Cosmo Exclusive: The Lowdown on NuFACE’s New Device for Fine Lines (2025)

As someone who is just starting to notice early signs of aging, but is also deathly afraid of needles (that means Botox and fillers are out of the question for me), there’s nothing I appreciate more than a techy DIY facial device that promises to stave off fine lines and tired-looking skin painlessly while at home. So when I saw that NuFACE was launching a new microcurrent device that focuses on line-smoothing, eye de-puffing, *and* lip-plumping, I was immediately intrigued and knew I had to try it myself. Enter: the NuFACE FIX MicroWand.

The Cosmo beauty team got an exclusive first look at the FIX MicroWand and has been secretly testing it before its launch today. Keep scrolling for our honest reviews of the NuFACE MicroWand FIX Device (plus some pretty convincing before and after pics).

About the NuFACE FIX MicroWand:

If you're new to microcurrent therapy (welcome!), the NuFACE FIX MicroWand is the perfect starter tool for you (it's the one we tried for this article). It's a compact, small area-targeting version of the NuFACE Trinity (the older sibling, if you will). The FIX MicroWand is smaller, cheaper, and quicker, but still uses the same microcurrent technology. More than just a facial massager, this tool sends gentle, electrical currents into your skin and muscles to smooth fine lines, plump the lips, and de-puff the eyes.

If you're not new to microcurrent therapy (welcome back!), you might be more interested in trying the powerful NuFACE Trinity+. It comes with a detachable head that you can swap out with other attachments to target different concerns, like the Eye and Lip Enhancer and the Wrinkle Reducer red light therapy attachment, all of which we've conveniently linked for you below.

Team Cosmo's NuFACE FIX MicroWand Review:

Lauren Balsamo, beauty director

"I wasn’t sure how well this would work given how much smaller it is than the OG NuFACE, but I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I used it on one half of my face and focused on my marionette lines using the “lines” setting and then around my entire eye area using the “eye” setting. My makeup-less before and after speaks for itself. My eye area on the right looks way less puffy (I also took this pic at 6 am, please clap) and the vertical line on the side of my mouth was plumped up and less noticeable.

Of course, you need to use this device (like all skincare devices) regularly to really see and maintain results, but the fact that one six-minute treatment made a difference in my skin was huge for me. I likely won’t reach for this every day (because even six minutes is too much for me in the morning), but I’ll use it before a big event or something special to give my skin a quick and painless pick-me-up." —LB

Beth Gillette, beauty editor

"I tested the MicroWand after a long night of stress-filled sleep (apartment hunting in NYC is not for the faint of heart), so the device had its work cut out for it. I started with my under-eyes, loading up the serum and massaging along my under-eye bags. It stings, ever-so-slightly, as the device vibrates against my skin. But it works so quickly—in a minute, I notice my under-eye bags are less pronounced—and I gave myself a much-needed teensy brow lift. I sent a photo to Jasmine and Lauren, and they immediately noted that I looked more awake. Huge win. Then, I tried to see if I could lift my jawline with the Fix in the same way I do the NuFACE Trinity. Meh, didn't really work. The device is just a bit too small and not powerful enough to tackle such a large area. Nevertheless, we persist, and I tested it on my lips. I have RHA fillers on my lips (more than two weeks old, which is important—according to device instructions, you should wait for at least two weeks after getting fillers before using this device), so I already have a lil plumpness going on, but wanted to see if this could make them even ~ poutier~. I liked how it looked, and could see myself trying this before a night out or a date. Maybe not for every day, but when I really want my lips to look good, I'd bring this in for reinforcements." —BG



Jasmine Hyman, assistant beauty editor

"I would classify this device as a smoother rather than a sculpter, which isn't a bad thing! The photos above are before and after using the device every day for nearly a week. I noticed the most difference around my eyes—they appeared a lot less puffy and a bit more lifted around the brows after continued use. My lips (while having a mask on them in the second photo) looked a lot more plump, too. And while the device isn't specifically for contouring the face, after using it all over, my cheeks look a bit more lifted, which we love!

As for comparisons to other microcurrent devices, I've used the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro a bunch, and the NuFACE MicroWand hurt a lot less. There were no overly painful vibrations or muscle twitching, which I often experience with other tools. I enjoyed using this every morning to revive my eyes and create a smoother canvas for my makeup. While in the moment I didn't know if I was seeing any major differences, I think my before and after speaks for itself!" —JH



The pros and cons of the NuFace FIX MicroWand:

Pros:

Super compact and easy for travel. This is the smallest device I own, you can seriously throw it into any makeup pouch and it will fit. I'm definitely taking it with me on my next trip in my carry-on!

This is the smallest device I own, you can seriously throw it into any makeup pouch and it will fit. I'm definitely taking it with me on my next trip in my carry-on! Quick results. The entire process is three minutes, so you don't have to spend your already busy morning repeatedly sculpting your face.

The entire process is three minutes, so you don't have to spend your already busy morning repeatedly sculpting your face. Different settings for each part of the face. There are three settings: eyes, lips, and lines. Each area has a different microcurrent level to make sure you're getting the ideal energy and circulation.

There are three settings: eyes, lips, and lines. Each area has a different microcurrent level to make sure you're getting the ideal energy and circulation. You get more than 50 uses with each charge. There's nothing worse than preparing for some self-care and picking up a dead skincare device.

Cons:

You need a lot of the FIX Serum. The device comes with .5 fl 0z of the hyaluronic acid-loaded formula, but we found ourselves using a lot of it at once. Luckily, the device is compatible with other NuFACE serums like the Silk Creme and Aqua Gel (which come in larger versions), too.

The device comes with .5 fl 0z of the hyaluronic acid-loaded formula, but we found ourselves using a lot of it at once. Luckily, the device is compatible with other NuFACE serums like the Silk Creme and Aqua Gel (which come in larger versions), too. Doesn't sculpt the face like the NuFACE Trinity. We knew this going in, but if you're looking for a serious face-lifting tool, you might wanna opt for the OG! We saw slight differences, but if sculpting is your main concern, the MicroWand is a bit too gentle for major results.

FAQs

Can I use NuFACE without gel?

Not only does the brand say that you need to use some kind of an activator in order for the current to properly penetrate the skin, but from my experience, it also kinda hurts without it. When your skin is dry, the metal ball tips tug on your skin rather than glide against it. And you know that electric current? You can't really feel it when you have enough gel on your face, but if the gel starts to dry or you don't use enough, you definitely feel a tingling sensation that's not enjoyable.

Should you use NuFACE in the morning or at night?

Either! What's most important is that you're using it consistently, no matter what time it is (just make sure you wait 24 hours between each session). “Just like sit-ups or crunches, if you want this look to be last, you have to keep doing it,” says Tracy Evans, MD, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology. “It does not have long-term or cumulative results on its own without repeated application.”

I tried using my NuFACE both morning and night and personally prefer to use it in the morning because 1) my nighttime routine is already way too long 2) it's a nice way to wake up in the morning and get rid of a sleepy, puffy face.

Does NuFACE do anything?

As far as the science goes, microcurrent therapy is a non-invasive treatment that sends weak electrical signals into the body and stimulates the muscles under the skin, which then gives the skin a lifted appearance. “Just like injectable chemical neuromodulators smooth the overlying skin (think of the forehead after Botox), a device like this can help to smooth wrinkles,” explains Dr. Evans. As far as improving collagen and elastin, Dr. Evans points out that more evidence is needed to say for sure. “While claims have been made that these devices stimulate collagen production and cellular regeneration in the skin, this remains to be determined by true placebo-controlled clinical trials,” Dr. Evans notes. “It does not replace injectables, such as neuromodulators or fillers, or excellent skincare, but it can enhance one’s appearance, especially for a night out.”

Corey Hartman, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness, told Cosmo “I like to recommend microcurrent devices to patients as an adjunct treatment to things they do in the office.” For instance, if you receive a radiofrequency microneedling treatment (a tried and true method of stimulating collagen and elastin) once a year, you can maintain that improvement at home with a microcurrent device.

What is the difference between the Trinity+ and the FIX MicroWand?

The beloved NuFACE Trinity+ is basically a whole-face workout. We're talking lifting, snatching, and all the contouring things. It's essentially a lot more intense. The updated MicroWand is like a mini workout that targets smaller areas like fine lines, eyes, and lips (think: a barre class for your face that strengthens those tiny muscles!).

Are NuFACE results permanent?

I wish I could say that all you have to do is use this device for a few weeks and you'll never age a day again, but that's sadly not the case. To see any kind of results, the brand recommends you use it at least five days a week for 60 days, and then to maintain those results, you'll have to continue using it two to three times a week. And just like anything else in skincare, consistency is *key.*

Is NuFACE FIX MicroWand worth it?

If you have $195 in the skincare budget, then yes, why not! Give it a try. You might like it better than a fancy face cream of the same value that's not nearly as satisfying (seriously, NuFACE feels like a massage). If you're expecting dramatic improvement, want instant results, or are not willing to be consistent and diligent with your skincare routine, then you might want to pass. A couple hundred bucks is a lot of money to spend on a decoration for your bathroom counter if ya know what I mean.

As for team Cosmo, we're a few days in and really like what we see so far. And I especially like that it's made early morning wake-up times suck a little less, so this is one cosmetic commitment I'm willing to make.

Jasmine Hyman is the assistant beauty editor at Cosmopolitan where she tests and reviews all the buzziest launches in the industry. For this story, she learned from NuFACE aestheticians how to use the FIX MicroWand device and tested it before the launch date. Beauty director Lauren Balsamo and beauty editor Beth Gillette also added the new MicroWand to their beauty routines ahead of its release to give their honest insight and feedback.