on orders over $35 (9)Amazon$9.92

