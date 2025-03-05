Deals alert: this ROG laptop is powered by a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, and it’s 21% off MSRP - Edge Up (2025)

A powerful gaming laptop can redefine your gaming experience, delivering the performance needed to run today’s most demanding titles with ease. If you’re looking to upgrade, the ROG Strix G16 is an excellent choice, offering a high-performance balance of power, speed, and advanced cooling. For a limited time, a model featuring the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and Intel Core i7-13650HX is available at a 21% discount, making this the perfect time to take your gaming to the next level.

Performance that keeps up with you

Gaming laptops need to deliver consistent, high-quality performance, and the ROG Strix G16 is built to handle intense workloads without breaking a sweat. At the heart of this machine is the Intel Core i7-13650HX, a 14-core processor that delivers fast, responsive computing power. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or multitasking, this CPU ensures smooth operation even under demanding conditions.

For potent gaming power, the ROG Strix G16 pairs this CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Ready for stunning visuals and high frame rates, this GPU is an ideal choice for gamers who want a competitive edge. Thanks to DLSS 3 and real-time ray tracing, graphics-intensive titles look more lifelike than ever, delivering an immersive experience with ultra-smooth performance.

A display built for competitive play

A fast, high-resolution display is critical for gamers who want the best experience. The 16-inch FHD+ display on the ROG Strix G16 offers a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid motion and clear visuals in fast-paced action. The IPS-level panel provides rich colors and wide viewing angles, making every in-game detail pop with clarity.

With Adaptive-Sync technology, screen tearing and stuttering are a thing of the past. The Strix G16 dynamically adjusts the refresh rate to match your GPU’s output, resulting in ultra-smooth gameplay, whether you’re in the heat of battle or exploring expansive open-world environments.

ROG Intelligent Cooling for maximum performance

Keeping a gaming laptop cool under heavy loads is essential, and the ROG Strix G16 maintains peak performance with ROG Intelligent Cooling. The advanced cooling system includes liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU, and three Arc Flow fans. The entire rear of the machine is an exhaust vent, and there’s venting on the side, too, giving heat a straight-line path out of the machine to ensure optimal temperatures even during marathon gaming sessions.

The cooling efficiency allows the laptop to sustain higher clock speeds for longer periods, reducing thermal throttling and keeping performance at its peak. Whether you’re playing AAA titles or running demanding applications, the Strix G16 remains cool and responsive.

Designed for gamers, built for comfort

Beyond performance, the ROG Strix G16 is crafted for an exceptional user experience. The RGB-backlit keyboard features per-key customization via Aura Sync, allowing you to personalize your setup to match your gaming style. The precision-tuned key travel ensures a tactile feel, enhancing responsiveness in fast-paced games.

With Wi-Fi 6E, lag-free online gaming is within reach. The latest wireless standard provides lower latency, faster speeds, and better stability, ensuring a seamless connection for competitive multiplayer matches or high-definition streaming.

Expandability and connectivity

The ROG Strix G16 doesn’t just deliver power. It also provides flexibility for future upgrades. With support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, you can expand your system to keep up with the latest gaming demands.

The laptop also features a wide range of connectivity options, including USB Type-C with DisplayPort support, HDMI 2.1, and multiple USB Type-A ports. This allows for easy connections to external monitors, peripherals, and accessories, creating a versatile gaming station.

Make your foray into PC gaming with the ROG Strix G16

With its premium build, cutting-edge hardware, and advanced cooling, the ROG Strix G16 is already a compelling choice for gamers. But at $1,099 (USD) — a 21% discount — this laptop becomes an unbeatable deal. The savings allow you to invest in additional accessories or software to further enhance your gaming experience. If you’ve been considering an upgrade, now is the perfect time to make your move.

This deal for the ROG Strix G16 is just one of the many that we’re offering right now. If you’re looking to build a new PC, replace some older peripherals, upgrade your home network, or launch into next-gen with a new laptop, click here to check out our full selection of discounts.