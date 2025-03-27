Dallas Tattoo Careers | Best Dallas Tattoo Shop | Best Tattoo Artists — Eden Body Art Studios (2025)

Why Eden?

At Eden, we've become experts at everything essential to a successful tattoo career--marketing, booking, content creation, and administration. You are the expert at tattooing.

We believe every member of the team should do what they, and only they, do best. As a resident artist, you can focus solely on your craft, while we do everything else necessary to help you grow.

As an Eden Resident Artist, here are some of the unique benefits you'll have access to: