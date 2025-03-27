Dallas Tattoo Careers | Best Dallas Tattoo Shop | Best Tattoo Artists — Eden Body Art Studios (2025)

Join an innovative environment and a team that invests in your growth, manages your business, and lets you focus on being a tattoo artist--not everything else that comes with it.
The Eden Mission
"To create a studio that will revolutionize the tattoo industry by enabling artists to do their best work possible."
Our expert in-house booking team handles every inquiry for you, and works personally and closely with you to book projects that align with your personal, artistic, and financial goals.
Every inquiry is directed to the artist that's a perfect fit for the client's idea, style, budget, and availability.
Our team of 3 full-time content creators take a perfect picture of every tattoo you do, as well as ideate, film, edit, and post short form and long form content featuring you.
Not only can you get tax free benefits on saving towards your retirement, but at Eden we also match 401(k) contributions up to 4% of your pay. We literally invest in your financial future.
Our health insurance plan options allow you to worry less, at extremely low cost to you.
Attend numerous seminars hosted at Eden by some of the world's best tattoo artists - at no cost to you.
Our reputation in Dallas and the tattoo industry as a whole--backed by thousands of satisfied clients and half a million social media followers--keeps you in demand and gives you a high level of trust with potential clients.
We provide most disposable supplies for our artists.
Travel, guest spot, and recharge any time without having to worry about the studio expecting you in the chair.
Don't stress about your taxes--being an employee makes filing a breeze. Taxes are taken out of each paycheck, weekly through direct deposit, and we pay into your social security and medicare taxes.
Normally you have to travel to get access to the most innovative minds in tattooing. We bring them right here, to you.
Why Eden?
At Eden, we've become experts at everything essential to a successful tattoo career--marketing, booking, content creation, and administration. You are the expert at tattooing.
We believe every member of the team should do what they, and only they, do best. As a resident artist, you can focus solely on your craft, while we do everything else necessary to help you grow.
As an Eden Resident Artist, here are some of the unique benefits you'll have access to:
Inherents
These are things about Eden that could be considered perks elsewhere, but to us, they're just in our DNA.
A Safe, Professional Work Environment – No drama, no toxicity, just individuals you feel excited to see every day.
Inclusivity & Respect – Every human is welcome, regardless of identity, background, or beliefs.
Clear, Professional Communication – Open-door policy and high standards for respect.
A Growth-Focused Team – A constructive, talented group that constantly pushes each other to be better.
Work-Life Balance – Reasonable hours & unlimited time off so you can show up recharged.
What’s Next?
We invest heavily in every artist we bring on. That’s why we only hire when we’re 100% sure it’s a perfect fit. If we don’t find the right artist, we don’t hire anyone.
We have one resident artist opening – Apply Now.
We'll review all inquiries received by Friday, April 4 - don't miss your chance.
How to Apply:
Fill Out the Application below – Tell us about your work and goals.
Discovery Call – Let’s talk about how Eden can help you grow.
Final Interview – Meet the team & finalize details.
Welcome to Eden.
Apply by April 4 to see if you qualify—don’t miss your chance.
Personalized New Artist Growth Plan
When you join Eden, we don't just see how it goes--we give you a structured path to success.
90-day Booked Out Blueprint--our proven system fills your books in 90 days.
VIP Content Day - Professional photo and video shoot too establish your brand.
1-on-1 Strategy: We help you maximize your earnings with data-driven and proven recommendations and portfolio building advice.
We invest in your career from Day 1—because your success is our success.
Testimonials/Eden Artist Success Stories
Been at Eden 4 years.
Deanna is our owner, but she also loves the benefits Eden offers.
Before Eden: taking mostly 1-session projects, $2,500 day rate, 160,000 Instagram followers
Now: Booking one project a week, $4,000 day rate, 450,000 Instagram followers
Been at Eden 3 years
Before Eden: hadn't started their apprenticeship yet
Now: Books have been closed for months because of excessive demand, raised day rates to $1,600+, 23,700 Instagram Followers
Been at Eden 4 years
Before Eden: worked in a street shop, taking whatever walked in the door
Now: Consistently booked out 1-2 months in advance, created their own signature tattoo style, taking primarily projects that take 2-3 sessions+
Been at Eden 2.5 years
Before Eden: worked in a street shop in Wisconsin and moved to Dallas with no clients
Now: Consistently booked out 2+ months in advance, works primarily projects that take at least one full day session, bills $1,600/day, doubled her Instagram followers
"Working at Eden helped bring my career to another level. Access to continued education, the content creators, and the booking support makes my life easier and helps display my work in the best way possible. And most importantly, entire team is amazing. The amount support I get from my coworkers really helps me try new things. They're always rooting for you."
Been at Eden 4 years
Before Eden: worked in a street shop with sporadic clientele, less than 5,000 Instagram followers
Now: Books out consistently, built a portfolio of color realism, bills at $2,000/day
Been at Eden 4 years
Before Eden: Just finished her apprenticeship, guest spotting at various shops in Atlanta, taking on mostly small projects, billing $150/hour
Now: has taught seminars and Symposiums, specializes in unique styles, only takes full day projects, bills $2,200/day
"I’ve worked here at Eden since it’s opening in 2021 and all I can say it’s truly changed the way I look at the tattoo industry. From customer service to artistry, Eden consistently strives for excellence and I can truly say I wouldn’t be where or who I am without this shop or group of people.”
Been at Eden 4 years
Before Eden: Worked at a street shop, took walk-ins sporadically, 3,000 Instagram followers
Now: Books out consistently in her special Vintage style, bills $1,600/day, 21,000+ Instagram followers
Been at Eden 1 year
Before Eden: worked in another Dallas studio, had only done a few realism projects
Now: Sponsored by Mad Rabbit, earns more income than ever before, regularly works in his specialty style, books premade designs consistently
Frequently Asked Questions
A: The 90-Day Booked Out Blueprint – Our proven marketing system will fill your books in 90 days.
A: Your Personal Booking Concierge – Our expertly trained booking team manages inquiries and books appointments exactly how you like.
Elite Social Media Team – We shoot, edit, and post high-quality reels, photos, and marketing content featuring you—you just sit for the camera.
-
-
A: Absolutely! The true driver of an amazing clientele is your own personal brand. The Eden brand just enhances it.
A: Our Investment in you – Unlike other commission studios, the majority of the studio commission is reinvested into resources that you would either have to take care of yourself, or spend the time to hire and pay assistants. Our expert team is here to help you focus on your artwork, and only that.