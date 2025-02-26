Confirmed: These Press-On Nails Are Just as Good as Going to the Salon (2025)

The way I instantly feel like a new person with a fresh set of nails should really be studied. But as much as I love trying out the latest nail trends, my bank account simply can’t keep up with the $$$ salon visits. And that’s totally okay! After spending hundreds on dip powder nails and gel manis, I have since become a proud press-on nail girlie. Ever since stocking up on everything I needed (an at-home manicure sets, strong nail glue, glass nail files for shaping, and vats of acetone for removal), I haven’t stepped into a nail salon. But I quickly learned that no matter how prepped I was, having the best press-on nails was truly the key to the perfect at-home manicure.



I began hoarding press-on nail kits and diligently testing every single one, taking notes of which press-ons lasted the longest, which had the best designs, and which worked the best for every nail shape and style—all to help you find the best press-on nails. Oh, and I tapped my fellow Cosmopolitan editors to share their tried-and-true press-on recs too. Plus, I got all the key tips on how to apply press-on nails and how to remove press-ons, thanks to nail artist Julie Kandalec . But first, let me show you my top favorite press-on nails atm:

Keep scrolling for all of the best tested and reviewed press-on nails the internet has to offer, according to Cosmo editors and glowing internet reviewers. Oh, and don’t worry—I get into allll the tips and tricks you need to know for a salon-worthy at-home manicure with your new press-ons.