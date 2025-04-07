CSK VS RCB, IPL 2025 Match 8 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Breach Fortress Chepauk, Beat Chennai Super Kings By 50 Runs (2025)

CSK vs RCB IPL Highlights:Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a commanding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of the IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

After posting a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8 in 20 overs.

CSK’s defeat to RCB in the “Southern Derby” in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee