Curl Define Styling Gel – 100 ml. (2025)

The Curl Define Styling Gel is a leave-in styling gel enriched with Agave ferment, designed to define, shape, and fix curls while delivering intense hydration and protection. This innovative formula ensures perfectly sculpted curls that maintain their form even after sleep or intense activity. It provides a flexible, long-lasting hold while safeguarding hair from heat styling, environmental aggressors, and airborne pollutants. Ideal for all curl types, this gel locks in moisture and keeps curls intact, even in humid climates, preventing frizz and enhancing curl durability.
With a clean beauty formula and high-performance curl-enhancing properties, this gel is a must-have addition to any private label cosmetic product line.
Benefits:
- Defines and Fixes Curls: Provides strong hold for natural curls without stiffness or stickiness
- Hydrates and Softens: Delivers moisture to keep hair soft and manageable
- Protects Against Heat and Environmental Damage: Shields hair from thermal styling tools, environmental pollutants, and micro-pollutants in the air
- The active ingredients, a blend of natural polysaccharides, work in perfect harmony by forming a transparent mesh-like film over the hair. Upon drying, this film contracts, aiding in the perfect shaping of natural curls. This effect is achieved thanks to the high molecular weight of polysaccharides obtained through the fermentation of molasses—a byproduct of sugar refineries. The added complex of plant sugars and cactus ferment ensures prolonged hydration and gentle softness
Suitable for:
- ideal for individuals with curly or wavy hair seeking to define and maintain their curls while keeping their hair hydrated and protected
- all hair types
Direction for use: Dispense the necessary amount into your palm, considering your hair length.
Styling: Apply with shaping motions (scrunching or twisting into spirals) along the hair length as the final step before drying.
Drying: Dry your hair as usual, using a diffuser or air drying.
Refreshing Curls: In the following days, refresh your hairstyle with wet hands.
Ingredients: AQUA, POLYSORBATE 20, INULIN, CELLULOSE GUM, AUREOBASIDIUM PULLULANS FERMENT EXTRACT, XYLITYLGLUCOSIDE, ANHYDROXYLITOL, XYLITOL, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM LEVULINATE, PARFUM, SODIUM BENZOATE, TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES
Free from: silicones, mineral oil
Claims: 99% naturally-derived ingredients
