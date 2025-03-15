Daytona commission talks parks, lots for affordable housing, tattoo parlor on Main St. (2025)

Eileen Zaffiro-Kean|The Daytona Beach News-Journal

DAYTONA BEACH— When the completely reinvented Riverfront Park opens early next year, the public green space is going to look dramatically different.

One impossible-to-misschange will be fencing wrapping around the park, a $1.5 million addition to the overhaul project made to enable the park to close every night and not reopen until the sun comes up each morning.

That was just one change mentioned during Wednesday night's City Commission meeting during a discussion of amendments to the lease agreement between the city and the private foundation that will run Riverfront Park.

During the meeting commissioners also decided to have a trail that runs through the city-owned park along the Halifax River controlled by theBrown Riverfront Esplanade Foundation.

The original 2019 lease between the city and foundation was ambiguous as to how the waterfront trail would fit in with the agreement, said City Attorney Robert Jagger.

Commissioners also agreed to trail rules suggested by the foundation, such as prohibitingmotorized vehicles, scooters, roller skates, inline skates andskateboards. Kites, remote-controlled drones and model cars or boats operated on or from the trail will also be prohibited.

The amendmentscommissioners agreed to also clarifyother rights and responsibilities for maintenance and operations of thepark.

"The goal is to have something there every weekend," said J. Hyatt Brown, who along with his wife Cici has donated $25 million to make the park project possible. "We need to be in control of the park."

The foundation also wants to be able to institute rules that will keep everyone safe, Brown said. When a few commissioners asked why people couldn't fly kites, Brown said he doesn't want to see a child climbing one of the tall trees to retrieve a kite, falling and "breaking their neck."

"Some of these trees are 30 feet tall," said Mayor Derrick Henry. "These are not baby oak trees."

Henry said foundation members need time to figure out what's needed and what's not, and he trusts them to determine that. He said he can't wait to see the park reopened.

"I don't think anything we've done will draw us together more as a community," the mayor said. "I have big plans for this park."

City helping new Homes Bring Hope project

Also at Wednesday's meeting, commissioners decided to donate five city-owned lots to a new local housing programcalled Homes Bring Hope.

The program just launched last monthis on a quest to transformas many low-income renters into homeowners as possible. The program's goal is to make 12 renters homeowners by the end of this year. The hope is that tally can be doubled to 24 new homeowners in 2022.

The program's leaders are already starting to purchase homes in Daytona Beach, and now the donation of the city-owned land will allow for construction of five more homes for the new initiative.

"We want to give as many lots as we can," Henry said. "We hope it will go a long way to help a lot of people."

Homes Bring Hope is beginning by focusing on renters in Daytona Beach's 32114 ZIP code where 23.4% of people live inpoverty. But the program will eventually expand to other parts of the city and county where there is plenty of need.

The five city lots are all in the 32114 ZIP code, which extends fromthe Halifax River west to Interstate 95, and from Mason Avenue south toBeville Road. The properties arelocated near one another in a neighborhood west of Ridgewood Avenue and south of Mason Avenue.

The addresses are630 Aberdeen St., 632 Aberdeen St.,725 Ruth St.,540 Spruce St. and451 Walnut St.The lots are in an area where many residents have to devote more than 30% of their income to housing costs.

Body art and wall art

On Wednesday commissioners also gave preliminary approval to a rezoning request that would allow avacant two-story building at 405Main St., once the home of Tombstone Silverworks, to becomea new tattoo parlor and art gallery.

If the rezoning gets a final OK at the May 19 meeting, property owners Karen Hollums-Broome and Robert W. Guidotti willalso have weekend outdoor art displays with music and make the second floor of the building residential space.

The small property just east of Pinewood Cemetery and across from Humphreys &SonJewelers would become one of the few places on the beachside to get a tattoo. Victory Tattoo at 514 Main St. has been operating on the corridor the past few years.

City Commissioner Stacy Cantu said she would like to see other Main Street businesses also have the chance to display art outside without having to get a permit approved. City Commissioner Quanita May likes Cantu's idea, and said she would like to also see other parts of the city have the option to display art outdoors.

Henry said he wants to establish standards for things such as murals on buildings and other things that could be part of an arts district. He said themes could also be established, such as motorcycles for Main Street and local history for Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Commissioners said they want to consider a one-year trial of allowing businesses to display outdoor art, something they'll make a decision on at a future meeting.

More parks in neighborhoods?

Henry said he would like to see more parks created alongside the thousands of new homes being built in Daytona Beach.

"I think as we're developing we've missed the boat," Henry said. "We need a plan that developments of a certain size and scope have parks."

He said about 60% of Daytona Beach residents live within walking distance of a park. He'd like to see that increase to 75-to-80%.

The mayor went on to say he thinks new developments should bear the cost of new parks. His idea will have to be developed into a formal proposal before commissioners make a decision.