Create Custom Xbox Controller Using Xbox Design Lab Guide - Hawkdive.com (2025)

Customizing Your Controller



Once you’ve chosen your controller model, Xbox Design Lab presents you with ten different areas to customize. This ensures that each aspect of your controller can be tailored to your liking, providing a truly unique gaming accessory.

Body



The body of the controller is the most visible part, and you can make it stand out with a variety of finishes. Options range from matte colors to special patterns like the vibrant Pride design or game-themed designs inspired by titles like "Fallout" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6."

Back



The back of the controller, covering everything behind the grips, offers similar customization options as the body. You can opt for a cohesive look by matching it with the front or create a striking contrast with a two-tone color scheme.

Grips



For added comfort and control, consider adding rubberized grips to the back and sides of your Xbox Wireless Controller. These come standard on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and provide a better hold during intense gaming sessions.

Bumpers



The bumpers, located on the top of the controller, can be customized in various colors. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 also offers metallic finishes for a more sophisticated appearance.

Triggers



Triggers are crucial for gameplay, and Xbox Design Lab allows you to enhance them with metallic color options. This feature is available for both controller models, permitting a blend or contrast with the bumpers for a cohesive design.

D-Pad



The D-Pad can be customized with standard or metallic colors. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 offers a unique Faceted D-Pad design, which provides additional control options.

Thumbsticks



Thumbsticks can be given any color available in the rest of the controller’s palette. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 allows for even greater customization, with options to change the color of the metal base and separate colors for the thumbstick ring and topper.

ABXY Buttons



These iconic buttons can be customized with up to seven different designs on the Xbox Wireless Controller and 20 options on the Elite Series 2, including various color treatments.

View, Menu, Share Buttons



Central buttons on your controller can be customized with up to five designs on the Xbox Wireless Controller and 24 colors on the Elite Series 2, allowing for a truly personalized look.

Engraving



For a personal touch, add a 16-character engraving to your controller. This could be a name, Gamertag, or personal message, making the controller uniquely yours.

Pre-Made Designs for Gamers



If designing from scratch feels daunting, Xbox Design Lab also offers pre-configured designs inspired by popular games. These can be further customized to suit your preferences and showcase your gaming fandom.

Additional Features for Elite Controllers



For those opting for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Design Lab provides extra accessories that can enhance your gaming experience: