Decoding The Science Behind Oxygeneo Facials - Kosmoderma (2025)

Overview

A variety of factors can cause premature aging. These include contaminants, extreme climates, and sun exposure. For all these years, you have been relying on facials to restore your skin shine. However, the results of regular facials tend to wear off quickly.

So, you may be wondering what to do next. Well, you can opt for the OxyGeneo facial, which nourishes and oxygenates your skin, for that refreshing feeling. Also, due to its high effectiveness rate, this new facial treatment is garnering attention. It’s the ultimate solution when you want healthy, radiant-looking, and youthful skin.

A Closer Look At How OxyGeneo Facials Work

The OxyGeneo facial treatment encompasses 3 components: Infusion, Exfoliation, and Oxygenation.

Ø Exfoliation: Exfoliation is the first step of this advanced facial procedure. This includes the skin regeneration by removing the dead skin cells from the skin’s top layers while unclogging the pores and imparting a smooth skin texture. More so, this treatment involves the formation of CO2 bubbles for skin revitalization benefits, which is referred to as the Bohr effect.

Ø Oxygenation: As part of the Bohr effect, your skin also receives oxygen-rich blood to replace the CO2. This oxygenation process helps to boost cellular activity, thereby improving your skin’s overall health.

Ø Infusion: Along with oxygenation, the infusion process entails infusing your skin with vitamins, active ingredients, and nutritional compounds. Besides hydrating and nourishing your skin, these nutrients impart an even skin tone, lending a youthful appearance.

Does OxyGeneo Treatment Apply Only to the Face?

OxyGeneo treatment is not limited only to your face. It can have you glowing from head to toe via hydration and detoxification.

If you have face or body acne and pimples, you might want to consider the OxyGeneo treatment option to address these skin concerns. Now, you may develop acne for a range of reasons, including taking certain medicines or applying certain cosmetic products. Among other causes of acne are hormonal imbalances, poor diet, and oily skin. No matter what the cause for your body acne and face pimples, you can treat these skin blemishes with OxyGeneo treatment.

Besides that, this revolutionary treatment treats skin irritation and hyperpigmentation. After undergoing a single OxyGeneo treatment session, you can regain a youthful body glow and healthy skin.

Who is a Suitable Candidate For OxyGeneo Treatment?

Ø People in the age group of 35 years to 50 years

Ø Those who do not have any skin concerns but want to maintain their skin health

Ø Individuals who want their skin to appear bright and radiant for an upcoming special occasion

Ø Persons who have sensitive skin, oily skin, or acne-prone skin

Ø Those who have sensitivity issues with chemical peels

Ø Those who want natural-looking results

Ø Grooms and brides who want to look their best on their wedding day

Many Benefits of OxyGeneo Facials

Among the various benefits of the OxyGeneo facial treatment are:

Ø Has a relaxing and soothing effect on the body

Ø Restores your facial and body glow

Ø Contains vegan ingredients

Ø Comes with the benefit of minimal downtime

Ø Oxygenates the deep layers of the skin

Ø Reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin spots, and other aging signs

Ø Imparts skin tightening effects

Ø Calms itchy, sensitive and irritated skin

Ø Moisturizes the skin

Ø Boosts collagen production

Ø Restores skin vitality and volume

Ø Minimizes the visibility of pores

Preparation for an OxyGeneo Facial

Not much preparation is required before your OxyGeneo treatment session. Only make sure you arrive for your scheduled appointment at Kosmoderma Clinic without any makeup to save time. Apart from that, you can carry on with your daily routine as usual.

Post-Treatment Care Instructions

An Oxygeneo treatment involves no downtime, which makes it possible for you to get back to work immediately after the session. However, your dermatologist may advise you to avoid makeup 6 to 12 hours after the procedure. You should continue with your skincare regime, including cleaning, moisturizing, toning, and exfoliating your skin. Moreover, you must avoid exposing your skin to the sun for a few days and wear sunscreen daily to protect your skin from the harmful action of the sun’s rays.

What is the OxyGeneo Facial Experience Like?

The OxyGeneo experience is calming, refreshing, and soothing. All three components of the procedure (including exfoliation, oxygenation, and infusion) impart a relaxing feel, without causing any discomfort. Sensitive skin types may experience a tingling sensation, although it subsides within minutes.

Takeaway

Everybody yearns for soft, smooth, and flawless skin. Try the new OxyGeneo treatment to achieve your dream skin. Rely on Kosmoderma’s skin professionals to enhance your appearance with this advanced treatment. Restore your facial and body glow by scheduling your OxyGeneo appointment with our skin specialists. Enjoy an experience like no other as you embark on an exciting journey that makes you look and feel beautiful.

FAQs

1. How long does an OxyGeneo treatment session last?

It takes 60 to 75 minutes to complete a single OxyGeneo session. It is dependent on the size of the treatment area. If you want to treat your entire body, it can take longer.

One of the best features of this procedure is its no recovery period. So, if you have a work commitment or a special occasion to attend, you can reach the venue straight after the session, looking as radiant as ever.

2. When do the OxyGeneo treatment results start becoming visible?

You will notice the results immediately after the session. And you can maintain the awesome results with regular follow-up treatments.

3. How long do the OxyGeneo Facial results last?

Various factors affect the longevity of the OxyGeneo facial treatment results. It all depends on your skin type and your body’s natural healing process. Also, the results will last for long if you continue with your regular skincare regime, as advised by your dermatologist. Nonetheless, the results of this treatment last longer than other facial treatments.