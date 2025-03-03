DailyMed - BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM emulsion (2025)

- Label RSS
- NDC Code(s): 84751-088-02
- Packager: Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd
- Category: HUMAN OTC DRUG LABEL
- DEA Schedule: None
Updated October 30, 2024
- Active ingredients
HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN 3.50%
EUGLENA GRACILIS 2.50%
OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM EXTRACT 0.55%
HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT 0.35%
CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM EXTRACT 0.35%
CAFFEINE 0.30%
PORTULACA OLERACEA EXTRACT 0.25%
Paeonia Lactiflora Root Extract 0.20%
SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT EXTRACT 0.20%
CAPSAICIN 0.10%
AQUA 78.68%
GLYCERIN 5.00%
GLYCERYL STEARATE 3.00%
CARBOMER 3.50%
DIMETHICONE 0.55%
FRAGRANCE 0.50%
ARGININE 0.35%
1,2-HEXANEDIOL 0.05%
BUTYLENE GLYCOL 0.04%
PENTYLENE GLYCOL 0.03%
- Purpose
Used to improve the firmness and elasticity of breast skin, helping to uplift and shape, promoting smoothness and softness, and reducing the appearance of skin sagging.
- Uses
Indications: Used for firming and lifting breast skin, enhancing its elasticity and smoothness; suitable for women looking to improve the appearance of their breasts.
Usage: Apply an appropriate amount of the product evenly to the breast area, gently massage until fully absorbed, and use 1-2 times daily.
- Warnings
Warnings:
For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.
Pregnant or nursing women and individuals with a history of skin allergies should consult a physician before use.
Discontinue use and consult a physician if redness, itching, or other discomfort occurs.
Keep out of reach of children.
- Stop use
Stop Use:
Discontinue use immediately if redness, itching, burning, or other discomfort occurs, and consult a physician.
If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical attention promptly.
- Do not use
Do Not Use:
Do not use if you are allergic to any ingredient.
This product is not intended for use on broken, inflamed, or diseased skin.
Not suitable for children.
- Keep out of reach of children!
Keep Out of Reach of Children:
This product should be stored out of the reach of children. In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical help immediately or contact a poison control center.
- Precautions for Use
When Using:
Avoid contact with eyes. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.
Do not apply this product on wounds or broken skin during use.
Monitor for skin reactions; discontinue use immediately if discomfort occurs.
- Instructions for Use
Instructions for Use:
Clean the breast area and ensure the skin is dry.
Take an appropriate amount of the product (about the size of a coin) and apply evenly to the breast area.
Gently massage in a circular motion until fully absorbed.
Use 1-2 times daily, once in the morning and once in the evening for best results.
Dosage & Administration:
Use an appropriate amount of the product (about the size of a coin) each time.
It is recommended to use 1-2 times daily, once in the morning and once in the evening.
Massage until fully absorbed for optimal results.
BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM
breast enhancement cream emulsion
Product Information Product Type HUMAN OTC DRUG Item Code (Source) NDC:84751-088 Route of Administration TOPICAL Active Ingredient/Active Moiety Ingredient Name Basis of Strength Strength PURSLANE (UNII: M6S840WXG5) (PURSLANE - UNII:M6S840WXG5) PURSLANE 0.25g in100g OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM (UNII: 3TF9Z1U73O) (OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM - UNII:3TF9Z1U73O) OPUNTIA STREPTACANTHA STEM 0.55g in100g SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT (UNII: 7J95K7ID2S) (SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT - UNII:7J95K7ID2S) SCUTELLARIA BAICALENSIS ROOT 0.2g in100g CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP (UNII: STJ856D1Z0) (CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP - UNII:STJ856D1Z0) CHRYSANTHELLUM INDICUM TOP 0.35g in100g HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW) (UNII: 1394NXB9L6) (HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW) - UNII:1394NXB9L6) HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN (ENZYMATIC; 2000 MW) 3.5g in100g EUGLENA GRACILIS (UNII: T426JJ26WB) (EUGLENA GRACILIS - UNII:T426JJ26WB) EUGLENA GRACILIS 2.5g in100g HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT (UNII: RH041UUZ22) (HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT - UNII:RH041UUZ22) HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT 0.35g in100g CAFFEINE (UNII: 3G6A5W338E) (CAFFEINE - UNII:3G6A5W338E) CAFFEINE 0.3g in100g CAPSAICIN (UNII: S07O44R1ZM) (CAPSAICIN - UNII:S07O44R1ZM) CAPSAICIN 0.1g in100g PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT (UNII: 3Z3866YW6P) (PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT - UNII:3Z3866YW6P) PAEONIA LACTIFLORA ROOT 0.2g in100g Inactive Ingredients Ingredient Name Strength GLYCERIN (UNII: PDC6A3C0OX) 5g in100g AQUA (UNII: 059QF0KO0R) 78.68g in100g Product Characteristics Color white Score Shape Size Flavor Imprint Code Contains Packaging # Item Code Package Description Marketing Start Date Marketing End Date 1 NDC:84751-088-02 100 g in 1 BOTTLE; Type 0: Not a Combination Product 10/01/2024 Marketing Information Marketing Category Application Number or Monograph Citation Marketing Start Date Marketing End Date OTC Monograph Drug M016 10/01/2024
Labeler -Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd(705198354)
Registrant -Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd (705198354)
Establishment Name Address ID/FEI Business Operations Guangzhou Qiaoyangzi Cosmetics Technology Co Ltd 705198354 label(84751-088) , manufacture(84751-088)
