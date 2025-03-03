DailyMed - BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion (2025)

  • NDC Code(s): 84751-088-02
  • Packager: Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd
  • Category: HUMAN OTC DRUG LABEL
  • DEA Schedule: None

Updated October 30, 2024

  • Active ingredients

    HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN 3.50%
    EUGLENA GRACILIS 2.50%
    OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM EXTRACT 0.55%
    HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT 0.35%
    CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM EXTRACT 0.35%
    CAFFEINE 0.30%
    PORTULACA OLERACEA EXTRACT 0.25%
    Paeonia Lactiflora Root Extract 0.20%
    SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT EXTRACT 0.20%
    CAPSAICIN 0.10%

  INACTIVE INGREDIENT SECTION

    AQUA 78.68%
    GLYCERIN 5.00%
    GLYCERYL STEARATE 3.00%
    CARBOMER 3.50%
    DIMETHICONE 0.55%
    FRAGRANCE 0.50%
    ARGININE 0.35%
    1,2-HEXANEDIOL 0.05%
    BUTYLENE GLYCOL 0.04%
    PENTYLENE GLYCOL 0.03%

  Purpose

    Used to improve the firmness and elasticity of breast skin, helping to uplift and shape, promoting smoothness and softness, and reducing the appearance of skin sagging.

  Uses

    Indications: Used for firming and lifting breast skin, enhancing its elasticity and smoothness; suitable for women looking to improve the appearance of their breasts.
    Usage: Apply an appropriate amount of the product evenly to the breast area, gently massage until fully absorbed, and use 1-2 times daily.

  Warnings

    Warnings:
    For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.
    Pregnant or nursing women and individuals with a history of skin allergies should consult a physician before use.
    Discontinue use and consult a physician if redness, itching, or other discomfort occurs.
    Keep out of reach of children.

  Stop use

    Stop Use:
    Discontinue use immediately if redness, itching, burning, or other discomfort occurs, and consult a physician.
    If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical attention promptly.

  Do not use

    Do Not Use:
    Do not use if you are allergic to any ingredient.
    This product is not intended for use on broken, inflamed, or diseased skin.
    Not suitable for children.

  Keep out of reach of children!

    Keep Out of Reach of Children:
    This product should be stored out of the reach of children. In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical help immediately or contact a poison control center.

  Precautions for Use

    When Using:
    Avoid contact with eyes. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.
    Do not apply this product on wounds or broken skin during use.
    Monitor for skin reactions; discontinue use immediately if discomfort occurs.

  Instructions for Use

    Instructions for Use:
    Clean the breast area and ensure the skin is dry.
    Take an appropriate amount of the product (about the size of a coin) and apply evenly to the breast area.
    Gently massage in a circular motion until fully absorbed.
    Use 1-2 times daily, once in the morning and once in the evening for best results.

  Dosage & Administration:
    Use an appropriate amount of the product (about the size of a coin) each time.
    It is recommended to use 1-2 times daily, once in the morning and once in the evening.
    Massage until fully absorbed for optimal results.

  INGREDIENTS AND APPEARANCE
    BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM
    breast enhancement cream emulsion
    Product Information
    Product TypeHUMAN OTC DRUGItem Code (Source)NDC:84751-088
    Route of AdministrationTOPICAL
    Active Ingredient/Active Moiety
    Ingredient NameBasis of StrengthStrength
    PURSLANE (UNII: M6S840WXG5) (PURSLANE - UNII:M6S840WXG5) PURSLANE0.25g in100g
    OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM (UNII: 3TF9Z1U73O) (OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM - UNII:3TF9Z1U73O) OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM0.55g in100g
    SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT (UNII: 7J95K7ID2S) (SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT - UNII:7J95K7ID2S) SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT0.2g in100g
    CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP (UNII: STJ856D1Z0) (CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP - UNII:STJ856D1Z0) CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP0.35g in100g
    HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW) (UNII: 1394NXB9L6) (HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW) - UNII:1394NXB9L6) HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW)3.5g in100g
    EUGLENA GRACILIS (UNII: T426JJ26WB) (EUGLENA GRACILIS - UNII:T426JJ26WB) EUGLENA GRACILIS2.5g in100g
    HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT (UNII: RH041UUZ22) (HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT - UNII:RH041UUZ22) HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT0.35g in100g
    CAFFEINE (UNII: 3G6A5W338E) (CAFFEINE - UNII:3G6A5W338E) CAFFEINE0.3g in100g
    CAPSAICIN (UNII: S07O44R1ZM) (CAPSAICIN - UNII:S07O44R1ZM) CAPSAICIN0.1g in100g
    PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT (UNII: 3Z3866YW6P) (PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT - UNII:3Z3866YW6P) PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT0.2g in100g
    Inactive Ingredients
    Ingredient NameStrength
    GLYCERIN (UNII: PDC6A3C0OX) 5g in100g
    AQUA (UNII: 059QF0KO0R) 78.68g in100g
    Product Characteristics
    ColorwhiteScore
    ShapeSize
    FlavorImprint Code
    Contains
    Packaging
    #Item CodePackage DescriptionMarketing Start DateMarketing End Date
    1NDC:84751-088-02100 g in 1 BOTTLE; Type 0: Not a Combination Product10/01/2024
    Marketing Information
    Marketing CategoryApplication Number or Monograph CitationMarketing Start DateMarketing End Date
    OTC Monograph DrugM01610/01/2024

    Labeler -Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd(705198354)

    Registrant -Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd (705198354)

    Establishment
    NameAddressID/FEIBusiness Operations
    Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd705198354label(84751-088) , manufacture(84751-088)

BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion

Oct 31, 2024

BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion

BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion

BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion

1 84751-088-02
