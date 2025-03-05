CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips, 35 Count (2025)

Product Benefits
#1 branded over-the-counter test strips5
Highly accurate when used with the CONTOUR®NEXT range blood glucose meters6-8
With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with fewer wasted strips2
No Coding® technology means one less step in the testing process and eliminates errors due to user miscoding
Just a tiny blood sample will give you accurate blood glucose readings10-11
FAQs
How do I use CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips?
Using CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips is simple. Follow these five simple steps:
- Wash and dry your hands well before and after handling the test strips
- Insert a CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strip into your meter's test strip port
- Use our MICROLET®NEXT lancing device or an alternative to get a tiny drop of blood from your fingertip
- Gently touch the test strip to the blood drop until the meter beeps
- Your blood glucose result will display on the screen in just a few seconds
For more detailed instructions, please refer to the Insert under the Resources section at the bottom of this page or watch our easy-to-follow How-To Videos.
Where can I buy CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips?
You can buy CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips over the counter direct from our eCommerce store at www.contourestore.com/. You can also purchase over the counter from your preferred retailer:
•Online stores such as Amazon and Walmart
•Local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid
•Supermarkets and big-box stores such as Kroger and Target
To ensure you are purchasing authentic products from a 3rd party website, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.
How accurate are CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips?
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips are designed with advanced technology to provide highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT meter.1-4 They meet or exceed industry standards, delivering readings that are within ±10% of lab measurements. This means you can trust the readings to manage your diabetes effectively. For more detailed information on accuracy and performance, please refer to the Insert under the Resources section at the bottom of this page.
1Reference: CONTOUR®NEXT GEN BGMS User Guide, Rev 07/22.
2Reference: Pleus, S. et al. (2022). User performance evaluation and system accuracy assessment of four blood glucose monitoring systems with color coding of measurement results. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 18(3), 644–652. https://doi.org/10.1177/19322968221141926.
3Reference: Christiansen, M. P. (2017). A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 11(3), 567-573. DOI: 10.1177/1932296817691301.
4Reference: Bernstein. et al. (2013). A new test strip technology platform for self-monitoring - Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 1386-1399. https://doi.org/10.1177/193229681300700531.
How do I know if I need to apply more blood to my test strip?
The Second-Chance® Sampling feature will cause your meter to beep twice and display a flashing test strip icon. Within 60 seconds, apply more blood to the test strip so there is enough for the meter to measure your blood glucose. Once you have added enough blood, the meter will automatically take a reading as usual.
References
*8.4% applies to values ≥100mg/dL. An ad hoc analysis demonstrated that 95% of results fell within ±8.4 mg/dL or ±8.4% of the laboratory reference values for glucose concentrations <100 mg/dL or ≥100 mg/dL, respectively, when tested via subject-obtained capillary fingertip results (patients with diabetes).
- Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. OTC brand volume (June 2024), IRI Cash Data CYTD accessed August 2024.
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips, 35 Count (box of 1) provide confident blood glucose monitoring. For use with a range of CONTOUR®NEXT blood glucose meters.
