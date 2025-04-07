Crying boy who went viral reportedly unwell and needs financial support, video (2025)

Albert Ofosu Nketia, the little crying boy who went viral on social media in 2023, has resurfaced on the scene

The young social media viral sensation is reportedly battling health issues and needs financial support

Nana Baffuor, in a video, appealed to Ghanaians to donate money to help support Albert Ofosu Nketia and his grandmother

Young social media viral sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia, has courted attention after a latest video of him surfaced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, blogger Nana Baffuor visited the young boy and his grandmother at their residence in a town inside the Ashanti Region after several enquiries from many Ghanaians on social media.

The video showed Albert Ofosu Nketia looking all grown up. Nana Baffuor shared that the social media sensation was battling some health issues and was in dire need of financial assistance to undergo treatment.

Nana Baffuor appealed to Ghanaians to donate money to help support Albert Ofosu Nketia and his grandmother to save them from their current predicament.

In the caption of the video, he wrote:

"Those that have been using this guy’s video, y’all should support him with something to help in his cure.😔🙏."

Albert Ofosu Nketia became a viral social media sensation and became a trending topic at seven years old in recent years after a video that showed him switch from crying to laughing in seconds emerged in 2023. The video got 398M TikTok views with many people across the world using it as a meme on social media.

After the video went viral, the mother of the little kid, Madam Rosina, explained the context of the video. She claimed her little son began weeping uncontrollably after she served him plantain and stew instead of the yam meal he wanted her to cook for him on a Saturday.

Madam Rosina noted that Albert Ofosu Nketia instantly started laughing as soon as his grandmother tried to comfort him by singing a funny song.

According to Albert's mother, the video was not intended to leave their house and go viral on social media. She said that she did not know what to do after watching the video on social media for the first time and would have considered filing a police case if she had found the person who leaked the footage that day.

She added that she believed Albert Ofosu Nketia's uncle had recorded the video and intended to send it to his father.

Madam Rosina also shared that despite not being born with any special abilities, Albert developed some conditions which made him a special needs child.

Watch the video below:

Albert's health issues stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mrsankamah commented:

"One Nigerian was looking for him. Aww."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"What is wrong with him please?"

oforiwaa_mav commented:

"Some Nigerian blogger was looking for this guy, so they donate to him."

yesabib_aesthetics_beauty_tr said:

"Please help this boy 🙏."

Midwife battling brain tumor appeals for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young midwife battling a brain tumor appealed for support to undergo treatment.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim was diagnosed with Invasive carcinoma of the right (b)reast with metastasis to the brain in 2023 and needs GH¢400,000 urgently for her treatment.

The midwife's ailment had affected her ability to go to work and caused her to experience persistent headaches, seizures, vision impairment, memory loss, and weakness in parts of her body.

