De beste gezichtsbehandelingen met zuurstof bij mij in de buurt in Bali | Fresha (2025)

Always satisfied with their facial. The best so far I have 😍Elnienesia Meirinza P.7 Jan 2025

Every single staff at Pinsela Aesthetic were polite, professional and fully trained. Had the HIFU and Super Hydrating Technology Facial. The wonderful staff guided me and explained every step during the process. Not once was I left in the dark. My skin felt and looked wonderful when I left. Can't wait to see the full results in the months ahead. Their prices were so much lower than everywhere else. I will definitely recommend and use this salon. Only wish I lived in Bali so I was able to use them more frequently. Thank You Ladies ... My skin thanks you very much. Keep up the great work !Vittoria S.22 Aug 2023

Absolutely incredible. I will be back next time I'm in Bali 🩷Kayleigh C.26 Sep 2024

This was one of the most wonderful facial experiences. So relaxing, hydrating and extremely professional. I flew back to Australia and my skin is still plump and hydrated! Would definitely come back when I travel to Ubud in the future 😊Ally P.28 Jan 2025

honestly BESSSSSTTTT facial experience In Bali, clean and aesthetic studio, amazing service, good quality products such as dermalogica - Thank-you!!Cyd B.13 Aug 2024

Always satisfied with their facial services. I always feel so relax afterwards and sleepy 😂Elnienesia Meirinza P.14 Jul 2023

Amazing! Everything was explained to me perfectly, and the facial was extremely relaxing. Emma D.12 Dec 2023

Loved the Ultimate HydroLAB Protocol facial. Such a treat and much needed maintenance for my skin. All staff were lovely and professional. 10/10 recommend to anyone looking for a luxury treatment!Rebecca S.28 Dec 2024

I had the glassSKNN hydrotherapy treatment and it was one of the best facial/treatments I have ever had and definitely will be coming back. Staff were very friendly and welcoming. Great job girls :))Ilknur K.18 Dec 2024

Very good experience strongly recommend visiting Ben J.29 Jan 2025

Been. Long time since I have done facial and they have went above and beyond my expectations Alaa Y.11 Dec 2024

amazing approach of people! such attentive and caring professionals work. i felt like a precious client! i did microneedlingЕкатерина Б.23 Jan 2025

This is one of the best hydrofacials I have ever received. Diana has skilled hands, and every step of the treatment was amazing. I was impressed by the professional machines they used for the treatment. I definitely recommend it!Amandine S.24 Nov 2024

Ana U.10 Jan 2025

Kaspar R.21 Jan 2025

Amazing facials. She really took her time and my face feels so clean and moisturized PDPriti D.28 Jun 2024

The doctor took a lot of time and the result (filler) is excellent! She is very competent! I will definitely come back when I am in Bali. Everyone was very very nice!!!MTMs Tamara S.22 May 2024

greatXXxu x.28 Jan 2025

TATia Anggreni28 Jan 2025

I'm very happy with the services I received at Healthy Look Aesthetic Clinic. They provided transportation to and from the clinic which was wonderful. I had some bruises from my first procedure and when I contacted them about it they sent a car for me right away to bring me back and check on me. I am very happy with the results and look forward to going back next year when I return to Bali. JMJanice M O C.13 May 2024

Moii -Yesterday I had a fantastic anti aging facial at Moii. I already went to so many salons in Bali, but here it was different. The way they welcomed me with ginger tea, the way they explained the different facials and also the way they gave the treatment. Soft, but thorough way of touching my face, and no talking. This is so important to me, because this is my special time to treat myself! Also the treatment I choose was great, I could clearly feel the difference in texture in my face. After the treatment I got again a ginger tea and I just felt great. I truly recommend Moii 👍🏼TTamara21 Dec 2024

CÖCANSU Ö.24 Jan 2025

Very good, my skin feels so good and taken care of! Will come back regularly for these facials and peels. MJMs Judith K.6 Nov 2024

Best aesthetic clinic in Bali with best service and team!VNVic N.31 May 2024

EGEster Gil Armesto31 Dec 2024

wonderful facial, I am still glowing!MCMs Claire Alcock13 Aug 2024

Everything was perfect! ZPZydrune P.18 Jan 2025