Council Post: Navigating Grief In The Workplace: How Compassionate Leadership Fosters Resilience (2025)

Dr. Marita Kinney, BCC, Msc.D, CEO of Pure Thoughts Publishing and Wellness, is a board-certified coach & wellness advocate.

Grief is an inevitable part of life. It arrives unannounced, disrupts our routines and leaves us questioning how to move forward. In the corporate world—where deadlines, expectations and productivity dominate—grief can feel like an inconvenient burden. For many, balancing personal loss while maintaining professional performance seems impossible. But grief in the workplace is not just a personal challenge—it is a leadership opportunity.

I know this firsthand. As a life coach, I often felt like I could help everyone but myself. I had no idea that just showing up, despite my pain, was inspiring countless people. Some clients’ situations were triggers for me—family feuds, workplace conflicts—while I was privately grieving the loss of my brother and father. I had to learn how to separate my personal life from my professional responsibilities, learning what true resilience was, pushing myself forward. Yet, in doing so, I realized that my experiences made me a more compassionate and authentic leader. Instead of allowing grief to hinder me, I learned to use it. My purpose was truly discovered on the other side of my pain.

When life-changing events occur, employees bear the dual burden of personal grief and professional obligations. Studies show that morale and emotional resilience are significantly higher when employees feel their leaders genuinely care. Leadership that prioritizes empathy and support fosters trust, loyalty and productivity—qualities that strengthen both individuals and organizations.

Life has a way of teaching us that even in our hardest moments, there is something to be gained. Experiencing profound grief, including widowhood, challenged me to find strength in uncertainty and embrace change with courage. Yet, I learned that resilience isn’t just about enduring pain—it’s about choosing gratitude over despair and allowing every experience to shape us. Remarrying taught me that new beginnings don’t erase the past; they create space for future joy. When leaders and individuals alike shift their perspective, they recognize that life is not about what we lose, but about the wisdom, strength and love we gain along the way.

Here’s how leaders and employees can work together to navigate grief, overcome challenges and build a workplace where healing and productivity coexist.

Acknowledging Grief In The Workplace

Grief is not something we can simply “push through.” It lingers, affecting mental clarity, emotional stability and overall well-being. When ignored, grief can lead to emotional withdrawal, reduced morale and increased turnover.

Leaders must recognize that grief impacts individuals differently and affects workplace culture as a whole. Creating an environment where employees feel safe expressing their struggles without judgment is critical. A compassionate workplace starts with the understanding that it’s okay not to be okay.

The Power Of Compassionate Leadership

Leadership isn’t just about results; it’s about relationships. True leadership means recognizing when someone is struggling and taking intentional steps to support them.

I once coached a client who was navigating grief while leading a team. She worried that taking time off would make her appear uncommitted. I reminded her that being a strong leader doesn’t mean suppressing emotions—it means allowing yourself to process them while remaining present.

When leaders show genuine care, it creates a ripple effect. Employees who feel seen and supported are more engaged, motivated and resilient. Simple gestures—checking in, offering flexibility or acknowledging someone’s pain—send a powerful message that people matter beyond their productivity.

Practical Steps For Employees Navigating Grief

Grief can make even the simplest tasks feel overwhelming. Employees experiencing loss can take intentional steps to manage their professional and emotional well-being:

1. Communicate your needs. Be honest with your manager or HR about your limitations and what support you may need.

2. Set small goals. Breaking work into manageable tasks can provide a sense of control and progress.

3. Lean on your support system. Seek encouragement from trusted colleagues, mentors or family members.

4. Practice self-compassion. Don’t compare your healing process to others; allow yourself the grace to grieve.

5. Embrace structure. A work routine can be grounding, but balance it with time for reflection and self-care.

How Leaders Can Support Grieving Employees

Leaders play a crucial role in how employees cope with grief. Here’s how they can provide meaningful support:

1. Foster open communication. Encourage employees to express their needs without fear of judgment.

2. Offer flexibility. Adjust workloads, offer remote work or allow extended leave when needed.

3. Provide resources. Direct employees to employee assistance programs (EAPs), counseling or grief support services.

4. Demonstrate empathy. A simple note, check-in or acknowledgment can make a lasting impact.

5. Lead by example. Prioritizing self-care and mental well-being sets a healthy workplace standard.

The Impact Of Compassionate Leadership On Workplace Morale

When employees feel valued beyond their work performance, morale improves. Compassionate leadership fosters trust, reduces stress and strengthens workplace loyalty.

I’ve worked with leaders hesitant to express empathy, fearing it would make them appear weak. But true leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about recognizing the humanity in those you lead. Employees remember how they were treated during their most difficult times, and workplaces that prioritize support retain talent and cultivate a culture of resilience.

Turning Grief Into Growth

Grief, though painful, can be a catalyst for transformation. For employees, it can prompt self-reflection and a reevaluation of priorities. For leaders, it’s an opportunity to deepen connections and foster a compassionate work environment.

Organizations that provide grief support allow employees to channel their pain into renewed purpose. Leaders who embrace these moments help build a workplace culture of trust, understanding and growth.

The Path Forward

Compassionate leadership isn’t just about responding to grief; it’s about transforming it into an opportunity for connection and strength. By fostering a culture of empathy and care, leaders help employees move forward—not just as professionals, but as people.

Healing doesn’t mean forgetting—it means growing through what you’ve endured. Together, we can create workplaces where healing and productivity coexist, proving that grief does not have to isolate or weaken us. Instead, it can shape us into stronger, more compassionate individuals—both in life and at work.

