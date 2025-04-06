Death in Paradise fan favourite's shock twist could spell end for character (2025)

The season finale of Death in Paradise finished on a dramatic cliff hanger, leaving fans confused of what's to come in Season 15. Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, portrayed by Don Warrington, appears to have made his touching exit from the crime drama after he was given the opportunity to reclaim his position following complications with his successor.

The pivotal moment saw Selwyn being offered the chance to resume his role, but he had a significant choice to make. Later in the episode, whilst the team gathered to celebrate at Catherine's Bar, Selwyn arrived by taxi signifying something had changed.

Catherine greeted him: "There you are, sit down, I'll bring you a rum," but when she picked up on the fact that the Commissioner came in a taxi rather than driving himself.

Confronted by her query regarding the job proposal, he said, "I won't be staying," and disclosed his feelings about returning to his post: "I don't know but it felt wrong to say yes, too much has happened, and right now, I can't see a way of getting things back to how they were," suggesting he would not be resuming his duties and planned to leave the island temporarily.

Renowned actor Don Warrington has been a staple on the series since its beginning, his character leaving his mark over the years. Throughout his tenure, Don has collaborated with each of the five detectives portrayed on the show: DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon), DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), and the most recent addition, DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet).

Catherine probed further into his plans after potentially visiting Andrina, prompting Selwyn to respond, "Who knows? Promise me, you will look after yourself and them."

Compelled by sentiment, she implored, "Promise me, this isn't farewell but au revoir." Selwyn assured her, "Au revoir then my friend," with a kiss on the cheek before he then parted ways affectionately with the island.

Although, it seems like the door has been left open for Don's character, which could potentially see Selwyn return as the commissioner in season 15.

When speaking to the Radio Times ahead of season 14, he was asked whether or not we can expect the departure of his character or a return in the next season. The actor answered: "Well, who knows? Anything can happen in this life."

However, guest star Tobi Bakare said that Death in Paradise would definitely miss the commissioner and added, "Don is just Don. So there'll be some coming back from him."

The previous series celebrated an impressive milestone of 100 episodes. Reflecting on his time in the series last year, Don recounted: "I remember moments with all of the inspectors we've had. I remember moments with Ben, I particularly liked it when I shouted at him... And I liked the moments with Kris where there was a kind of tolerance of him."

He also recalled fond memories of working with Ardal O'Hanlon, noting: "I remember Ardal because they formed a sort of philosophical relationship which I thought was gentle and thought-provoking, involving two people who were happy to reveal bits of themselves to each other when they were away from work and that was nice."

As for Ralf Little's character, he shared: "Neville, I remember moments because he's, on one level, such an irritant to Selwyn, but he also finds him incredible. How can anybody malfunction as much as Neville does? For all his brilliance, you just think 'What? !' So yes, they've all got their place."

Don further commented on the Commissioner's deep affinity for his line of work, saying: "He loves his job. I think when you love what you do, you tend to be quite good at it. Although he can be quite tough with people, he also cares about them."

You can catch up with the season finale of Death in Paradise on BBC iPlayer.