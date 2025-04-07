David Moyes admits James Tarkowski should have been sent off (2025)

By JOE BERNSTEIN

Everton manager David Moyes has acknowledged for the first time that James Tarkowski should have been sent off in the Merseyside derby but says the subsequent online abuse towards the Blues captain and his family 'is not acceptable for anybody in any walk of life.'

Tarkowski's club issued a statement on Friday morning condemning what the player's wife described as vile and disgusting comments and threats aimed at her and the Blues defender.

He received only a yellow card after catching Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister with the follow-through on what has been described as a 'leg-breaker' challenge.

The PGMOL later announced it should have been upgraded to a red by VAR and though Moyes described it as a 'brilliant tackle for a derby game' in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday night's game he has since changed his mind.

'We have to hold our hand up, after looking at it again I believe that it could have been a sending-off, but I don't think that means you get abused online because of that.

'He made what I thought looked, at the time, a really good tackle but looking at it again, I think it was a bit reckless.

Tarkowski was lucky to escape with a yellow card for this challenge on Alex Mac Allister

'It's not acceptable in any walk of life. I think that everyone should be absolutely condemning that sort of stuff.'

Everton issued a statement that read: 'Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski, and his family on social media.

'Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society.

'The Club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha, and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation.

'Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff, or their families.'

In an impassioned post on Instagram, Tarkowski's wife said: 'People forget that he is more than just a footballer.

'He is a husband, a father, a brother, a friend, and most importantly, the father of our two children.

'He goes out there and does his job and does it very f****** well yet he's subjected to so much hate. For those acting like he deliberately set out to hurt someone - r u serious?!'

'The pure s*** messages, the threats? That's intentional. That's on you. Football is a sport, but the way some so-called 'fans' behave is disgraceful.

'The level of abuse my husband is receiving - wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple, and about him as a person - is beyond disgusting.

Everton are next in action against Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime.