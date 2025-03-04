Cotton Pad Daisies: Easy Flower Craft for Mother's Day - Happy Toddler Playtime (2025)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Adult supervision is required for all activities found on HappyToddlerPlaytime.com.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, why not make it extra special this year with a heartfelt, handmade gift? Crafting something unique like Cotton Pad Daisies is not only easy but also adds a personal touch that any mom would cherish. These fluffy flowers are perfect for kids of all ages to help create, and you’ll only need a few simple supplies that are likely already lying around your home.

What’s fantastic about making Cotton Pad Daisies is that it’s a super affordable craft that still looks chic and cheerful. It’s all about putting together something that comes from the heart, and what better way to show love than with a bouquet that won’t wilt? Plus, this activity is perfect for little hands to get involved, from painting to assembling, giving them a sense of accomplishment when they present their creation.

So, let’s gather our materials and get ready to surprise Mom with a bunch of these adorable daisies. It’s a wonderful way to spend some quality time together, and you’ll end up with a beautiful gift that’s sure to put a smile on her face. Crafting has never been so meaningful or fun!

Cotton Pad Daisies: Easy Flower Craft for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that calls for a handmade token of appreciation. This Cotton Pad Daisies craft is perfect for kids who want to create something beautiful and simple for their moms. Let’s roll up our sleeves and make a delightful bouquet of daisies that any mom would love to receive!

Material List

Cotton pads

Stapler

Construction paper (various colors)

Glue

Markers

Detailed Step-by-Step Tutorial

Step 1: Prepare the Petals

Take a cotton pad and fold the bottom part slightly to create a tapered end. Use a stapler to secure this fold. Repeat this process until you have six petals for each flower. For this project, let’s make three flowers, so you will need 18 petals in total.

Step 2: Assemble the Daisies

Arrange your folded cotton pads in a circular pattern to form the shape of a daisy. Attach the petals to each other with glue at the base to keep them in place.

Step 3: Create the Center of the Flowers

Cut circles from a piece of construction paper—choose a color that contrasts nicely with the white cotton pads, like yellow or orange or pink. These circles should be large enough to cover the center of your daisy. Glue these circles to the center of each flower to complete the daisies.

Step 4: Add the Stems

Cut three strips from green construction paper to make the stems. Arrange these strips so they meet at one point at the bottom, mimicking the way a bouquet is gathered.

Step 5: Make a Bow

Cut a strip of pink construction paper. Fold the ends of the strip back to the center and secure them with a stapler to create a bow shape. Glue this bow where the stems meet to add a decorative touch.

Step 6: The Finishing Touch

Cut out a banner from either pink or blue construction paper. Using a marker, write “Happy Mother’s Day” on it in clear, bold letters. Attach this banner to your bouquet.

Tips for Crafting with Kids

Assist younger children with the stapling and writing tasks. These steps can be a bit tricky and require a steady hand.

Allow the glue to dry completely before handling the crafts to avoid any pieces coming loose.

Share Your Crafting Moments

We can’t wait to see your beautiful Cotton Pad Daisies! Please share your crafting stories and photos with us. How did your daisies turn out? Who are you gifting them to this Mother’s Day? Your creative ideas and stories inspire our community and celebrate the joy of crafting.

This craft is not only fun but also a wonderful opportunity for kids to express their love through creativity. Have a great time making your Cotton Pad Daisies, and here’s to a joyful and crafty Mother’s Day!

