Dapper Dopp Kits: Gentleman's Essential For On-The-Go Grooming (2025)

As one of the most underrated bags, the unassuming dopp kit (AKA toiletry bag) can truly be the difference between chaos (read: a jumble of tubes, bottles, and razors running riot in your suitcase) and order.

And while we likely won’t have to convince you as to why your toothbrush shouldn’t be thrown in amongst your socks, very few men really understand the distinction between a quality dopp kit and a run-of-the-mill wash bag.

A superlative dopp kit is spacious—but at the same time compact. It’s got a place for everything. And while it’s flexible enough to squeeze in one more tub, it’s also structured enough to hold its shape. Whether it hangs or perches, it adds a sophisticated edge to your bathroom aesthetic (say goodbye to the jagged skyline of lotions and potions). Most importantly, it never allows your shampoo to be anywhere near your shirts.

As frequent travelers, we are firm believers in the benefits of a great dopp kit. And after trying and testing the most popular brands, we’ve compiled a list of the best of the best.

Hint: they also make an excellent (and functional) gift for men. So, if you’re struggling to find the perfect present for him, look no further.

Best Overall:

Bellroy Best Luxury:

Rimowa Best Value:

12 best dopp kits for men

Bellroy Toiletry Kit Plus: Overall best dopp kit for men

Dimensions: 9.8″ x 5.1″ x 3.9″ Weight: 0.33 lbs (150g) Material: Recycled plastic bottles Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Black, Bronze, Navy + More Our rating: Pros: Durable, water-resistant, recycled materials

Large enough for longer trips and bigger items

Stands without falling yet flexible enough for obscurely shaped products

Separate toothbrush pouch has magnetic closure

Super organized with multiple compartments Cons: Doesn’t hang

Large enough for bigger products, it also keeps the smaller essentials organized and compartmentalized.

It may not be the most exciting toiletry bag to look at, but when it comes to performance, it’s easy to see why the Bellroy Toiletry Kit Plus is our overall best men’s dopp kit.

Made from recycled water bottles, the everyday accessory is incredibly durable and engineered to outlast our most rugged adventures. The fabric also repels water and the lining prevents accidental leakage. The silhouette is structured enough to stand on its own, but also has enough flexibility to make room for those obscurely shaped products.

When it comes to organization, the Bellroy dopp kit is equally impressive. With ample space for bigger items, it also has many pockets for smaller essentials. And while it may seem like a small detail, we are big fans of a separate toothbrush slip, as no one likes a soapy teeth clean.

Rimowa: Best luxury dopp kit for men

Dimensions: 6,3” x 9,8” x 3,5” Weight: 0.56 lbs (255g) Material: Recycled nylon Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Black Our rating: Pros: Main interior is spacious enough for bigger items

Organized side pockets for smaller items

Robust zippers don’t break with heavy use

Structured silhouette doesn’t fall when full

Sleek, versatile design Cons: More expensive than most dopp kits

At $160 it's definitely a luxury purchase, but one that you'll likely use frequently and forever. Plus, it's made from recycled materials so we really can't feel guilty about the slight splurge.

As one of the most frequently used accessories, we think that the humble dopp kit is far too often overlooked. Whether planned or not, it’s the one piece that usually sits on your bathroom counter and almost always accompanies you abroad. That being said, we think a luxury travel dopp kit like the Rimowa Toiletry Pouch is well worth the investment.

Made from recycled nylon, the sustainable accessory is equally durable. It’s totally impenetrable when it comes to keeping liquids in or out, protecting your best dress shirts and cardigans from accidental serum spills.

We also appreciate that the sleek silhouette is compact enough to pack but structured enough to maintain its balance when full. And the minimalist black and white design is edgy but timeless, meaning it won’t compromise your clean bathroom aesthetic.

Beis: Best value men’s travel toiletry bag

Dimensions: 6.5″ x 11″ x 6″ Weight: 0.88 lbs (400g) Material: Canvas Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: Yes Colors: Black, Navy, Olive + More Our rating: Pros: Wide opening to see exactly what’s inside

Bottom compartment to separate liquids from brushes

Separate toothbrush sleeve

Stylish design looks good perched on your counter

Grab handle also hangs on a hook Cons: Can’t open while hanging

At first, we were skeptical of Beis’ affordable price tags, but after becoming more familiar with the cult-favorite brand, we’ve come to expect big things. This men’s travel toiletry bag lived up to the hype. The sophisticated silhouette is a great addition to any bathroom aesthetic and the thoughtful design showcases meticulous attention to detail.

Made from a robust canvas, the exterior is water-repellant and effortless to wipe down. The interior is super organized with two main compartments to separate your liquids from your brushes. And while light packers may find the wash bag too big for quick weekend getaways, we think that the Beis dopp kit is the perfect size for everyday use and longer holidays.

We also appreciate that you can hang it from a bathroom hook when those hotel counters don’t quite accommodate a well-stocked toiletry bag.

Nomatic Toiletry Bag 2.0: Best men’s dopp kit with compartments

Dimensions: 10.5″ x 5″ x 1.7″ Weight: 0.4 lbs (180g) Material: Tarpaulin Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: Yes Colors: Black Our rating: Pros: Compartmentalized interior is organized and maximizes space

Includes adjustable hanging strap to save bathroom space

Grab handles are comfortable to carry

Easy to wipe down

Affordable Cons: Smaller size is easier to pack but may not accommodate all your toiletries

Whether it’s an elusive pair of tweezers or under-utilized dental floss, there’s always something that seems to go amiss the moment you need it.

Good news: The Nomatic Toiletry Bag’s organized interior has a pocket or sleeve for every essential—of which, two out of three are made from transparent mesh so that you know what is inside at a glance. The adjustable hanging strap is designed to hang from a bathroom rail or a towel hook, meaning that you can conveniently place it wherever makes the most sense, depending on the bathroom.

The Nomatic Toiletry Bag comes in small and large. Personally, we find that the small fits all the essentials and is more travel friendly. But if your shaving routine is slightly more extensive, you’ll likely want to opt for the bigger size.

Horizn Studios Kōenji: Best one-compartment dopp kit for men

Dimensions: 9.06″ x 6.69″ x 3.15″ Weight: 0.44 lbs (200g) Material: Ballistic nylon Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Navy, Sand, Red + More Our rating: Pros: Made from the same material used for bulletproof vests

Lightweight yet spacious

Magnetic pull tag maintains a structured silhouette

Small zipped pocket for smaller items

Carbon neutral shipping and 100% vegan materials Cons: Some may find the design too simple

When it comes to packing our grooming essentials, especially larger items like shampoos and shaving creams, a one-compartment toiletry bag may be the most practical choice. The Horizn Studios Kōenji Wash Bag is case in point.

The spacious interior provides plenty of room for bulky bottles and electric razors. While the single, zipped side slip is just the right size for a toothbrush or spare blades.

Made from water resistant ballistic nylon—the same material used for bulletproof vests—the

Horizn Studios Kōenji Wash Bag is totally impenetrable and designed to keep up with a life in motion. Plus, it’s an eco-conscious choice, arriving in environmentally friendly packaging and shipping carbon neutrally.

Away: Best large toiletry bag for men

Dimensions: 10.2” x 3.7” x 5.9” Weight: 0.55 lbs (249g) Material: Nylon Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Black, blue, green + More Our rating: Pros: Incredibly lightweight for its spacious size

Made of durable, sustainable materials

Structured silhouette doesn’t fall over

Multiple pockets and compartments

The 3.9 liter interior is super organized with three spacious main compartments—one for bottles, one for your brushes and one for your electronics—while the external side slip makes smaller essentials readily available on the move.

The Away Toiletry Bag is lined with waterproof nylon, averting potential disasters. And in the case of accidental spillage, it’s effortless to wipe down. When it comes to design, the sleek, minimalist aesthetic is totally edgy and unobtrusive (read: you won’t have to stow it away every time you have guests to stay.)

Dagne Dover The Hunter: Best compact toiletry bag for men

Dimensions: 7.5” x 4” x 4.5” Weight: 0.3 lbs (141g) Material: Neoprene Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Black, Grey, Green + More See Also 14 Best Dopp Kits and Toiletry Bags for Men in 2025 | WERD Our rating: Pros: Ultra light and flexible for packing

Soft, water resistant neoprene protects toiletries

Removable mesh pouch for customizable storage options

Organized interior includes slips and elastic loops

Under $50 price tag Cons: Neoprene may fade in direct sunlight

With limited capacity, the Dagne Dover Hunter isn’t the best storage dopp kit. It is, however, brilliant if you’re only traveling with hand luggage. Weighing only 0.3 pounds, the ultra light accessory takes up very little room, while the thoughtful design maximizes space in the surprisingly roomy interior.

One of the unique ways it does this is by including a removable mesh pouch. If you require an extra compartment, it’s there. However, if you need more space, you simply take it out. The idea is super simple, yet rarely adopted by other brands.

Additionally, the water resistant neoprene silhouette has a couple of stretch slips on the side, meaning that your bottles remain upright and your brushes in place.

As frequent travelers, we love this small men’s dopp kit for shorter trips, however, if you prefer more room, the Dagne Dover Hunter also comes in large.

Adidas Team: Best men’s dopp kit for gym

Dimensions: 6″ x 5″ x 9″ Weight: 0.33 lbs (150g) Material: Polyester Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: No Colors: Black Our rating: Pros: Water resistant and wipeable

Exterior pocket makes smaller essentials accessible on the move

Durable grab handle and zippers

If you’re a regular in the gym changing rooms, keeping a toiletry bag stored in your duffel is incredibly useful. And while your regular dopp kit will likely suffice, this one by Adidas—one of our best workout brands— is a game-changer.

The Adidas Team Toiletry Kit is water-repellent and super easy to spot clean or wipe down. This is big when it’s thrown into a duffel amongst your worn trainers. It’s also seriously affordable, especially for the quality it offers. Because of the lower price tag, we had low expectations for the zippers and seams, but found that they held up surprisingly well during our rigorous testing.

Plus, the stylish dopp kit comes with a lifetime warranty. So if you do somehow manage to break it post-workout, you know you won’t have to worry about buying a new one.

Matador Flatpack: Best men’s dopp kit for outdoors

Dimensions: 9.5” x 5.5” x 3.75” Weight: 0.07 lbs (33.8g) Material: Cordura ripstop Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: Yes Colors: Charcoal Our rating: Pros: Lightest dopp kit we tested

Waterproof

2L interior is large enough for the essentials

Liquids evaporate through material when closed

Can be hung or placed upright Cons: Not the most stylish dopp kit

Aesthetically, this one didn’t catch our attention. But once we read through the reviews, we knew we had to see if it lived up to the hype—which it did.

The Matador Flatpak is engineered for overnight hikes and camping excursions. Weighing only 0.07 lbs (yep, you read that right), the dopp kit is unbelievably lightweight, assisting you on the ascents, rather than making them more difficult.

At the same time, the 2L interior has plenty of space for all the overnight essentials. And while it isn’t the most organized bag, we simply added removable pouches to ours to make it more ordered.

Another notable feature is that the rolltop silhouette is totally impenetrable and impervious to volatile climates. While innovative moisture-wicking technology allows wet contents to dry, even when the bag is closed. After testing the Matador Flatpak, we’ve ordered a second for wet trunks and towels.

Maliton: Best hanging dopp kit for men

Dimensions: 11.2” x 4.87” x 7.6” Weight: 0.4 lbs (181g) Material: Nylon Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: Yes Colors: Black, Navy, Olive + More Our rating: Pros: Hangs from a hook to save space

Transparent compartments make it easy to find what you need

Fits eight 360ml bottles

Waterproof and easy to wipe

Super affordable Cons: Grab handle isn’t the strongest

As frequent travelers, we find that there’s nothing more frustrating than a tiny hotel countertop that doesn’t accommodate a dopp kit. And after sending many toiletry bags flying—with often disastrous results—we’ve taken to traveling with this Maliton hanging dopp kit whenever we think that may be the case.

The Maliton hanger is perfect for hanging against the bathroom door on your robe hook. And unlike many others, it hangs flush in an organized, space-saving fashion. We also appreciate the four spacious compartments, big enough for our large shampoos and shaving cream bottles. Plus, the pockets are transparent, so you know exactly where to find what you need.

If you’re still having doubts, the $16 price tag will make the decision for you. Even if you don’t use it for every trip, the Maliton Toiletry Bag is still 100% worth it.

Calpak: Best clear men’s travel toiletry bag

Dimensions: 11.5” x 5.25” x 9” Weight: 1.16 lbs (526g) Material: PU and PVC Water resistant: Yes Hanging capability: Yes Colors: Black, Brown, Green + More Our rating: Pros: Transparent materials to see what’s inside at a glance

TSA compliant

Two main zipped compartments are super organized

Clamshell opening can also be hung

It may not be as sophisticated or suave as your luxury leather dopp kit, but this Calpak clear toiletry bag has its benefits. The first and most obvious advantage is that you can see exactly what’s inside the wash bag without unpacking the entire thing—a much-appreciated feature when we’re having doubts moments before leaving for the airport.

Another significant benefit of the clear dopp kit is that it is TSA compliant, meaning that you can glide straight through airport security without transferring your toiletries into a ziploc.

Besides the bag’s transparent exterior, we also love that the Calpak Toiletry Case has two spacious main compartments and a clamshell opening. This means that you don’t have to scramble to find what you need and that accidental shampoo spills never have to touch your toothbrush.

Brunello Cucinelli: Best leather dopp kit for men

Dimensions: 5.3” x 9.8” Weight: 0.55 lbs (250g) Material: Full grain leather Water resistant: No Hanging capability: No Colors: Brown and Black Our rating: Pros: Timeless aesthetic

Interior and exterior pockets for smaller essentials

Grab handle for convenient carrying

The Brunello Cucinelli is the perfect gift for sophisticated jet setters (yourself included.) Crafted from full grain, calfskin leather, the luxurious leather toiletry bag looks elegant perched on any bathroom counter. While the brand’s signature emblem printed in gold further adds to the high end aesthetic.

But it’s not just a pretty case face, the suave dopp kit is also highly functional. The structured silhouette means that it always stays upright. Zipped interior pockets are perfect for separating your toothbrush from soapy liquids. And we often use the exterior pocket for our best dress watch when we jump into the shower.

The Brunello Cucinelli leather Toiletry Bag is a lifelong purchase you’ll never regret. We can already see you still embracing the luxury of it in 50 years time, dressed in your best bathroom robe, cologne in hand.

Frequently asked questions about dopp kits for men