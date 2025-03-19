Deep Cleaning Blackhead Remover Vacuum Device, 8-Head Oxygen Spray Water Injection Hydro Jet, Skin Beauty Machine for Facial Treatment (2025)

Usage

1.Take out the device

2.Pour in purified water

3.Select a bubble suction head

4. Install the rubber ring on the handle

5. Attach the suction head to the handle

6. Long press to start the device

7. Short press to switch modes

8. Adjust water output

9. Long press to turn off the device

10. Drain waste water

11. USB charging

12. Keep the socket dry

Charging instructions:

When charging, the indicator light is red.

When fully charged, the indicator light is green.

When the machine runs out of power, pressing the machine switch will not start, it is not that the machine is broken. At this time, please connect the type C charging cable to the charging port of the host.

Note

1. Before use,steam with steamer or apply with hot towel toopen pores, and the effect will be better.

2. Please start from the lowest gear when suing the productfor the first time

3.Advised to use the product once or twice a week.

4. Please be careful not to stay in the same place for toolong, so as not to causeirritation or bruise.

5. Don'tlet water seepinto the charging port and the host. Ifwater seepinto the host, wipe it dryin time.

6.Please keep this product in a dry place with goodventilation after using.

7.Please do not press any heavy objects on the productduringoperation.

Specifications:

Working Method: Vacuum Adsorption

Gear Adjustment: 3 Gears

Color: Blue, Dark Pink

Material: ABS

Product Voltage: 110-220V

Product Power: 4.5W

Battery Capacity: 2600mAh

Charging time: About 6-7 hours

Using time: About 7 hours

PackageWeight: 750g

Package Size: 24*19*8 cm

Packing List:

1*Main Machine

8*Cleaning Head

1*USB Cord

2*Rubber Ring

1*Funnel

1*Manual

1*Gift Box