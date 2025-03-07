CPAP-Clinic Accessories : # LM3000-NS1001 Lumin CPAP Cleaner and Sterilizer with NovoSleep CPAP Wipes (2025)

>
Product Overview
Bundle includes: Lumin CPAP Cleaner and Sterilizer and Novosleep CPAP Wipes
PLEASE NOTE- This Does NOT sanitize a PAP device.
The Lumin UV Light Sanitizing Device from 3B Medical is a safe and effective alternative to harsher, more expensive devices on the market today used to sanitize CPAP equipment.
The Lumin uses a powerful amount of UV light contained inside of a fail-safe chamber to kill bacteria in just five minutes.
Lumin uses a strong UV light to kill 99% of bacteria, pathogens, and fungi present on items placed inside the device.
UV light is a very effective disinfectant and is used in a variety of ways in the health industry including hospitals.
The best features of the Lumin is how quickly it can have items ready for use.
COMPATIBLE WITH ALL CPAP MASKS Lumin is compatible with all brands of CPAP and BiPAP masks and accessories.
Simply slide out the machine's polished aluminum cleaning drawer, place your equipment inside, and you're ready to go! To ensure user safety, Lumin has a built-in shutoff mechanism that automatically turns the UV light off whenever the cleaning drawer is opened
The Lumin requires no replacement supplies whatsoever. The Lumin relies on a UV bulb that is rated to easily outlast the life of the device and should not require changing.In the event the bulb is damaged or does require replacement, low cost replacement bulbs are available.
Features
Safely Disinfects Equipment
Effective UV Light System
Quick, Five-Minute Cycle
Non-CPAP Item Sanitization
Easy-to-Use Design
No Scheduled Replacement Items
Although a great way to clean CPAP masks and water chambers, the Lumin is not limited to sanitizing only CPAP items. Any non-living item which can fit inside the Lumin tray can be sanitized. This includes common items that require cleaning such as dentures, toothbrushes, hearing aids, and many more.
Easy-to-Use Design with No Replacement Parts
The Lumin sanitizer does not require any ongoing maintenance or replacement parts. The body of the device and tray can be wiped down if needed with a soft, non-abrasive cloth if it becomes dirty, but otherwise, the Lumin does not require extensive upkeep. The UV bulb inside the Lumin can be replaced but is intended to last the lifetime of the Lumin.
Please Note: The Lumin is intended to be a supplemental part of a regular cleaning schedule.
Specifications
Product Specifications
Weight: 5.5 lbs
Dimensions: 12.25" L x 8.5" W x 7.75" H
Tray Dimensions: 9 1/2" L X 6 1/2" W x 4"H
Voltage: 110 VAC (60 Hz) - 220 VAC (50 Hz)
Environmental Conditions:
Storage Temperature: 0° - 120° F (-18° - 49° C)
Operating Temperature: 20° - 100° F (7° - 38° C)
Humiditiy: Up to 93%, non-condensing
Warranty: 1 Years
Replacement Parts
Lumin Replacement Bulb.
KG-LM1001
Lumin Replacement Rack.
SKU: KG-LM3005
Accessories
Lumin Bullet CPAP Hose Sanitizer.
KG-LM4000
Packing List
Lumin Cpap Sanitizer ,Novosleep Cpap WIpes -All natural ingredients with Aloe Vera
Support
Lumin CPAP Sanitizer Instructions
Lumin White Paper
Lumin User Manual Sanitization Tips
While the Lumin will sanitize and disinfect from harmful bacteria, it will not remove any physical debris left on items put inside the device. It is recommended to wipe items clean before using the Lumin to ensure the item is thoroughly cleaned. Surface of Items Tip The Lumin device will sanitize the surface of items only. As a result, it will not sanitize items such as hoses, the inside of nasal pillows, or dual flap cushions as adequately as needed. It is recommended to clean these items regularly and replace as directed to ensure clean, effective therapy. The Lumin requires no extensive cleaning or upkeep. If the aluminum-coated tray requires cleaning, do so with a soft cloth and avoid abrasive materials that could cause scratches. The body of the Lumin can be wiped with a damp cloth if necessary.
UV Bulb Tips
The bulb included with the Lumin device is designed to outlast the lifespan of the device itself, meaning it should never need to be replaced. However, if the bulb does need to be replaced, it can be purchased separately and easily installed. Grab the base of the bulb in the Lumin device and pull to remove, then insert and push the new bulb into the socket. Although the Lumin bulb emits no mercury during use, like any other fluorescent bulb there is a trace amount of mercury present in the glass bulb. If the bulb should break, it should be cleaned and handled the same as a regular fluorescent bulb. Internal Tray Dimensions The internal tray of the Lumin roughly measures 9 1/2" L X 6 1/2" W x 4"H. The manufacturer advises that anything taller than 6" runs the risk of touching the bulb and interfering with the ability of the device to disinfect. It's recommended to not attempt to disinfect anything taller than 4".
WARNINGS
The Lumin is not a toy and is not intended to be used by children. The Lumin has a powerful UV light bulb included. Use with care in case of broken glass. Do not use around sinks, tubs, pools, or any bodies of water. The UV that is emitted in the closed chamber is not compatible with life. Never place living creatures in the Lumin. Do not stack objects on top of your Lumin. Use this device only for its intended use as described in the user manual. If the equipment is not used in the manner specified, the protection provided by the equipment may be impaired. Do not attempt to operate this device with the drawer open. The device was designed to shut off automatically when the drawer is open. It is important not to defeat or tamper with this safety feature as UVC light can cause damage to eyesight.