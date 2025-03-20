Custom Stickers - Create Personalized Stickers | Decals.com (2025)

At Decals.com, we specialize in offering a wide selection of custom vinyl stickers for every need. Made from premium materials, our stickers are durable, with vibrant colors and long-lasting finishes. They are perfect for branding, events, or personal use.
Whether you're a small business owner, event planner, or just looking to add a personal touch to everyday items, Decals.com has the perfect sticker solution for you. Explore our collection today and see how our custom stickers can help you make a lasting impression.
Circle Stickers
View Product
Oval Stickers
View Product
Rectangle Stickers
View Product
Square Stickers
View Product
View More Sticker Products
View Product
Free StickerSamples
Not sure which sticker is right for you? We provide free samples of our materials so you can touch and see the different kinds of decals, stickers, and labels we offer.
Request Free Samples
Why Choose Decals.com?
Customer Service
Our customer service is 100% in-house and comprised of friendly, professional graphic designers.
Made in the USA
All of our products are proudly made and manufactured here in the USA!
Fast Turnaround
Standard turnaround time ships your product within three business days.
Track Your Order
Track your order, every step of the way, with our proprietary live order tracking system.
More About Our Sticker Products Return to Top
Custom Bumper Stickers
Make a statement with high quality custom bumper stickers from Decals.com! With multiple sizes, materials, and cuts, we make it easy for you to get you the perfect bumper sticker for your vehicle. Create stickers to display your logo, support your favorite sports team, brands, or your favorite charity.
Custom Car Stickers
Express yourself and customize your vehicle with premium car stickers from Decals.com. Vehicle decals are an excellent choice for advertising your business, promoting a cause, or just for fun!
Custom Hard Hat Stickers
Personalize your hard hat with a sticker. Each sticker is made with a durable, gloss or matte finish to withstand tough working conditions. Whether it’s your company logo, awards, safety certifications, name tags or your favorite sports team.
Custom Laptop Stickers
Personalize your laptop with your favorite teams, movies, brands, photos, or company logos with a custom laptop sticker! Whatever you end up creating, laptop stickers are a fun and easy way to show off your personality or promote your business.
Custom Logo Stickers
Create a consistent brand presence with custom logo stickers. Since vinyl stickers can stick to a multitude of smooth surfaces, your logo stickers will offer your brand multiple advertising platforms to work with.
Custom Stickers
Create a fun design or upload an image to get started on your customized stickers! Made with a durable gloss or matte finish, UV, scratch and water-resistant lamination. Easy to peel and cut to size stickers.
Custom Transfer Stickers
Customize your laptop, water bottle, wine glass, packaging, etc. with a transfer sticker! Decals.com allows you to create a unique sticker that is made to be UV, scratch and water-resistant lamination.
Custom Circle Stickers
Add a pop of personality with our circle stickers! Perfectly round and endlessly versatile, these stickers are great for everything from labelingto fun decorations. Stick them on and let your creativity shine!
Custom Oval Stickers
Shape up your creativity with our oval stickers! Their unique, elongated design makes them perfect for standout branding, custom designs, and adding a touch of flair. Stick ‘em anywhere and let your imagination run wild!
Custom Rectangle Stickers
Straighten up your style with our rectangle stickers! With their clean lines and versatile shape, they’re perfect for adding a touch of order to any project. Stick them on and enjoy a neat, bold look!
Custom Square Stickers
Get squared away with our square stickers! Perfectly shaped for everything from labels to creative designs, these stickers add a neat, bold touch to any surface. Stick them on and enjoy a perfectly polished look!
Custom Business Stickers
Boost your brand with our business stickers! Perfect for logos, contact info, or promotional messages, these stickers add a professional touch to any package, product, or promotional material. Stick with style and make a lasting impression!
Custom Clear Stickers
Let your designs shine through with our clear stickers! Perfect for a sleek, seamless look, these stickers blend effortlessly with any surface, showcasing your artwork or message with a touch of sophistication. Stick on and make it clear—style is everything!
Custom Crack and Peel Stickers
Peel and reveal with our crack and peel stickers! Easy to apply and fun to use, these stickers come with a simple crack-and-peel backing for hassle-free application. Stick them on for a smooth, clean finish that’s sure to impress!
Custom Die-Cut Stickers
Show off your designs with our die-cut stickers! Custom-shaped to fit any form, these stickers are perfect for unique logos, intricate patterns, or standout graphics. Just peel, stick, and let your creativity take shape!
Custom Dry Erase Stickers
Get creative and organized with our dry erase stickers! Ideal for notes, reminders, or doodles, these stickers are easy to write on, wipe off, and reuse. Stick them anywhere and keep your ideas fresh and flexible!
Custom Holographic Sticker
Add a dazzling touch with our holographic stickers! Featuring a mesmerizing, multi-dimensional shine, these stickers reflect light at every angle, making your designs pop with a vibrant, eye-catching glow. Stick them on for an extra dose of sparkle and style!
Custom Kiss-Cut Stickers
Elevate your sticker game with our kiss-cut stickers! Precision-cut to the shape of your design and backed with an easy-peel liner, these stickers offer a perfect blend of custom shape and effortless application. Just peel off and stick on for a sleek, professional finish!
Custom Photo Stickers
Turn your favorite memories into lasting keepsakes with our photo stickers! Perfect for capturing and displaying your best moments, these stickers are vibrant and easy to stick anywhere. Just peel, apply, and relive the memories every day!
Custom Political Stickers
Make your voice heard with our political stickers! Perfect for rallying support, spreading messages, or showing your stance, these stickers are bold, impactful, and easy to display. Stick them on and let your beliefs shine!
Custom QR Code Stickers
Get interactive with our QR code stickers! Scan to access websites, special offers, or info instantly. These stickers make it easy to connect, share, and engage with just a quick scan. Stick them on and watch your QR codes come to life!
Custom Reflective Stickers
Shine bright with our reflective stickers! Designed to catch the light and stand out in low visibility, these stickers add safety and flair to any surface. Perfect for gear, vehicles, or any spot that needs a little extra glow. Stick them on and light up the night!
Custom Rounded Corner Stickers
Give your designs a stylish edge with our rounded corner stickers! The smooth, curved corners add a sleek, modern touch, making them perfect for any project that needs a polished finish. Stick them on for a touch of elegance and flair!
Custom Sticker Sheets
Unleash your creativity with our sticker sheets! Packed with a variety of designs, these sheets offer endless possibilities for decorating, labeling, or personalizing. Peel off your favorites and stick them anywhere for a burst of fun and flair!
Frequently Asked Questions Return to Top
There are a lot of stickers to pick from. Which ones will work best for me?
That depends on your sticker needs; if you want to use it indoors or outdoors, or how long you need it to last.
How many stickers can I order?
Depending on the product, you can order five stickers or thousands.
Do you offer assistance for designing a product?
Yes! Our customer service team is happy to help you with your design. Feel free to reach out to them at (320) 391-5250.
What's the difference between stickers and labels?
In general, stickers are used for graphics or logos and they have limited text. Labels are for labeling stuff, like food packaging or retail items.
What format do I need to use to upload my sticker design?
Preferred Files for Printing:
The maximum file size we accept is 100 MB. Our preferred file types are:
- Adobe Illustrator EPS (Encapsulated Post Script)
- Adobe Illustrator AI (Adobe Illustrator)
- PDF (Adobe PDF)
Additional Files Accepted:
- JPG (High Resolution JPG)
- TIFF (High Resolution TIFF)
Do you offer free samples?
Yes! We provide free samples of our materials so you can touch and see the different kinds of decals, stickers, and labels we offer.
How do I make my own custom stickers on your website?
- Online Design Tool: Use your imagination and create your own design using our online tool. Choose a background, graphics, text or upload your own.
- Upload a file: Already have a design? Upload your own artwork (.eps, .ai, .pdf, .jpg)
Can I order multiple products using the same artwork?
Yes, once you have your artwork uploaded or image designed, then you can save it for later use by creating an account.
Are your custom stickers weather resistant?
Yes, we print custom stickers on durable vinyl with a weather resistant lamination.
What shape and size can make my sticker?
Your sticker can be any shape you’d like! The sticker size depends on your material choice. In general, most of our stickers have a maximum size of 12” x 12”. However, because of the nature of their intended surfaces, the following sticker products have different size ranges:
- Custom hard hat stickers
- Custom Bumper Stickers
- Custom laptop stickers
- Dry erase stickers
- Circle stickers
- Oval stickers
- Rounded corner stickers
- Square stickers
Will your custom stickers leave a residue?
We recommend our removable vinyl material if residue is a concern. This material is designed to be cleanly removed for up to 1 year after placement.
Use warm soapy water or a light cleaning agent to help clean up any residue that was left behind.
Do your stickers have a glossy or matte finish?
We offer both glossy and matte finishes.
Can I make clear stickers?
Yes. We offer clear stickersthat are great for window advertising.
Order Custom Sticker Products