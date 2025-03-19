Deep Cleaning Blackhead Remover Vacuum Device, 8-Head Oxygen Spray Water Injection Hydro Jet, Skin Beauty Machine for Facial Treatment (2025)

Usage
1.Take out the device
2.Pour in purified water
3.Select a bubble suction head
4. Install the rubber ring on the handle
5. Attach the suction head to the handle
6. Long press to start the device
7. Short press to switch modes
8. Adjust water output
9. Long press to turn off the device
10. Drain waste water
11. USB charging
12. Keep the socket dry
Charging instructions:
When charging, the indicator light is red.
When fully charged, the indicator light is green.
When the machine runs out of power, pressing the machine switch will not start, it is not that the machine is broken. At this time, please connect the type C charging cable to the charging port of the host.
Note
1. Before use,steam with steamer or apply with hot towel toopen pores, and the effect will be better.
2. Please start from the lowest gear when suing the productfor the first time
3.Advised to use the product once or twice a week.
4. Please be careful not to stay in the same place for toolong, so as not to causeirritation or bruise.
5. Don'tlet water seepinto the charging port and the host. Ifwater seepinto the host, wipe it dryin time.
6.Please keep this product in a dry place with goodventilation after using.
7.Please do not press any heavy objects on the productduringoperation.
Specifications:
Working Method: Vacuum Adsorption
Gear Adjustment: 3 Gears
Color: Blue, Dark Pink
Material: ABS
Product Voltage: 110-220V
Product Power: 4.5W
Battery Capacity: 2600mAh
Charging time: About 6-7 hours
Using time: About 7 hours
PackageWeight: 750g
Package Size: 24*19*8 cm
Packing List:
1*Main Machine
8*Cleaning Head
1*USB Cord
2*Rubber Ring
1*Funnel
1*Manual
1*Gift Box
Amelia
5
Super effective, blackheads gone!
Strong suction, adjustable intensity, doesn’t hurt the skin. The mist function is great, leaving skin hydrated after cleaning. Saw results after first use, highly recommend!
05/02/2025
Harper
5
High-tech skincare tool!
Tried many blackhead removers, but this one is truly impressive. Doesn’t irritate the skin, mist function keeps it moisturized. Works even better with skincare!
27/01/2025
Franziska
5
Great value for money!
Way cheaper than beauty salons! Deep cleaning at home, using it twice a week, fewer blackheads, smoother skin. Worth it!
15/01/2025
Bettina
4
Works well, but needs proper usage
First use was too strong and left redness. After adjusting, it worked well. Cleaning power is decent.
13/01/2025
Evelyn
5
Moderate suction, good effect
Used a few times, skin feels cleaner, especially on the nose. Hope long-term use will shrink pores!
10/01/2025
Cornelia
4
Convenient for daily use
Good for daily use, but the mist function could be improved.
08/01/2025
Marlene
4
Decent, but best for occasional use
Suction is good, but best for occasional use. Won’t replace salon treatments completely.
08/01/2025
Luna
4
Good results, but needs proper use
Suction is okay, but works better with steam or hot towels first. Cleaning power is decent, and mist function feels nice.
04/01/2025
Scarlett
4
Nice home blackhead remover
Moderate suction, doesn’t hurt. Works best with skincare. Only downside is the small water tank.
03/01/2025
Aurora
5
Works well without hurting skin!
Was worried it might hurt, but the suction is adjustable. Very gentle yet effective. Mist function is amazing!
02/01/2025
FAQs
Q
What should I do after an extraction?
A
The Vacuum Blackhead Remover does not cause irritation, but some redness may occur after treatment. Cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser to remove excess dirt extracted during the treatment. Apply a hydrating serum such as hyaluronic acid and use a cold compress or cold steam to reseal pores. Avoid stronger active ingredients and other chemical peels for 2-3 days after the treatment.
Q
Does suction therapy cause facial bruising?
A
Before extraction, it is recommended to test the suction power on the palm of your hand. Change the intensity level using the on/off button and adjust as needed. Once you are comfortable with the intensity, you can use the device on the treatment area. Do not hold the suction in one place for more than 2 seconds to avoid skin irritation and possible bruising.
Q
How often should I use the Freyara | Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum?
A
Use 2-3 times a week.
Q
Why is it important to remove blackheads?
A
Removing blackheads reduces the risk of developing a skin infection or more serious blemishes. It prevents bacteria from being transferred to the face by touching, picking or squeezing the skin.
Q
Why is it necessary to open pores before removal?
A
Opening the pores before extraction helps to soften the skin and loosen debris, making it easier to remove impurities such as dirt, oil and dead skin cells. This process can help prevent skin irritation and ensure you get the most out of your treatment.
