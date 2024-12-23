Corns and Calluses on Foot, Types, Pain, Removal & Treatment (2024)

What are treatments for corns and calluses?

Corns and calluses can be treated with many types of medicated products to chemically pare down the thickened, dead skin. Many products are available for use as home remedies. These products all share the same active ingredient -- salicylic acid, the ingredient used in over-the-counter wart-removal products.

Salicylic acid is keratolytic, which means it dissolves the protein (keratin) that makes up most of both the corn and the thick layer of dead skin that often tops it. Used as indicated in the package directions, these products are gentle and safe for most people. Salicylic-acid treatments are available in different forms including:

Applicators

Drops

Pads

Plasters

All of these treatments will turn the top of the skin white and allow the dead tissue to be trimmed or peeled away, making the corn protrude and hurt less.

It generally is recommended that salicylic acid not be used by people with diabetes or when there is frail skin or poor circulation (because of concern about how the skin can heal). In these situations, the application of salicylic acid can potentially lead to ulcer formation on the skin. A healthcare professional can help determine whether salicylic acid-based products are safe for use on a particular individual.

Do not attempt to cut or shave away corns and calluses at home. This can lead to potentially dangerous infections of the surrounding tissues. This should be performed by a podiatrist or other health care professional.

A healthcare professional may also prescribe antibiotics for any corns or calluses that have become infected.