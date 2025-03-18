Curly Hair Styling Products: The Best Styling Products for Curls (2025)

Being a curly-haired girl myself, I can confidently say that this hair type is both a blessing and a curse. Through years of dealing with my quirky hair, I’ve learned a few concrete things: a hairbrush is most-definitely not your friend; no matter how much you want bangs they’ll never look as good as Alexa Chung’s, and avoid the outdoors at all costs when humidity strikes.

But, when you have a day where your curls finally look good, feeling on top of the world is an understatement. While managing curly strands can be complicated, developing a routine that helps your curls stay hydrated and defined is possible with the right products. With the help of these hand-selected products, you can get your hair under curl-trol seven days out of the week.

Featured Experts

Johnny Lavoy is a celebrity hairstylist

Paul Labrecque is a celebrity hairstylist and owner of Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa

Kim Kimble is a celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kimble Beauty

Chadwick Pendley is a master artistic educator for Ouidad

Patrick Kyle is a celebrity hairstylist

Manny Rolon is the cofounder of hu.MANE beauty and co-owner of hair salon My Darling Ivy

Expert-Approved Curl Styling Products for Healthy, Defined Curls

