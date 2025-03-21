Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) $9.92 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on orders over $35 (2025)

- Slickdeals
- Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) $9.92 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on orders over $35
forum thread Posted by BBQchicken | Staff • Last Wednesday Mar 5, 2025 9:10 AM
Mar 5, 2025 9:10 AM
$9.92
$17
41% off
Amazon
0 Comments 1,299 Views
Deal Details
Amazon [amazon.com] has Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) for $9.92. Shipping is free with Prime or on $35+
Amazon [amazon.com] has Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron Brush (3/4" Barrel) for $9.92. Shipping is free with Prime or on $35+
Model: Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush, 3/4-Inch
Deal History
Deal History includes data from multiple reputable stores, such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The lowest price among stores for a given day is selected as the "Sale Price".
Sale Price does not include sale prices at Amazon unless a deal was posted by a community member.
Current Prices
Sort: Lowest to Highest | Last Updated 3/14/2025, 03:50 AM
|Sold By
|Sale Price
|Amazon
|$9.92
