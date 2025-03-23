Curly-Haired Editors Tested Hundreds Of Brushes. These Are The 7 Most Effective On Spirals. (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

After a hot and cold relationship with chemical relaxers for most of my adolescence (I could never fully get on board with all of the over-processing), I finally embraced my natural texture in my late teens (yes, I'm a curly girl). And let me tell you, the transition to living on my own in college wasn’t even remotely as hard as attempting to figure out what to do with my hair.

I felt like a child having to re-learn the basics, down to how to comb, style, wash, and care for the hair I was born with. This even included learning all about the best brushes for my texture—the ones that will define, detangle, and keep my strands relatively frizz free. After months of snapping brushes in half, getting them tangled in my strands, and even accidentally ripping my hair out of my scalp, I realized that the problem wasn’t me or my hair—I was just using the wrong brushes and expecting the right results.

While it’s been over a decade for me—and I now know what works best on my curls—I don't know everything. So, I tapped some curly hair experts to break down the best brushes for curly hair. What they unanimously told me: Finding the right type of brush for curly hair makes a world of a difference when detangling, creating defined, juicy curls, and eliminating frizz. Read on for their expert insights.

What To Consider

Before you peep our list of the best brushes for curly hair, let me provide you with a few pro tips on how to shop for one to begin with. These are the things you should keep your eyes out for:

Bristle Type

Brushes are made in a variety of ways and each can feature a different type of bristle as well as material used overall. Not all bristles are created equally, and some will work better for certain curl patterns or hair styles than others. Looking at what bristle type and material is important because that can impact how well a brush works for your hair type and styling goals.

Boar bristles: Boar bristles are perfect for achieving a frizz-free finish when wearing your hair in styles that require slickness, like ponytails or buns. “These brushes are typically natural and have a softer texture, which makes them great for gently smoothing hair and distributing oils, giving hair more shine,” says Michael Dueñas, celebrity hairstylist and curl expert. “They can gently stimulate the scalp, without causing any damage or discomfort.”

Plastic bristles: A plastic bristle is what you should be looking at if you want to detangle your hair and lower your chances of experiencing breakage, since they typically move with your hair, not against it. “These bristles are known for their flexibility,” says Melissa Santoes, a stylist at Maven A Collect. “Plastic bristles excel at detangling wet hair without pulling or causing breakage." She adds that they glide through hair easily, making it ideal for those who have delicate hair that tangles up after a wash. For best results, she suggests using plastic bristles on wet or damp hair with detangling spray or conditioner.

Nylon bristles: According to Dueñas nylon bristles are the best for wet hair detangling and work on most textures. “They have a gentle flex to them,” he says. “This is very helpful when starting at the ends of your hair and working up to your scalp." These bristles detangle hair minus the excess damage. However, if a knot needs to be pulled apart by hand, he notes that this brush will graze over it.

Ball-tipped bristles: For all of the tender-headed people of the world, myself included, ball-tipped bristles are the gentle detanglers you need in your life. “For consumers who may experience sensitive scalps, brushes with ball-tipped bristles are good for gentle detangling, scalp massaging, and reducing tension or discomfort while brushing,” says Mika Smith, a board-certified master cosmetologist. Santoes adds that they're also useful for looser curls thanks to the rounded tips that minimize snags.

Combination: If you want to get the best of both worlds, there’s a brush for that too. “Combination brushes, which include boar with nylon, are great for all hair types; they increase shine, distribute oil, detangle, and can be used for blow drying, somewhat an all-in-one,” says Dueñas.

Curl Type

Your curl type and texture will inform what type of brush will cooperate best with your specific curl pattern. However, when it comes to brushing, curls aren’t the only factor involved. “A lot depends on if the hair is wet or dry,” says Dueñas. “The type of curl plays a part in it and your desired finished look.” He recommends a classic Denman brush on tighter curls since the nylon bristles gently detangle and stretch the curls. “The Denman brush is great for defining curls and coils without frizz,” Smith adds. Santoes loves the Tangle Teezer on coily or kinky curls as the flexible bristles detangle while keeping the curls in tact.

On looser curls, Dueñas goes for a Bounce Curl brush since the grooved edges help the curls to form better. “Brushing dry curls will cause excessive frizz, no matter what,” he cautions. According to Santoes, widely-spaced or detangling brushes like the Wet Brush are great for wavy hair to prevent frizz while maintaining the integrity of the curl. Smith adds, “Avoid brushes with hard, closely spaced bristles because it can rough up the cuticle layer of the hair and cause frizz or damage.” For looser curls that don’t require heavy detangling she uses a paddle brush with flexible, widely-spaced bristles.

How we chose

For the past few months, I teamed up with Women’s Health editors, including editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert, and contributors like Danielle Jackson to research the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated brushes for curly hair. Our team consulted three hair experts for opinions, and then personally tested them to narrow down the best brushes for a wide range of needs and preferences.

After all the testing as done, we settled on these as the best brushes for curly hair. Now, go forth with bouncier, springier curls—without the pain and trauma I had to endure.