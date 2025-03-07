CPAP-Clinic Accessories : # LM3000-NS1001 Lumin CPAP Cleaner and Sterilizer with NovoSleep CPAP Wipes (2025)

>

Product Overview

Bundle includes: Lumin CPAP Cleaner and Sterilizer and Novosleep CPAP Wipes

PLEASE NOTE- This Does NOT sanitize a PAP device.

The Lumin UV Light Sanitizing Device from 3B Medical is a safe and effective alternative to harsher, more expensive devices on the market today used to sanitize CPAP equipment.

The Lumin uses a powerful amount of UV light contained inside of a fail-safe chamber to kill bacteria in just five minutes.

Lumin uses a strong UV light to kill 99% of bacteria, pathogens, and fungi present on items placed inside the device.

UV light is a very effective disinfectant and is used in a variety of ways in the health industry including hospitals.

The best features of the Lumin is how quickly it can have items ready for use.

COMPATIBLE WITH ALL CPAP MASKS Lumin is compatible with all brands of CPAP and BiPAP masks and accessories.

Simply slide out the machine's polished aluminum cleaning drawer, place your equipment inside, and you're ready to go! To ensure user safety, Lumin has a built-in shutoff mechanism that automatically turns the UV light off whenever the cleaning drawer is opened

The Lumin requires no replacement supplies whatsoever. The Lumin relies on a UV bulb that is rated to easily outlast the life of the device and should not require changing.In the event the bulb is damaged or does require replacement, low cost replacement bulbs are available.

Features

Safely Disinfects Equipment

Effective UV Light System

Quick, Five-Minute Cycle

Non-CPAP Item Sanitization

Easy-to-Use Design

No Scheduled Replacement Items

Although a great way to clean CPAP masks and water chambers, the Lumin is not limited to sanitizing only CPAP items. Any non-living item which can fit inside the Lumin tray can be sanitized. This includes common items that require cleaning such as dentures, toothbrushes, hearing aids, and many more.



Easy-to-Use Design with No Replacement Parts

The Lumin sanitizer does not require any ongoing maintenance or replacement parts. The body of the device and tray can be wiped down if needed with a soft, non-abrasive cloth if it becomes dirty, but otherwise, the Lumin does not require extensive upkeep. The UV bulb inside the Lumin can be replaced but is intended to last the lifetime of the Lumin.

Please Note: The Lumin is intended to be a supplemental part of a regular cleaning schedule.