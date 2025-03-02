Crutch Tips | Vitality Medical (2025)

Replacement crutch tips are vital for anyone relying on crutches for mobility. These small but crucial parts play a significant role in ensuring crutches are safe, stable, and comfortable to use. Made from durable materials like rubber or synthetics, crutch tips are designed to offer better grip and reduce wear on the crutches, making every step secure. Whether for individuals recovering from injuries, living with disabilities, or undergoing post ... + Read More

'+ ''; if (this.qs('.amwidget-children-categories')) { childNode = this.qs('.amwidget-children-categories').parentNode; } maincontent.insertBefore(catNode, childNode); } } const imageElement = this.qs('.category-image'), descrElement = this.qs('.category-description'); if (data.image) { this.replaceWithUpdate( data.image, imageElement, 'category-image' ); } else { if (imageElement) { imageElement.innerHTML = ''; } } if (data.description) { this.replaceWithUpdate( data.description, descrElement, 'category-description' ); } else { if (descrElement) { descrElement.innerHTML = ''; } } this.qs('title').innerHTML = data.title; if (data.categoryData) { let categoryViewSelector = '.category-view'; const nodeT = document.createElement('div'); nodeT.innerHTML = data.categoryData; this.qs(categoryViewSelector).innerHTML = ''; this.replaceWithUpdate( nodeT.querySelector(categoryViewSelector).innerHTML, this.qs(categoryViewSelector + ' div'), 'category-view-data' ); } }, /** * @public * @return {Object} */ getProductBlock() { let $productsWrappers = this.qsa(this.selectors.products_wrapper), $productsWrapper = $productsWrappers[$productsWrappers.length - 1]; if ($productsWrapper.closest('.search.results')) { $productsWrapper = $productsWrapper.closest('.search.results'); } return $productsWrapper; }, scrollUpEvent() { const productList = this.qs(this.selectors.products_wrapper), topNavBlock = this.qs(this.selectors.top_nav); if (this.scrollUp && productList) { const top = this.scrollUp === 1 ? (topNavBlock ? topNavBlock.offsetTop : productList.offsetTop) : 0; window.scrollTo({ top: top, behavior: 'smooth' }) } }, moveTopFiltersToSidebar() { if (!this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebarList)) { const blockClass = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.layeredFilter) ? this.selectors_top_filters.layeredFilter : this.selectors_top_filters.blockFilter, $element = document.querySelector(this.selectors.topNav + ' ' + blockClass); if ($element) { const $sidebar = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebar), filterOptions = $element.querySelectorAll('.filter-option'); filterOptions.forEach(filter => { const el = filter.cloneNode(true), input = el.querySelector('[type="radio"], [type="checkbox"]'); if (input) { const name = input.getAttribute('name'); el.classList.add('from-top'); if (!$sidebar.querySelectorAll('[name="'+ name +'"]').length) { $sidebar.querySelector('#layered-filter-block-content').append(el); } } }); } return; } }, /** * @public * @returns {void} */ removeTopFiltersFromSidebar() { const $sidebar = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebar); if ($sidebar) { $sidebar.querySelectorAll('.from-top').forEach(filter => { filter.remove(); }); } }, qs(selector) { return document.querySelector(selector); }, qsa(selector) { return document.querySelectorAll(selector); }, stopEvents(e) { e.stopPropagation(); e.preventDefault(); }, serializeForm(form) { const data = new FormData(form) let array = []; for (let [key, value] of data) { array.push({ name: key, value: value }); } return array; }, excludingElement(elements, excluded) { let clearing = [], excludedSelector = this.qs(excluded); elements.forEach(element => { if (element !== excludedSelector) { clearing.push(element); } }); return clearing; }, /** * @public * @param {String} text * @return {String} */ escapeHtml(text) { var map = { '&': '&', '<': '<', '>': '>', '"': '"', "'": ''' }; return text.replace(/[&<>"']/g, (m) => { return map[m]; }); }, /** * @public * @param {String} link * @param {Boolean} [clearFilter] * @return {void} */ apply(link, clearFilter) { let linkParam; try { this.response = null; this.options.isAjax = true; linkParam = clearFilter ? link : null; link = this.element?.closest('.price-ranges') && link.includes('?') ? link + '&price-ranges=1' : link; if (!this.options.collectFilters && this.options.isAjax === true) { this.prepareTriggerAjax(this.element, linkParam, clearFilter); } else { // eslint-disable-next-line no-lonely-if if (this.options.collectFilters === 1) { this.prepareTriggerAjax(this.element, linkParam); } else { window.location = link; } } } catch (e) { window.location = link; } }, fixDubbleValue(link) { let input = link.closest('div').querySelector('input'); if (this.qsa('*[value="'+input.value+'"][name="'+input.getAttribute('name')+'"]').length > 1) { this.qsa('*[value="'+input.value+'"][name="'+input.getAttribute('name')+'"]').forEach(filter => { if (filter !== input) { if (filter.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { filter.closest('.am-filter').querySelectorAll('input').forEach(option => { option.checked = false; }); } else { filter.checked = false; } } }); } if (input.getAttribute('type') !== 'radio' && !input.checked && !this.submitByClick) { let value = input.getAttribute('value'), name = input.getAttribute('name').replace('amshopby[',''); name = name.replace('][]', ''); let removeItem = this.qs('.amshopby-remove-item[data-container="'+ name +'"][data-value="'+ value +'"]'); if (removeItem) { removeItem.remove(); } } }, setSwatchToProducts(swatchId, attributeID) { setTimeout(() => { const productList = document.getElementById('amasty-shopby-product-list'); if (productList) { const swatches = productList.querySelectorAll('[name="super_attribute['+ attributeID +']"][value="' + swatchId + '"]'), event = new Event('change'); swatches.forEach(swatch => { if (!swatch.checked) { swatch.dispatchEvent(event); } }); } }, 1500); }, setSwatchMassToProducts(swatchIds, attributeID) { const swatches = swatchIds.split(','); this.massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID); window.onload = () => { setTimeout(() => { this.massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID); }, 1000); } }, massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID) { swatches.map(swatch => { this.setSwatchToProducts(swatch, attributeID); }); }, insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) { existingNode.parentNode.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling); }, removeInputByName(input) { let name = input.getAttribute('name').replace('amshopby[',''); name = name.replace('][]', ''); this.qs('.amshopby-remove-item[data-container="'+ name +'"]').remove(); }, eventListeners: { ['@amshopby-submit-filters.window'](event) { let self = this, data = event.detail.data, clearUrl = self.options.clearUrl, isSorting = event.detail.isSorting, pushState = !self.submitByClick; if (typeof data.clearUrl !== 'undefined') { clearUrl = data.clearUrl; delete data.clearUrl; } if (self.prevCall) { this.controller.abort(); this.signal = null; this.controller = new AbortController(); this.signal = this.controller.signal; } let dataAndUrl = data.slice(0); dataAndUrl.push(clearUrl ? clearUrl : self.clearUrl); const cacheKey = JSON.stringify(dataAndUrl); self.cacheKey = cacheKey; if (self.cached[cacheKey]) { let response = self.cached[cacheKey]; if (pushState || isSorting) { if (response.newClearUrl && response.newClearUrl.indexOf('?p=') == -1 && response.newClearUrl.indexOf('&p=') == -1 ) { self.options.clearUrl = response.newClearUrl; } window.history.pushState({url: response.url}, '', response.url); self.reloadHtml(response); } else { window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: response.productsCount, disabled: false } })); } return; } self.prevCall = self.callAjax(clearUrl, data, pushState, cacheKey, isSorting); }, ['@amSliderValuesUpdated.window'](event) { this.apply(event.detail.searchParams); }, ['@amApplyButton.window'](event) { let valid = true, element = event.detail.element, navigationSelector = event.detail.navigationSelector, navigation = element.closest(navigationSelector), cachedValues = this.cached[this.cacheKey], cachedKey = this.response, response = cachedValues ? cachedValues : cachedKey; if (!response) { return } if (response.isDisplayModePage || (!this.isAjaxSettingEnabled && this.submitByClick)) { window.location.href = response.url; return; } if (!response && this.startAjax) { this.showButtonClick = true; window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: '', disabled: false } })); } if (valid && response) { window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: '', disabled: false } })); window.history.pushState({url: response.url}, '', response.url); this.reloadHtml(response); this.response = false; this.showButtonClick = false; } window.onpopstate = function () { location.reload(); }; }, ['@amRemoveElement.window'](event) { const link = event.detail.element; if (this.isAjax) { const currentFilterItem = link.closest('.amshopby-remove-item'), filter = { attribute: currentFilterItem.getAttribute('data-container'), value: this.escapeHtml(currentFilterItem.getAttribute('data-value')) }; this.currentFilters.push(filter); this.element = undefined; try { window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: link } } ) ); this.setDefault(filter.attribute, filter.value); if (!this.submitByClick) { link.closest('.amshopby-remove-item').remove(); } this.prepareTriggerAjax(null, null, true); } catch (e) { window.location = link.getAttribute('href'); } } else { window.location.href = link.getAttribute('href'); } }, ['@amSwatchClick.window'](event) { const link = event.detail.element; if (this.isAjax) { const href = link.getAttribute('href'), input = link.closest('div').querySelector('input'); this.element = link; input.checked = !input.checked; if (input.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { let ring = link.closest('.am-shopby-form').querySelector('.ring'); if (ring) { this.setSwatchBorder(ring); if (!this.submitByClick) { this.removeInputByName(input); } if (input.checked) { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } } else { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } } else { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } if (this.isFinderAndCategory(link)) { location.href = href; return; } setTimeout(() => { this.fixDubbleValue(link); window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: link } } ) ); this.apply(href); }, 10); } else { window.location.href = link.getAttribute('href'); } }, ['@amFilterElementClick.window'](event) { let filterElement = event.detail.element; if (!filterElement.classList.contains('item')) { filterElement = filterElement.closest('div'); } const checkbox = filterElement.querySelector('input'), checkboxLink = filterElement.querySelector('a'), href = checkboxLink.getAttribute('href'); if (!this.submitByClick && checkbox.checked && checkbox.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { this.removeInputByName(checkbox); } this.element = checkboxLink; setTimeout(() => { this.fixDubbleValue(checkboxLink); window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: checkboxLink } } ) ); if (this.isFinderAndCategory(checkbox)) { location.href = href; return; } this.apply(href); }, 10); }, ['@googleTag.window'](e) { } } } }