Confirmed: These Press-On Nails Are Just as Good as Going to the Salon (2025)

The way I instantly feel like a new person with a fresh set of nails should really be studied. But as much as I love trying out the latest nail trends, my bank account simply can’t keep up with the $$$ salon visits. And that’s totally okay! After spending hundreds on dip powder nails and gel manis, I have since become a proud press-on nail girlie. Ever since stocking up on everything I needed (an at-home manicure sets, strong nail glue, glass nail files for shaping, and vats of acetone for removal), I haven’t stepped into a nail salon. But I quickly learned that no matter how prepped I was, having the best press-on nails was truly the key to the perfect at-home manicure.
I began hoarding press-on nail kits and diligently testing every single one, taking notes of which press-ons lasted the longest, which had the best designs, and which worked the best for every nail shape and style—all to help you find the best press-on nails. Oh, and I tapped my fellow Cosmopolitan editors to share their tried-and-true press-on recs too. Plus, I got all the key tips on how to apply press-on nails and how to remove press-ons, thanks to nail artist Julie Kandalec. But first, let me show you my top favorite press-on nails atm:
Our top picks for the best press on nails for 2024:
Best Press-On Nails Overall
OPI xPRESS/On Nail Art Press On Nails
Best Long-Lasting Press-On Nails
Static Nails Sway In White Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Best Press-On Nails for Wide Nail Beds
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press-On Nails Kit
Keep scrolling for all of the best tested and reviewed press-on nails the internet has to offer, according to Cosmo editors and glowing internet reviewers. Oh, and don’t worry—I get into allll the tips and tricks you need to know for a salon-worthy at-home manicure with your new press-ons.
1
Best Press-On Nails Overall
OPI xPRESS/On Nail Art Press On Nails
Pros
- Nails look and feel natural
- Comes in a ton of shapes, lengths, and styles depending on your vibe
Cons
- Can be difficult to remove
Since I tried these press-on nails six months ago, I have barely worn anything else, tbh. The nails feel really sturdy, which is why people constantly ask where I got my nails done when I’m wearing them because they look so natural. And they come in so many different shapes, lengths, and styles—I’ve been loving the nail art line for the this strawberry nail look, but I wear the OG Funny Bunny set constantly.
Plus, I gotta shout-out the included glue because a couple of dots on the fake nail and my real nail, and my press-ons easily last a full seven days without lifting at the corners—which is a massive feat as I spend my days furiously typing and prying open packages. Honestly, the glue is so good that removal can be kind of a pain (better than my nails popping off, though). I ended up placing an acetone-soaked cotton ball under a plastic nail wrap for about 10 minutes, which loosened the glue right up and made the nails easy to peel off.
- Number of nails: 30
- Included tools: Nail glue, cuticle stick, nail file, and buffer, OPI prep pad
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Various (short, medium, and long)
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Editor Review: “I swear by OPI press-ons and have tried nearly all the long length styles. They are thicker and sturdier than those plastic-y other brands and truly last on about two weeks without popping off. After that, they do start to lift and get a little wiggly, but this helps with removal so I’m not mad about it. They’ll chip and fade a little bit around that time too, but there are enough nails in the pack for a re-up! Application is suuuper easy and quick—I usually do a full set in about 15 minutes,” says Cosmo lifestyle editor Christen A. Johnson
2
Best Long-Lasting Press-On Nails
Static Nails Sway In White Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Pros
- Waterproof glue helps these nails last up to 18 days
Cons
- Glue is super sticky, which can make application a bit messy
Theoretically, if I were planning a one-month excursion across Europe, I wouldn’t even get my nails done before; I’d just stick on these press-ons from Static Nails because they last that long. In all of my testing, these have impressed me the most when it comes to longevity. After a full two weeks, my nails were still glued on, even after multiple showers, dish-washing sessions, hella hand-washing, and even a dip in the pool, all thanks to the included waterproof glue.
But keep in mind this glue is super sticky, which can make the application a tad messy. To avoid getting glue everywhere, I drip a dot of glue on the center of the fake nail, then at the tip of my nail. Once you press the nail on (and hold for 30 seconds), the glue evenly spreads without spilling out the edges. And if you do get any on your fingers, just dip a Q-tip in acetone, place it on the glue for 20 to 30 seconds, then wipe it up.
- Number of nails: 24
- Included tools: Nail glue, file/buffer
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Medium
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I have tried all of the nail brands out there but have found that this brand is by far the best and offers a good mix of nail sizes! I personally use the brush on nail glue that is bought separately but have a much better application with it.”
3
Best Press-On Nails for Wide Nail Beds
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press-On Nails Kit
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Thin nails are easy to shape, according to reviewers
- Have a rounded base to help fit wide nail beds
Cons
- Some testers wished the nails were a bit thicker
The first time I put these on, I immediately noticed how wide the shape of the nail is, which is legit excellent for my wide nail beds. I have to ~finesse~ most press-ons to fit my nails, but not these. I easily found a set that would fit all of my nails, even right up to the edges where most fake nails don’t reach.
Just note these press-ons are very thin, which I personally enjoyed because it allowed me to file them into my ideal almond shape (which I did for these red ones). But the thinness does make them a lil flimsy, which can limit the length of wear. I chose to use the adhesive tabs and a tiny dab of glue right on my natural nail, which helped increase the longevity and give me a full five days of these nails while I was away on a long weekend trip.
- Number of nails: 24
- Included tools: File, cuticle stick, prep pad, adhesive tabs, nail glue
- Reusable: No
- Length: Medium to long
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I was really surprised at how real these nails look when they’re on. They were super easy to do and so far have lasted me almost two weeks with no lifting or popping off. I love that they give you enough for two sets of nails. For the price, this is totally worth it. I can have my nails and my coffee shop coffee too!”
4
Best Reusable Press-On Nails
Glamnetic Lilac
Pros
- Last up to 2 weeks, but can last longer if applied correctly
- Super easy application process
Cons
- They’re not as natural-looking as some other press-on options
Glamnetic’s press-ons have been a fan favorite among the Cosmo team for a while now, and after trying them out myself, I totally understand why. The brand has a TON of unique, salon-worthy designs and colors at a fraction of the price you’d spend to actually get them done. And while I love a long nail as much as the next person, sometimes short and medium nails are just the vibe—and Glamnetic does those shorter lengths especially well. Plus, I really appreciate how they stay up to date on the latest nail trends (no matter how fast they come and go). Want the famous Hailey Bieber nails? They got those! Or are you more of a metallic tips girlie? They got plenty of those too!
The kits come with all the necessary tools, and the application is super easy. The brand says they’ll last up to two weeks, but if you apply correctly, there’s a v good chance they’ll last even longer. And best of all? You can absolutely clean ’em up and reuse them more than once. Talk about bang for your buck!
- Number of nails: 30
- Included tools: Nail glue, nail file, cuticle stick, alcohol pad
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Various (short, medium, and long)
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Editor Review: “As someone who has been wholeheartedly committed to gel manicures for more than three years, I was hesitant to try press-ons. I must say, not only do these come in so many cute colors and patterns, but they seriously last for so long. I used the nail glue and my nails didn’t budge for nearly a week and a half,” raves Cosmo assistant shopping editor Jasmine Hyman.
5
Best Customizable Press-On Nails
PaintLab 999-Aura Press-on Nails
Pros
- Nail is easy to tailor to your liking
Cons
- Don't last as long as some other nail brands
PaintLab nails will have people thinking you just left the salon when, in reality, you just popped on a fresh set before leaving the house. The brand has to-die-for designs, including this aura-inspired set, a coquette bow design (my personal fave), and a bejeweled set. I found the nails to be super durable thanks to the seven-layer gel technology they use, and none of the paint chipped before removing them.
While the short almond nails were the ideal length for my taste, they’re easy to file down and fully customizable. Oh, and the best part about PaintLab? It allows you to create custom bundles. At just $27 for three different designs, it’s honestly a steal...and a heck of a lot less than going to the actual salon.
- Number of nails: 24
- Included tools: Nail glue, file/buffer, cuticle stick
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Short
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “Love! I’ve worn them for weeks, and they still look as good as new. I can’t imagine ever going back to traditional nail polish after trying these!”
6
Best Long Press-On Nails
The Editorial Nail It’s Lit Here
Pros
- Comes with adhesive stickers AND nail glue
- Fits wider nail bed sizes
Cons
- Pricier than other options
If you’re looking for nails that are conversation-worthy, look no further than press-ons from The Editorial Nail. Celeb nail artist Gracie J turned her intricate nail art into press-ons that’ll give a luxe nail look every time. If you love intricate, bold designs, they’ve got you covered with short, medium, and long options. These reflective nails in particular are perfect for standard natural, curved, shorter, and slightly wide nail beds.
I especially love that these Insta-worthy nails give you adhesive options. While a majority of other press-on kits come solely with nail glue, this brand provides nail glue for extended wear that can last two to three weeks AND adhesive stickers for more temporary use and more reusable wears. For those who want to add a little pizazz to their press-ons, the brand also offers nail accessories, including rings and decorative droplets, to achieve that popular 3D effect without even stepping foot into a salon.
- Number of nails: 30
- Included tools: Cuticle pusher, nail file, bugger, mascara wand, prep wipe, nail glue, adhesive stickers
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Various (short, medium, and long)
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Editor Review: “The Editorial Nail has some of the most salon-quality designs I’ve ever found in press-on nails that isn’t a custom set. Like, you can tell they were all done by a profesh nail artist, ya know? I also love that they’re extremely sturdy without feeling thick or heavy on my nails either,” says Cosmo beauty editor Beth Gillette.
7
Best Drugstore Press-On Nails
Kiss Salon Acrylic French-Manicure Set
Now 13% Off
Pros
- Least expensive press-ons on this list
Cons
- Included glue could be stickier, wrote some testers
I’ll def be picking up these cult-favorite Kiss press-ons when I’m perusing the drugstore aisles for an affordable set of press-on nails. They’re on the thinner side, which makes them really easy to mold to the shape and size of my nail beds. I was partial to this simple set, but I also had my eye on so many cool, trendy designs, like jelly nails and rhinestone looks.
Tbh, the included nail glue wasn’t as strong as others I’ve tried, so when I want more durability from my nails, I just use a longer-lasting nail glue (the Kiss Powerflex-Brush-on Glue, which I grabbed on Amazon). With the glue included in this press-on kit, my nails lasted about four days. But with the stronger glue, I was able to stick them back on and squeeze out a few extra days of wear.
- Number of nails: 28
- Included tools: Nail glue, nail file, cuticle pusher
- Reusable: Yes* (*but might not be as durable)
- Length: Various (short, medium, and long)
- Damage-free: Mostly
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I’ve gotten a bit lazy and wanted to try press-ons. I saw these and gave them a chance, and they’re amazing. The nails fit my nail bed perfectly,” writes a reviewer. “The cuticle seam is thin and blends very well and the tips of the nails are thicker to look like actual extensions and to add strength. They are lightweight, comfy, and don’t bend at all. I do everything in my nails from housework and scrubbing to cooking and working and typing roughly, and these things have held up beautifully.”
8
Best Press-On Nail Kit
Olive & June Milky Syrup Gradient Glue Press-Ons
Pros
- Comes in an extra-short length
- Looks v natural, said testers
Cons
- Some reviewers didn’t like how curved the nails are
Sometimes, I just want to pop on some press-ons instead of painting my nails, and on those days, I go for the Olive and June press-on nail kit. With plenty of colors and designs to choose from, the short-length nails are usually around the same length as my natural nails, but they look so much more sleek. I opt for the medium almond length when I want to elongate my fingers, or I have an event, and I find these are some of the simplest, no-fuss fake nails I’ve tried.
FWIW, I also always recommend the Olive and June press-on nail kits to my press-on newbies because they’re super beginner-friendly. For starters, these come with a whopping 42 nails in 21 different shapes, which will help you find a nail that perfectly fits (and will make your nails look more natural in the long run). Plus, the kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a prep pad to clean your nails, a file, a buffer, a cuticle pusher to shape and groom your nails, and a little vile of nail glue.
- Number of nails: 42
- Included tools: Nail glue, cuticle pusher, prep pad, nail file, nail buffer
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Medium
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I absolutely loved this easy to apply mani! The design was minimal and natural, just perfect for a professional work environment! The best part though was the glue! There was no damage at all to my nails when I removed them! Honestly, it’s impressive.”
9
Best Press-On Nail Designs
Chillhouse Want S’more? Press On Nail Kit
Pros
- Have a variety of screenshot-worthy designs and styles to choose from
Cons
- The lighter colors can chip after five to seven days, wrote reviewers
FYI: The top nail trends rn include lots of geometric shapes, shimmery textures, and bright colors—all of which you can find in Chillhouse’s massive press-on nail assortment. After having tested and reviewed these personally, I can attest that they’re more than just a cute accessory for one night; they’re actually pretty durable and ended up lasting me a full five days before one started lifting. Heck, I was even able to get three-plus weeks (!!!) out of this yellow French tip kit.
Since Chillhouse is known for its cool designs (that are smudge-proof, btw), it's always first to the latest trends. Pastel French tips? Check. Delicate line art? Check, check. Trust, there's literally a kit for every mood and occasion.
- Number of nails: 24
- Included tools: Dual-sided buffer and file, cuticle stick, nail glue
- Reusable: Yes
- Length: Short to medium
- Damage-free: Yes
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I love these press-on nails. They’re comparable to other big brand-name nails. They adhere really well to my nail beds and the pattern itself is so stylish. They have a really flattering natural almond shape that looks like I went to a salon.”
10
11
Best Press-On Nails With Adhesive Tabs
Kiss ImPress Color Press-On Manicure
Now 16% Off
Pros
- Adhesive tabs are fully mess-free
Cons
- Doesn’t last as long as glue
Nail glue is the GOAT for a super long-lasting manicure, but it can get messy and leave a residue on your nails that you have to majorly file off afterward. If you wanna avoid that altogether, try the viral Kiss ImPress nails, which feature adhesive tabs that make it easy AF to literally just press on and go.
I always keep a few packs of these press-ons at home when I’m in a hurry, since I legit just have to match the nails to my shape and press them right on. The adhesive isn’t nearly as sticky as glue, though, so I only get two or three days out of these nails. But worth it for a manicure that legit takes less than three minutes.
- Number of nails: 30
- Included tools: Adhesive tabs, prep pad, file, cuticle pusher
- Reusable: No
- Length: Various (short, medium, long)
- Damage-free: Mostly
- Waterproof: Yes
Glowing Customer Review: “I buy these often for cute, quick wears, and they don’t disappoint. Being short stills allows for ease of use with my hands, and they’re cute. Win, win.”
How do I get fake nails to last?
The key to ensuring your fake nails last for a long time is to make sure they fit correctly. “Using a nail that doesn’t fit the arch, aka the apex, of your nail will make it pop off too soon,” says nail artist Julie Kandalec. So, for me, I just really made sure to push back my cuticles with a wooden stick to get the nails as close to the edge as possible, which makes them fit even better and even helps reduce some lifting when the nails start to wear.
And if you wanna make them last *even* longer, follow this tip from Kandalec: “Clean your nails with 91 percent alcohol before applying your press-ons to dehydrate your nail beds, which will help the glue adhere better.” Then drip on a generous amount of nail glue so that the glue is evenly distributed across your whole nail when you press it on. Trust me/us—it really works.
How do you apply press-on nails?
To apply press-on nails, you’ll need to prep your nails and hands, shape the nail, and then stick it on with glue or adhesive tabs. Here’s a full breakdown, courtesy of nail artist Julie Kandalec:
- Trim or file your natural nails shorter so the tips adhere better and don’t show before you apply your press-ons.
- Wash your hands with soap and water, remove all nail polish, lightly buff your nails with a buffer, then prep your nails with 91 percent isopropyl alcohol.
- Match the press-on nail to your nail bed size and curvature. Be sure the nail doesn’t have to be pressed down to fit, or it can pop off prematurely.
- Shape each nail to fit on all sides of your nail bed with a nail file (this is very important if you want a long-lasting set).
- Cover your entire nail with glue or an adhesive tab, working with one nail at a time.
- Align the press-on nail along the cuticle line, apply at a downward angle from the cuticle, and press down firmly for 20 to 30 seconds. If any glue seeps from the sides, remove it right away with a cuticle stick.
What is the fastest way to take off press-on nails?
The fastest way to take off press-on nails, whether you’re using glue or adhesive, is by soaking them in water or acetone, says Kandalec. Keep in mind: The removal process can be damaging to your nails, similar to what you’d expect from acrylics, dip powder, and gel.
So to minimize potential damage, “always make sure to remove your press-on nails correctly,” says Kandalec, because “improper removal—like ripping them off—can lead to brittle nails. So when it’s time to remove your nails, follow this press-on removal tutorial to prevent as much damage as possible:
How to remove press-on nails
- Soak your nails in warm soapy water for 10 to 15 minutes. Some experts recommend using acetone for extra-strength nail glue or nails you don’t plan to reuse. But just know that acetone can destroy the fake nails (see: peeling, chipping, and thinning) and potentially be more damaging for your own nails too, so start with warm water and soap to be safe.
- Gently lift the edges of the nail with a wood cuticle pusher (if you want to reuse the nails) or a metal cuticle pusher (if they’re for one-time use).
- Continue soaking your nails if they are not budging. Repeat this process until they all come off, then buff off any excess glue that’s left on your nail bed.
- Drip some cuticle oil around your nails and paint on a nail strengthener to treat your nails after removal.
How to choose the best press-on nails:
Decide on the style
The best press-on nail sets depend on what nail shape and style you’re going for (i.e., coffin nails, stiletto nails, short nails, long nails, etc.). Most brands offer a wide range of styles, but some have more ~niche~ options, like if you want extra-long press-on nails or short fake nails. Or maybe you prefer a squoval shape or lipstick nails.
But if you’re more into the design than anything, look for press-on nails that you can clip and file to shape exactly how you like. Usually, thin press-ons are good for this, but some thicker press-ons were made to be shaped (à la The Editorial Nail). Check the packaging though, as some kits say to avoid filing on the package to reduce chipping.
Consider your adhesive method
If you want your press-on nails to really last, then you should def invest in a kit that comes with glue or purchase a specific nail glue separately (I personally love the Nyki Super Strong Nail Glue and the KDS Nail Glue). An ultra-sticky glue really adheres your nail to the press on from all angles, which gives the edges something to grip onto and avoid lifting up.
But if longevity isn’t your goal here, then opt for convenience with a set of adhesive tab press-on nails. Legit, you just pull back the tab and stick the fake nail right on. It simply could not get easier. (But, tbh, these usually don’t last super long, unless you combine methods.)
Meet the expert:
- Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist and the founder of JK Nail Artelier in New York, NY. She’s worked with many celebrities throughout her career, including Storm Reid and Anya Taylor Joy.
Why trust ’Cosmo’?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, with over three years of experience writing in the makeup, skin, and hair spaces. She’s an expert at researching and writing nail stories, like the best nail stickers and the coolest spring nail trends from the runways, and feels especially knowledgable in press-on nails because they are now her go-to form of manicure. She regularly tests and analyzes press-on nails on her own nails for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top manicurists to assess new products and brands.
Beth Gillette is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan with nearly five years of experience researching, writing, and editing nail stories that range from dip powder nails to summer nail colors. She is an authority in all nail categories but became a legit expert in press-on nails after testing dozens for six months on her own brittle, short nails.
Chaise Sanders is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes in the beauty, hair, and nail spaces. She’s an expert at researching and writing about nail trends, like the best birthday nail ideas and gold nail ideas. Plus, she wears press-ons regularly herself so she knows a thing or two about the best press-on nail options out there. Along with regularly testing and analyzing these nails for efficacy, she works with the industry’s top nail artists to help discover new brands and products.
